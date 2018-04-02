Bandh Latest Updates: Daily life was disrupted across Punjab, Bihar and Odisha as protesters poured out onto the streets to demonstrate against the Supreme Court ruling on the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. To maintain law and order, 12,000 additional security forces personnel including state police, Rapid Action Force, Central Reserve Police Force were deployed in different parts of Punjab.
Protesters in Bihar, Odisha and Agra took to the streets and blocked train movements across Jahanabad, Arrah and Sambhalpur. Women also took part in large numbers in Agra. To maintain law and order in Punjab, the state government appointed gazetted officers drawing the grade pay of Rs 5,000 and above as Executive Magistrates till 3 April for the district in which they are posted.
Following the Bharat Bandh called by Dalit organisations, officials suspended internet services including dongle in Punjab. The state government also asked the army to remain on standby mode to face any untoward situation arising out of the bandh.
In view of a bandh called by a number of Dalit organisations on Monday to protest the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, the Punjab government has ordered a security clampdown as a precautionary measure, while the Army and paramilitary forces have been asked to be on standby. Schools will remain shut and buses off the road. A spokesperson of the Punjab government said mobile Internet services in the state will remain suspended from 5 pm on Sunday till 11 pm on Monday in a bid to check rumormongering on social media.
All public and private transport will stay off the road during the bandh to prevent any untoward incident, the spokesperson said. The orders were issued after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reviewed the security arrangements with top police and administration officials. It was followed by a video conference involving the Chief Secretary, deputy commissioners and other senior officials of all districts, the spokesperson said in a statement.
Security forces conducted flag marches at some places in the state today as a precautionary measure. Elaborating on the precautionary measures taken by the government, the spokesperson said four battalions each of the Rapid Action Force and the Border Security Force, and 12,000 additional police personnel will remain on duty tomorrow to maintain law and order.
Buses run by the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways, PunBus, and private operators would remain off the road during the bandh, the spokesperson said. Banks will also remain closed, he said.
According to an order by the DPI (Colleges), all "government colleges, government-aided colleges, private colleges, government and private universities", will remain closed tomorrow in view of the proposed bandh. Likewise, all government, non-government/private, aided and recognized schools would also remain shut tomorrow.
The final practical examinations of classes 10 and 12 of the Punjab School Education Board will be conducted on April 11 instead of April 2, according to the directions of the Education Department. Asking security forces to deal with an iron hand any attempt to disturb peace and harmony in Punjab, the chief minister appealed to the organisations, which have called the bandh to protest the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, not to take the law into their own hands, obstruct transport movement or harass commuters.
The armed forces and the paramilitary will be on standby to render any assistance as needed, the spokesperson said, adding that the chief minister had directed the police to crackdown on anyone found trying to disrupt peace and harmony.
"Punjab being a key route for transportation of essential provisions to the armed forces at the borders, any disruption on the highways could seriously hamper the supply of the necessary supplies," he said. The chief minister also appealed to the protestors to ensure that the mortal remains of the Iraq victims, which are expected to arrive in Amritsar tomorrow, are allowed to be transported to their native villages without any impediment.
He also directed the Punjab Police to provide security for the same along the route -- from the airport to the respective native villages of the victims.
Noting that the central government had already announced its decision to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order diluting the provisions of the SC/SC Act, the chief minister said the SC/ST communities should defer their protest till a final decision on the petition.
Meanwhile, the Department of Home Affairs, Justice and Jails has through a notification authorized all district magistrates to "declare any place to be a special jail under the Punjab Jail Manual in view of the bandh call".
The government has also appointed special executive magistrates for the maintenance of law and order, up to April 3, in their respective districts under Section 21 of the CrPC. The apex court had on March 20 diluted the provisions of the Act, in a bid to protect honest public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act.
