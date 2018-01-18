Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Mumbai from Ahmedabad on Wednesday for a two-day visit, officials said.
He was received at the airport by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior officials.
On Thursday, Netanyahu will have a packed schedule. He will interact with the best of both the worlds Mumbai has to offer - business and glamour.
His official day will start with a power-breakfast with top Indian CEOs and head honchos plus attending a business forum of Israeli and Indian business persons.
This will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace opposite the Gateway of India and a visit to the Chabad House in Nariman House, in nearby Colaba - both in south Mumbai.
Both these places — the heritage hotel and the once nondescript Nariman House — were the targets of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack by 10 Pakistani gunmen who sneaked in from the Arabian Sea.
Netanyahu is expected to declare the Chabad House as a Living Memorial in which the orphaned toddler Moshe Holtzberg, now an 11-year-old boy, was saved by his Indian nanny Sandra Samuel from the terrorist mayhem.
However, his young parents Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and Rivka lost their lives along with seven others in the attack, after which little Moshe and Samuel were taken to Israel.
Later, he will attend a gathering with the members of the small but prosperous Jewish community living in different parts of Mumbai.
The evening is reserved for a gala glamour-filled engagement with Bollywood personalities, his final engagement before returning home on Friday morning.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 08:35 AM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 09:02 AM
Highlights
'Look forward to collaborate with Israel over agriculture': Devendra Fadnavis
Amitabh Bachchan, other actors to meet the Netanyahus
The much-anticipated event is expected to attract a galaxy of leading actors, directors and producers including Amitabh Bachchan who will interact with the Netanyahu couple and later join a gala dinner in a south Mumbai five-star hotel.
An invitation to Bollywood by Israeli Ambassador in India Daniel Carmon says that Israel honours Bollywood's starring role in contemporary Indian culture and offers Bollywood many opportunities with its rich history, culture, diversity and breathtaking landscape.
At Thursday's event, the visiting prime minister will take the opportunity to showcase Israel as a shooting hotspot for Bollywood, which is constantly on the prowl globally for exotic foreign locales for what is the world's largest film industry.
-IANS
Israel-India guided missile deal back on track, says Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday during a tour of India he had been informed by the Indian government that it had decided to put a major anti-tank missile deal back on track.
There was no immediate comment from Indian authorities.
Earlier in January, Israel’s state-owned defence contractor Rafael said India’s Ministry of Defence had cancelled the deal worth about $500 million to buy Spike anti-tank guided missiles.
“Following talks I have held with my friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government has informed us that it is putting the Spike deal back on track. This is very important and there will be many more deals,” Netanyahu said in a brief video statement during his five-day visit to India.
-Reuters
WATCH: Devendra Fadnavis welcoming Benjamin Netanyahu at Mumbai airport
'Pakistan should rethink its police of creating terrorists': Moshe's grandfather Rabbi Holtzberg
Moshe's grandfather Rabbi Nachman Holtzberg, who lost his son Gavriel in the 26/11 terror attacks, said on Wednesday that Pakistan should rethink on its policy of creating terrorists. He said spreading love and compassion is the "only victory" in the world.
In an exclusive interview to PTI, Holtzberg said: "Pakistan must know best what the people are facing. The sorrows of father, brother, wife and children."
Holtzberg and his orphaned grandson 'little' Moshe are on a visit to Mumbai nine years after the deadly attacks by 10 Pakistani terrorists on Chabad House, or Nariman House.
-PTI
Benjamin Netanyahu to meet 26/11 Mumbai attacks survivor Moshe Holtzberg
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be visiting to the nearby Nariman House, where he will meet 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg.
Moshe's father Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka were killed at the Nariman House during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The Jewish couple ran a cultural and outreach centre for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement at the Nariman House in south Mumbai's Colaba area.
Moshe arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, returning to the place where he was orphaned nine years ago.
Netanyahu to have 'power breakfast' with business leaders at Taj Mahal Hotel
Benjamin Netanyahu will have a 'power breakfast' with select business personalities, including Anand Mahindra, Ajay Piramal, Adi Godrej, and Chanda Kochhar.
He will later address the India-Israel Business Summit at the iconic Taj Hotel in South Mumbai. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the summit, sources in Mumbai told PTI.
Benjamin Netanyahu in Mumbai today
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have a packed schedule during the Mumbai leg of his visit on Thursday, when he will have breakfast with business leaders, pay tributes to Mumbai terror attack victims and attend a 'Shalom Bollywood' event among other engagements.
Netanyahu landed at the airport in Mumbai on Wednesday night for the Mumbai leg of his six-day India visit, a senior official told PTI.
Updates for 18 January, 2018 begin here
Narendra Modi shares pictures from visit to Centre for Excellence of Vegetables
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu have wrapped up their Gujarat visit. The duo are scheduled to reach Mumbai by Wednesday evening.
Narendra Modi says Centre working to double farmer income by 2022
"We are working towards doubling farmer incomes by 2022. For this, optimum utilisation of land resources, ensuring minimum wastage and understanding the needs of the market assume importance," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Centre of Excellence for Vegetables.
Netanyahu talks on 'Mashav'
Mashav is Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Netanyahu hails Narendra Modi's vision for India
"We're here to make your lives better and I thank you for this warm friendship...We want to help India help itself. Because India has vision. It understand that knowledge is the future. This is the policy of Narendra Modi and this is my policy," Netanyahu said at Vadrad.
Benjamin Netanyahu gifts GAL-mobile to people of Suigam in border area of Banaskantha
Modi praises Israeli technology
Speaking at iCreate Center in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Israeli technology and creativity reaches the whole world. The people of Israel have proven to the whole world that the size of the country and the resolve of the countrymen, is what takes a country forward. Innovation plays a major role in bringing Indian and Israeli people closer."
