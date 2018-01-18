Budget 2018
Benjamin Netanyahu in Mumbai LIVE updates: Israel PM meets CEOs; says Tel Aviv-Delhi friendship doing 'wonders'

India FP Staff Jan 18, 2018 12:00:51 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu in Mumbai LIVE updates: Israel PM meets CEOs; says Tel Aviv-Delhi friendship doing 'wonders'

  • 12:00 (IST)

    'India, Israel are innovation nations, must come together to define future': Netanyahu at business summit

  • 11:57 (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu to lay wreath at memorial for the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Netanyahu to business leaders: The partnership between Israel and India is doing wonders

    "It is on the level first of a deep personal friendship between Prime Minister Modi and myself," he said.

    "In addition, there is a partnership of genuine sympathy between our people. And that is not obvious. Our two civilisations are very old and we have not met each other in real sense. There is an instant chemical reaction of tremendous solidarity and identification and I see it in my Facebook followers. They haven't changed the algorithm yet and I see it very very strongly. We see it when we walk the streets, the responses that we get here. And Indian citizens, when they come to Israel, they can see it. It is powerful," he said.

    "So it is leaders. It is people. But I think the most important thing is to have it among business leaders and technological leaders and entrepreneurs like yourself. This is the cherry on the pie! What a cherry! I thought we will discuss the cherry," Netanyahu said.

    Business leaders who were present at the breakfast included Ajay Piramal, Rahul Bajaj, Adi Godrej, Harsh Goenka, Anand Mahindra, Dilip Shanghvi, Ashok Hinduja, Atul Punj and Chanda Kochhar.

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Future belongs to those who innovate: Netanyahu to India Inc

    Stating that the partnership between Israel and India is doing wonders, Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked business leaders to focus on innovation, reported PTI. "The future belongs to those who innovate," Netanyahu said in his opening remarks at a power breakfast with top corporate honchos at the iconic Taj hotel overlooking the Arabia Sea.

    "It is very, very crucial today for you and your Israeli counterparts to meet up, because the future belongs to those who innovate," Netanyahu said at the first of his numerous assignments for the day as he wraps up his four-day India visit.

    "We in Israel are seizing the future, you in India are seizing the future. Together, you will get there a lot quicker and also get a lot further," he said.

    "Innovation doesn't happen by itself. Some of it does. But it can be nurtured, it can encouraged. It also can be discouraged. The job of governments like that of Prime Minister Modi and my own government is to facilitate your competitive advantages and ability to innovate," he said

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Netanyahu's schedule in Mumbai

    In the first visit by an Israeli Prime Minister to the financial capital of India, Netanyahu will lay a wreath at the memorial for the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks.

    Netanyahu will then proceed to the nearby Nariman House, where he will meet 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg. Moshe's father Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka were killed at the Nariman House during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Netanyahu will later meet around 25 to 30 members of the Jewish community at the Taj hotel.

    Netanyahu will cap his hectic schedule by attending the 'Shalom Bollywood' event, in which he will invite leading actors, directors, and producers in the Indian cinema industry to come to Israel to shoot movies and collaborate with the Israeli film and television industry.

    Netanyahu will leave for Israel in the early hours of Friday.

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Muslim organisations protest against Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Mumbai

    On Wednesday, Muslim organisations held protests in the city against the Israeli prime minister's visit, reported The Indian Express. “Several Muslim children have died in Jerusalem. They (Israel) are a threat to Muslims across the world. Our protest is against India forging such ties with Israel,” Mohammed Rizvi, general secretary of the Raza Academy told The Indian Express

  • 10:40 (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu meets Indian CEOs, says future belongs to those who innovate

    The Israeli prime minister spoke to business leaders Ajay Piramal, Rahul Bajaj, Adi Godrej, Harsh Goenka, Anand Mahindra, Dilip Shanghvi, Ashok Hinduja, Atul Punj and Chanda Kochhar over a 'power breakfast' at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai

  • 10:38 (IST)

    RECAP: Fourteen-year-old Harwardhansinh Jhala finds mention in Netanyahu's speech at iCreate event in Gujarat

    Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was evidently impressed by Harwardhansinh Jhala, who had developed a drone that can detect landmines. In his speech at the iCreate event in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Netanyahu said, "(Here) 14-year-old has a drone in the sky that can identify landmine. It can solve so much suffering. Just 14-year-old." According to DNA, Jhala was joyous with the reference. "They met us, saw our drone and understood the technology behind it," he told DNA. Jhala was among the 15 start-ups from Gujarat, who met both the prime ministers at the event. 