Published Date: Apr 02, 2018 09:52 AM | Updated Date: Apr 02, 2018 10:09 AM
Highlights
Input by Arjun Sharma, Ludhiana/101Reporters
10:09 (IST)
Amarinder Singh urges protesters to not obstruct vehicles carrying mortal remains of Iraq victims
Mortal remains of the Indians killed in Iraq are set to reach Punjab on Monday amid the ongoing bandh. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged protesters not to obstruct movement of vehicles carrying remains.
Input by Arjun Sharma, Ludhiana/101Reporters
10:03 (IST)
Bus, train services affected in Odisha's tribal-dominated districts
Vehicular traffic including bus services were affected in tribal-dominated districts of Odisha, according to News18. Buses remained off roads in Rourkela, Biramitrapur, Malkangiri and Bolangir.
Besides, shops and markets were shut in Malkangiri in the wake of the bandh call. The Adivasi Dalit Sena staged a rail roko at Khetrajpur station in Sambalpur following which Sambalpur-Puri and Sambalpur-Rayagada trains were halted at the station.
Meanwhile, the Adhikar Surakhya Manch, the Adivasi Mulabasi Bancaho Manch and the JMM have extended their support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call.
09:59 (IST)
JHARKHAND: Tyres burning in Ranchi
Input from Akash Kumar/ 101Reporters
09:56 (IST)
AGRA: Overturned carts line the streets in Agra
Input from Manvendra Malhotra/101Reporters
09:54 (IST)
AGRA: Protests turn violent as agitators overturn vehicles, carts
Input from Manvendra Malhotra/101 Reporters
09:48 (IST)
12,000 security forces deployed in Punjab
Twelve thousand additional security forces personnel including state police, Rapid Action Force, Central Reserve Police Force have been deployed in different parts of Punjab.
Input by Arjun Sharma, Ludhiana/101Reporters
09:47 (IST)
BIHAR: Protestor spotted with a weapon in Jahanabad
Input from Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters
09:45 (IST)
WATCH: Agitators vandalise vehicles in Agra
Input from Manvendra Malhotra/101Reporters
09:42 (IST)
Daily life disrupted in Mansa due to bandh
Life has been crippled in Mansa town owing to the bandh call given by Dalit organisations on Monday. Shops remained shut with minimum vehicular movement on the roads.
Input by Navdeep Ahluwalia, Mansa/101Reporters
09:37 (IST)
HARYANA: SC/ST organisations hold protests at Kurukshetra
Input from Sat Singh/101Reporters
09:29 (IST)
Punjab govt authorises DMs to declare any place to be special jail in wake of protests
Punjab government has authorised district magistrates to declare any place to be a special jail under Punjab Jail Manual in wake of protest demonstrations.
Input Arjun Sharma, Ludhiana/ 101Reporters
09:27 (IST)
RECAP: What is the reason behind Monday's Bharat Bandh?
A nationwide shutdown call on Monday was given by Dalit groups following the Supreme Court verdict on the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The apex court had on 20 March diluted the provisions of the act, in a bid to protect honest public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the act.
The call for the bandh was first given by Dalit group Sanvidhaan Bachao Sangharash Committee on Wednesday, reported The Indian Express. It was later supported by All India Adi Dharam Mission and All India Adi Dharam Sadhu Samaj as well.
09:21 (IST)
BIHAR: Protesters block trains, burn tyres in Arrah
09:16 (IST)
Dalit groups block Kapurthala-Ferozepur Road
Protesting members of Dalit organisations blocked the Kapurthala-Ferozepur Road in Punjab.
Input by Jagjit Dhanju, Kapurthala/101Reporters
09:15 (IST)
Rail services stopped across Bihar after protesters block train movement
Rail services have been stopped in Bihar's Jahanabad, Patna, Biharshareef, Nawada, Arrah, Seewan, Chapra, Gopalganj, Sheikhpura.
