Bhopal communal clash: 12 arrested for violence, extra security forces deployed post stone-pelting

Bhopal: Twelve persons were arrested and extra security forces deployed in the Madhya Pradesh capital on Wednesday, after communal clashes broke out in the city on Tuesday night that saw rival groups resort to stone pelting and arson over a religious dispute.

"The situation is under control now. Police has been deployed in the Peer Gate and other areas. Twelve persons have been arrested," Deputy Inspector General of Police Raman Singh Sikarwar told IANS.

Trouble broke out after some religious vestiges were found during digging for construction within the Hamidia Hospital situated in Old Bhopal.

According to police, a religious group claimed the presence of the relics, which led to tension between the two religious groups. Both sides resorted to stone pelting and arson near Peer Gate late on Tuesday night.

Local residents said that tension had been building up between the two groups from the past two days ever since the discovery of the 'relics'.

The Tuesday night violence saw property damaged as well as vehicles set on fire.

The Rapid Action Force was called after the situation got worse. Police used lathi-charge and lobbed teargas to disperse the crowd. They also fired in the air. Some policemen were injured in the violence.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet that people disrupting the peace would be strictly dealt with.Earlier, Singh had asked Bhopal resident to ignore rumours and help the authorities maintain peace.