BHU V-C GC Tripathi lashes out at critics in farewell meet; students see him off with protests

Banaras Hindu University vice-chancellor GC Tripathi, under fire for being unable to contain violence on campus after a student's molestation two months ago, lashed out at his critics at a farewell ceremony organised for him on Sunday.

According to The Times of India, Tripathi, without mentioning the incident, said: "Protection of pride and respect of any individual is correct. But, it is 'doglapana' (dual stand) if such efforts for an individual is made by sacrificing image and pride of any reputed institution that could not speak itself in its defence."

In the aftermath of wide-scale student protests, Tripathi had gone on an indefinite leave of absence on 2 October after calls for his resignation. When he returned on Sunday evening for the event, according to a News18 report, he was greeted with slogans of "V-C go back" and posters asking "Do you feel ashamed now?"

Only students from the medical branch were allowed inside the farewell venue, the KN Udappa Auditorium, according to the report.

Tripathi, who was scheduled to retire on 30 November, had gone on the leave citing personal reasons. The development, however, came amid indications from top HRD ministry sources that the central government was upset with the manner in which he handled the entire episode, including a protest by women students of BHU following an incident of alleged harassment.

In September, a number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police after a protest against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent in the BHU, one of the 43 central universities in the country.

The students had claimed that the police had attacked them without provocation, not even sparing women students. Students also alleged that the police had entered a girls' hostel. Following the incident, five FIRs were lodged, while the National Commission for Women held Tripathi responsible for such incidents.

With inputs from PTI