  • 10:27 (IST)

    'Modi's bonhomie with Netanyahu is for facilitating new arms deals': Prashant Bhushan, lawyer

  • 10:19 (IST)

    'Mumbai is my (Moshe Holtzberg) home. I'm happy,' Moshe tells grandfather Rabbi Holtzberg: CNN-News18

    10:05 (IST)

    RECAP: Benjamin Netanyahu sounded the 2019 bugle for Modi at Raisina Dialogue 2018

    The third edition of the Raisina Dialogue kicked off on Tuesday with a triple-whammy featuring Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. The theme of this year’s iteration is “Managing Disruptive Transitions: Ideas, Institutions and Idioms” and it began on something of a disruptive note.

    Netanyahu noted that he was ‘astounded to know’ that Modi had brought India’s Ease of Doing Business ranking up 42 places in the past three years. He added, “If you want to have economic power, you must reduce and simplify taxes”. There’s a pretty thin veil covering that acknowledgment of the Modi government’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout.

    It would be naïve to imagine Netanyahu isn’t aware that India’s Lok Sabha elections are due in 2019. Taking to a platform such as this — crafted ostensibly to facilitate discussion about issues that affect the world — and sounding a ringing endorsement of the host country’s prime minister a year ahead of general elections could be construed as somewhat disruptive. Perhaps that was his brief: To disrupt.

    Read full article here

  • 09:22 (IST)

    RECAP: Netanyahu describes Mahatma Gandhi as 'one of humanity's great prophets'

    Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday described Mahatma Gandhi as one of the great prophets of humanity.

    Netanyahu arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning and held a grand roadshow along with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi before visiting the Sabarmati Ashram, the abode of Mahatma Gandhi for a long time.

    In a four-line message jointly signed by Netanyahu and his wife Sara in the visitor's log book at the ashram, the Israeli dignitaries said their "visit was inspiring". "An inspiring visit to the hearth of one of humanity's great prophets of inspiration- Mahatma Gandhi-," Netanyahu wrote in the book.

  • 09:13 (IST)

    Namaste Shalom magazine to be launched during Benjamin Netanyahu's Mumbai visit

    The Jewish community will mark Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Mumbai visit with the launch of Namaste Shalom, a regular monthly magazine on bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

    The magazine would be launched at the Magen David Synagogue at Byculla in south Mumbai on Thursday, Ralphy Jhirad, the editorial board member of the magazine, told PTI.

    Jhirad, who is also the president and managing trustee of Bene Israel Heritage Museum and Genealogical Centre, said the magazine's editorial advisory board includes MPs Poonam Mahajan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

    President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli ambassador to India Daniel Carmon have welcomed the magazine and sent congratulatory messages, he said.

  • 09:08 (IST)

    Cooperation in the field of innovation is major cross cutting upgraded addition to growing partnership: Israel's ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon 

  • 09:02 (IST)

    'Look forward to collaborate with Israel over agriculture': Devendra Fadnavis

  • 08:58 (IST)

    RECAP: Visuals of Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Gujarat

  • 08:53 (IST)

    Amitabh Bachchan, other actors to meet the Netanyahus

    The much-anticipated event is expected to attract a galaxy of leading actors, directors and producers including Amitabh Bachchan who will interact with the Netanyahu couple and later join a gala dinner in a south Mumbai five-star hotel.

    An invitation to Bollywood by Israeli Ambassador in India Daniel Carmon says that Israel honours Bollywood's starring role in contemporary Indian culture and offers Bollywood many opportunities with its rich history, culture, diversity and breathtaking landscape.

    At Thursday's event, the visiting prime minister will take the opportunity to showcase Israel as a shooting hotspot for Bollywood, which is constantly on the prowl globally for exotic foreign locales for what is the world's largest film industry.

    -IANS

  • 08:48 (IST)

    Israel-India guided missile deal back on track, says Benjamin Netanyahu

    Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday during a tour of India he had been informed by the Indian government that it had decided to put a major anti-tank missile deal back on track.

    There was no immediate comment from Indian authorities. 

