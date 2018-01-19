Bihar: 7-year-old boy abducted for ransom found dead in West Champaran

Patna: In another shocking incident, a seven-year-old boy abducted for ransom was found dead on Friday in Bihar's West Champaran district, police said.

Eve Kunwar Singh was abducted for ransom on Thursday. His body was found in a toilet tank of an under construction house in Jhilia locality in Bettiah, district headquarters of West Champaran, a district police official said.

According to police, the boy was killed after his father failed to pay the ransom demanded by the abductors.

Police have arrested two men in connection with the murder and abduction.

Earlier, the 16-year-old son of a property dealer was kidnapped for ransom on Thursday and was found murdered in Patna on Friday.

The body of Raunak Kumar, a Class 9 student and son of Sudhir Kumar, was found in a shuttered shop in Kadamkuan locality. His hands were tied with a rope.

"Raunak was kidnapped by motorcycle-borne criminals in broad daylight on Thursday morning when he was on way to school," Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj said.

According to a relative, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh from his father. Sudhir Kumar received repeated phone calls from the abductors.

One of the kidnappers arrested on Friday revealed that the boy was killed after the father failed to cough up the money on time.

The opposition mounted fresh attacks on the government of Nitish Kumar over what they said was rising lawlessness in the state.

"Hardly a day passes without murder, kidnapping, extortion and robbery reported in the state but Nitish Kumar is more busy in his 'yatra'," RJD state President Ram Chander Purve said.