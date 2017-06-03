Bhanwari Devi murder case: Woman absconding for six years arrested from Madhya Pradesh

Dewas: Rajasthan police has arrested Indra Bishnoi, an accused who was evading arrest for six years in the sensational Bhanwari Devi murder case, in Madhya Pradesh.

The case had grabbed headlines in 2011 after the name of the then Rajasthan minister Mahipal Maderna cropped up in connection with the murder of Bhanwari, an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM).

"A Rajasthan police team with the help of Madhya Pradesh police arrested Indra Bishnoi from Nemawar area last night," Additional Superintendent of Police (Dewas) Anil Patidar told PTI on Saturday.

Indra reportedly carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head. According to police sources, she was living with a family in Nemawar as a destitute.

The CBI has so far filed three charge sheets against 17 accused including Maderna and former Congress MLA Malkhan Singh.

Among the accused, 15 were in judicial custody, one was out on bail while Bishnoi was absconding.

Bhanwari, posted as auxiliary nurse midwife at a sub-centre in Jaliwada village, around 120 km from Jodhpur, had gone missing on 1 September, 2011.

She disappeared after a CD allegedly showing Maderna in compromising position with the 36-year-old nurse was aired by some news channels.

The CBI had said that Bhanwari was allegedly abducted from Jodhpur's Bilara area on 1 September, 2011 and murdered. Her body was handed over to another gang which burnt it in a limestone quarry and dumped the remains in a canal, it alleged.

Maderna (65), who then represented the Osian assembly constituency, was arrested on 2 December, 2011 in Jodhpur by the CBI along with Parasram Bishnoi, brother of Malkhan Singh.