BHU student leader's arrest leads to violence on campus; protesters vandalise vehicles, school bus set on fire

Violence broke out between Uttar Pradesh Police and protestors on Wednesday after Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student leader Ashutosh Singh was arrested on the charges of obstructing an IIT-BHU programme, reported ANI.

Varanasi: Clashes between Police and protesters after BHU student leader Ashutosh Singh was arrested on charges of obstructing an IIT-BHU program pic.twitter.com/pIWomG2ToN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2017

According to NDTV, Singh, a student leader affiliated to the Samajwadi Party's youth wing was arrested for allegedly creating ruckus at several events in recent days, including an IIT-BHU proggramme. A non-bailable warrant was issued on his name, reportedTimes Now. The news channel further reported that after Singh's arrest several supporters of the youth leader staged protest leading to a violent clash between the police and student demonstrators.

Following Singh's arrest, his supporters vandalised several cars on the university campus. Zee News reported that his supporters also torched a school bus during the clash with the police. The report further added that the school bus belonging to Delhi Public School, Varanasi, had few kids on board while the students started pelting stones. However, no injuries were reported as the protesters torched the bus after the school kids managed to rush away from the spot.

The situation is tense on the university campus but under control, reported DNA.

This comes months after the students' protest against the increasing incidents of eve-teasing inside BHU campus turned violent. A group of protesting students trying to enter the vice-chancellor's residence had clashed with the police at the time.