Input by Vidya Sagar/101 Reporters
09:14 (IST)
WATCH: People protesting in Bihar's Jahanabad railway station
Input from Ganesh Prasad/101 Reporters
09:11 (IST)
AGRA: Protesters stop train, hold BR Ambedkar's photo
Input by Manvendra Malhotra/101 Reporters
09:04 (IST)
BIHAR: Train stopped at Jahanabad railway station
Input from Vidya Sagar/101 Reporters
09:00 (IST)
Punjab govt appoints gazetted officers as Executive Magistrates to maintain law and order till 3 April
The Punjab government has appointed gazetted officers drawing the grade pay of Rs 5,000 and above as Executive Magistrates for the maintenance of law and order up to 3 April for the district in which they are posted.
Input by Rajeev Bhaskar, Jalandhar/101Reporters
08:58 (IST)
AGRA: Women participate in the bandh in large numbers
Input from Manvendra Malhotra/101 Reporters
08:55 (IST)
Review petition against SC/ST verdict should be filed: Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Speaking to ANI, Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singh said, "Of course, a review petition (SC/ST Protection Act) should be filed and its the right of the g government. It is a legal procedure. The basic question is to why they were unable to present the case properly before the Supreme Court and lost. An inquiry is needed," he said.
08:47 (IST)
Punjab education board postpones Class 10, 12 practical exams
The Punjab School Education Board has postponed practical examination scheduled on Monday in wake of the bandh. The final practical examinations of Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted on 11 April instead of 2 April.
08:42 (IST)
Visuals of the bandh from Amritsar
08:41 (IST)
Copy of internet suspension order in Punjab
Input from Arjun Sharma, Ludhiana
08:41 (IST)
Punjab has biggest share of Dalits in country
As per the 2011 census, Punjab houses the biggest share of Dalits (90 lakh Dalits out of 2.77 crore population in state) across the country and its Doaba region - Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr, reported The Indian Express. The atmosphere is sensitive in Doaba where 37 percent of voters are Dalits.
08:25 (IST)
Army on standby in Punjab
The Punjab state government has asked the army to remain on standby mode to face any eventuality due to the bandh.
Input by Arjun Sharma, Ludhiana
08:16 (IST)
Internet services suspended in Punjab
All internet services including dongle in Punjab suspended. Only landline internet (WiFi) to work.
Input from Rajeev Bhaskar, Jalandhar
08:06 (IST)
Copy of CBSE circular announcing postponement of Class 10, 12 exams in Punjab
In the view of the Bharat Bandh called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged "dilution" of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class XII and Class X examinations scheduled to be held on Monday in Punjab.
"Taking congnisance of the letter of the director general (school education), the CBSE decided to postpone all class 12 and 10 examinations scheduled for 2 April, 2018 in the state of Punjab," CBSE said in a statement issued late in the night on Sunday.
"Exams will carry on as per schedule in Union Territory of Chandigarh and rest of the country," it said. The next date of the examinations in Punjab will be announced soon by the board, it added.
Image courtesy: Arjun Sharma/ Ludhiana
08:03 (IST)
Visuals of protesters in Odisha's Sambhalpur blocking movement of trains
07:52 (IST)
Several groups support the bandh
The bandh has reportedly been extended support by various groups like the Prakash Ambedkar-led Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh, the Peasants and Workers Party and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, among others. The Rashtriya Seva Dal, the Jati Aant Sangharsh Samiti and National Dalit Movement for Justice, among others, are said to have also joined the protest.
A non-public servant can be arrested after approval by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) which may be granted in appropriate cases if considered necessary for reasons recorded, it had said, PTI reported.
07:51 (IST)
SC on 20 March took note of rampant misuse of the 'stringent Act'
The Supreme Court on 20 March had taken note of the 'rampant misuse' of the stringent Act against government servants and had held that a public servant can only be arrested after approval of the appointing authority.
07:50 (IST)
Bharat Bandh today
Several Dalit groups have called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday against the Supreme Court order to dilute the stringent provisions mandating immediate arrest under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act.