    Earlier in January, Israel’s state-owned defence contractor Rafael said India’s Ministry of Defence had cancelled the deal worth about $500 million to buy Spike anti-tank guided missiles.

    “Following talks I have held with my friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government has informed us that it is putting the Spike deal back on track. This is very important and there will be many more deals,” Netanyahu said in a brief video statement during his five-day visit to India.

    -Reuters

  • 08:44 (IST)

    WATCH: Devendra Fadnavis welcoming Benjamin Netanyahu at Mumbai airport

  • 08:37 (IST)

    'Pakistan should rethink its police of creating terrorists': Moshe's grandfather Rabbi Holtzberg

    Moshe's grandfather Rabbi Nachman Holtzberg, who lost his son Gavriel in the 26/11 terror attacks, said on Wednesday that Pakistan should rethink on its policy of creating terrorists. He said spreading love and compassion is the "only victory" in the world.

    In an exclusive interview to PTI, Holtzberg said: "Pakistan must know best what the people are facing. The sorrows of father, brother, wife and children."

    Holtzberg and his orphaned grandson 'little' Moshe are on a visit to Mumbai nine years after the deadly attacks by 10 Pakistani terrorists on Chabad House, or Nariman House.

    -PTI

  • 08:30 (IST)

    RECAP: In Gujarat, Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will help India achieve its vision

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured his home state Gujarat with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, as he sought to further develop India-Israel relations in fields of innovation and agriculture.

    "Innovation has played a major role in bringing India and Israel closer, and sentiments of mutual development is crucial for a better future of both countries," Modi said at iCreate centre in Ahmedabad. He further added that water conservation, agriculture production, storage facilities, food processing, less-water farming in deserts and cyber security were among the issues where India could partner with Israel.

    "We're here to make your lives better and I thank you for this warm friendship...We want to help India help itself because India has vision. It understands that knowledge is the future. This is the policy of Narendra Modi and this is my policy," Netanyahu said as he addressed the gathering.

  • 08:27 (IST)

    Netanyahu to meet members of Jewish community in Mumbai

    Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to also meet around 30 members of the Jewish community at the Taj Hotel.

    There are about 5,000 members of the Jewish community living in India, but most of them call Mumbai their home. The city had a sizable Jewish population, but around 33,000 Jews migrated when Israel was created.

    Mumbai has three distinct Jewish communities — Bene Israel Jews, Baghdadi Jews and the Malabar Jews. For them, the visit by the Israeli prime minister is about reconnecting with old friends and strengthening old bonds.

  • 08:20 (IST)

    RECAP: Benjamin Netanyahu seen off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad

  • 08:15 (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu to meet 26/11 Mumbai attacks survivor Moshe Holtzberg

    Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be visiting to the nearby Nariman House, where he will meet 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg.

    Moshe's father Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka were killed at the Nariman House during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The Jewish couple ran a cultural and outreach centre for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement at the Nariman House in south Mumbai's Colaba area.

    Moshe arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, returning to the place where he was orphaned nine years ago.

  • 08:08 (IST)

    Visuals of Netanyahu arriving in Mumbai on Wednesday

  • 08:04 (IST)

    Netanyahu to visit Nariman House, attend Shalom Bollywood event

  • 08:01 (IST)

    Netanyahu to have 'power breakfast' with business leaders at Taj Mahal Hotel

    Benjamin Netanyahu will have a 'power breakfast' with select business personalities, including Anand Mahindra, Ajay Piramal, Adi Godrej, and Chanda Kochhar.

    He will later address the India-Israel Business Summit at the iconic Taj Hotel in South Mumbai. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the summit, sources in Mumbai told PTI.

  • 07:38 (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu in Mumbai today

    Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have a packed schedule during the Mumbai leg of his visit on Thursday, when he will have breakfast with business leaders, pay tributes to Mumbai terror attack victims and attend a 'Shalom Bollywood' event among other engagements.

    Netanyahu landed at the airport in Mumbai on Wednesday night for the Mumbai leg of his six-day India visit, a senior official told PTI.

  • 07:37 (IST)

    Updates for 18 January, 2018 begin here

  • 18:58 (IST)

    Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu leave for Mumbai from Ahmedabad

  • 18:54 (IST)

    Visuals from Modi and Netanyahu's chopper ride to Ahmedabad

  • 18:50 (IST)

    Narendra Modi shares pictures from visit to Centre for Excellence of Vegetables

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu have wrapped up their Gujarat visit. The duo are scheduled to reach Mumbai by Wednesday evening.

  • 18:04 (IST)

    Visuals from Benjamin Netanyahu and Narendra Modi's visit to Center of Excellence for Vegetables

  • 17:37 (IST)

    Narendra Modi praises Israel's work in agriculture

  • 17:33 (IST)

    Narendra Modi says Centre working to double farmer income by 2022

    "We are working towards doubling farmer incomes by 2022. For this, optimum utilisation of land resources, ensuring minimum wastage and understanding the needs of the market assume importance," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Centre of Excellence for Vegetables.

  • 17:32 (IST)

    Modi thanks Netanyahu for interacting with Vadrad farmers

  • 17:26 (IST)

    Netanyahu talks on 'Mashav'

    Mashav is Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

  • 17:24 (IST)

    Netanyahu hails Narendra Modi's vision for India

    "We're here to make your lives better and I thank you for this warm friendship...We want to help India help itself. Because India has vision. It understand that knowledge is the future. This is the policy of Narendra Modi and this is my policy," Netanyahu said at Vadrad.

  • 17:16 (IST)

    Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu 'digitally' inaugurate Center of Excellence for Post Harvest Management of Date Palm

  • 16:59 (IST)

    Visuals from Center of Excellence for Vegetables

  • 16:56 (IST)

    Watch: Netanyahu, Modi arrive at Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Vadrad

  • 16:12 (IST)

    Netanyahu thanks Indians who welcomed him in Ahmedabad

  • 16:00 (IST)

    Narendra Modi says India-Israel friendship scaling 'like a kite soaring high'

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu gifts GAL-mobile to people of Suigam in border area of Banaskantha

  • 15:40 (IST)

    Watch: Narendra Modi dedicates iCreate Center to India

  • 15:27 (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu, Narendra Modi at iCreate Centre

  • 15:19 (IST)

    Visuals from Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to iCreate Center

  • 15:12 (IST)

    Modi praises Israeli technology

    Speaking at iCreate Center in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Israeli technology and creativity reaches the whole world. The people of Israel have proven to the whole world that the size of the country and the resolve of the countrymen, is what takes a country forward. Innovation plays a major role in bringing Indian and Israeli people closer."

  • 15:09 (IST)

    Modi seeks new innovations on sanitation

    "Today, it is necessary to innovate to get rid of the problems faced by our young country. How to improve the quality of life of an ordinary person at minimal expense, innovate for it. Today a huge campaign of Clean India is going on in the country. Can we do new innovations on sanitation? Waste to wealth, there are immense possibilities of innovation in this one topic," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • 15:08 (IST)

    Visuals from felicitation ceremony of India-Israel Innovation Challenge 2017

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a 'power breakfast' with Indian business leaders at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Netanyahu arrived in Mumbai from Ahmedabad on Wednesday for a two-day visit, officials said.

The Jewish community will also mark Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Mumbai visit with the launch of Namaste Shalom, a regular monthly magazine on bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

He was received at the airport by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior officials.

On Thursday, Netanyahu will have a packed schedule. He will interact with the best of both the worlds Mumbai has to offer - business and glamour.

Benjamin Netanyahu in Gujarat. PTI

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Gujarat. PTI

His official day will start with a power-breakfast with top Indian CEOs and head honchos plus attending a business forum of Israeli and Indian business persons.

This will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace opposite the Gateway of India and a visit to the Chabad House in Nariman House, in nearby Colaba - both in south Mumbai.

Both these places — the heritage hotel and the once nondescript Nariman House — were the targets of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack by 10 Pakistani gunmen who sneaked in from the Arabian Sea.

Netanyahu is expected to declare the Chabad House as a Living Memorial in which the orphaned toddler Moshe Holtzberg, now an 11-year-old boy, was saved by his Indian nanny Sandra Samuel from the terrorist mayhem.

However, his young parents Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and Rivka lost their lives along with seven others in the attack, after which little Moshe and Samuel were taken to Israel.

Later, he will attend a gathering with the members of the small but prosperous Jewish community living in different parts of Mumbai.

The evening is reserved for a gala glamour-filled engagement with Bollywood personalities, his final engagement before returning home on Friday morning.

With inputs from IANS


Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 10:35 AM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 12:00 PM