Modi seeks new innovations on sanitation
"Today, it is necessary to innovate to get rid of the problems faced by our young country. How to improve the quality of life of an ordinary person at minimal expense, innovate for it. Today a huge campaign of Clean India is going on in the country. Can we do new innovations on sanitation? Waste to wealth, there are immense possibilities of innovation in this one topic," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Visuals from felicitation ceremony of India-Israel Innovation Challenge 2017
Narendra Modi explains reason behind iCreate's name
"You have seen in iCreate, the letter 'i' is lower case. There is a reason for that. Creativity is halted when 'i' is big," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Ahmedabad.
Narendra Modi invokes Albert Einstein
"Never stop dreaming and never let the dreams die. It is good for children to have high curiosity quotient. Our youth has energy and enthusiasm, all that they want is a little bit of encouragement, network and institutional support," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, quoting Albert Einstein.
Modi speaks on India-Israel relations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says: "When I went to Israel in 2017, I made up my mind that this foundation should have more strong relations with Israel. Since then, I was waiting for my friend Benjamin Netanyahu to come to India.
Narendra Modi is right about technology: Benjamin Netanyahu
At iCreate Center in Ahmedabad, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is right. Technology is central to development, because all of us rise and fall together. Half a year ago, Israel-India developed an innovation bridge to help solve pressing global problems. Over 600 companies applied. Several dozen were chosen. I have a simple message. i want young Indians to know Israel wants to form partnerships with you. We're your partners. I want Israelis to come to India. Bachelors with a backpack but with a laptop. That's why I have come here."
Watch live from Ahmedabad: Modi and Netanyahu's roadshow in Ahmedabad
Jewish community in Gujarat comes out to greet Netanyahu
There are 140 Jews in Gujarat, News18 reports. The community had extended an invite to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit their synagogue but since that could not be factored in, they are at the roadshow to greet him.
Show of bonhomie in Gujarat
Netanyahu and wife Sara received by Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad
Benjamin Netanyahu with his wife arrive in Ahmedabad where they were received by Modi.
Modi and Netanyahu will inaugurate the iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad. They will visit a Startup Exhibition and interact with innovators and Startup CEOs. The two prime ministers will dedicate a mobile water desalination van to Suigam Taluka, of Banaskantha district, through a video link. Both leaders will also address the gathering.
Netanyahu and Modi will also visit the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Vadrad in Sabarkantha district. They will be briefed on work plan of the Centre. They will inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Date Palms at Kukama, Kutch District, through a video link. The two PMs will also interact with farmers.
Modi arrives in Ahmedabad
Modi, Netanyahu to inaugurate iCreate Centre at Deo Dholera
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu in Gujarat.
Both the leaders will inaugurate iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad. They'll also dedicate a mobile water desalination van to Suigam Taluka, of Banaskantha district via video link, ANI reports.
Preparations underway for inauguration of icreate center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad
Here's what Netanyahu shared on his Facebook page
Modi, Netanyahu to arrive at Ahmedabad airport at 10.30 am
Modi, Netanyahu expected to arrive at Ahmedabad airport around 10:30 am where they will be received by the top ministers of the Vijay Rupani government.
Israeli snipers, Chetak commandoes to guard Modi, Netanyahu
According to reports, security along the 14-km stretch where the two prime ministers will hold their roadshow is quite heavy. 12 teams of Chetak commandoes, Israeli snipers, Quick Response Teams, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the Gujarat Police.
Roadshow to begin from Sabarmati Ashram
Gujarat is set to roll out the red carpet for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he arrives in Ahmedabad on Wednesday along with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. The two leaders will hold a roadshow, which will begin from the city airport and end at the Sabarmati Ashram, a journey of eight kilometres.
We believe in India as you believe in Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu to PM Modi
Inaugural ceremony of the Raisina Dialogue concludes
Sushma Swaraj starts off vote of thanks like a roast of sorts: One pot shot at herself (height) and one at Modi (sitting in the audience)
Starting the vote of thanks on a lighter note, Swaraj said that the organisers have had problems in the past in adjusting the microphone's height whenever she take over from another speaker. "But this year the organisers seems to have been prepared," she said.
She also commented on the fact that it was a rare occasion that the Israeli PM was addressing from the podium while Modi was sitting in the audience.
Sushma Swaraj delivers vote of thanks on Netanyahu's speech
"Prime Minister Benjamin Natanyahu's visit to India underlines the celebration of 25 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. His brief yet, truly inspiring inaugural address makes for a rare opportunity: with Prime Minister Netanyahu addressing from the podium and Prime Minister sitting in the audience.
Netanyahu lauds "simpler tax structures"
The Israeli prime minister apparently praised the tax reforms introduced by the Narendra Modi government, without really mentioning the Goods and Services Tax.
"I was astounded to know that PM Modi has moved India in the scale of ease of doing business 42 places in three years. If you want to be an economic power, you must reduce and simplify taxes," he said.
Cut bureaucracy for greater economic ties: Benjamin Netanyahu
"If you want to be an economic power, you must reduce and simplify taxes and must cut bureaucracy. The main job of both India and Israel is to cut this bureaucracy so the firms can go on with their business of doing business," Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu doesn't mince words, getting straight to his very realist view of the world: "Strength. Power"
While acknowledging the long-standing friendship between India and Israel, Netanyahu in his inaugural address, says that defence power is very important to reinstate one's existence. "The weak don't survive, the strong survive, you make alliances with the strong, you are able to maintain peace by being strong. So, therefore the first requirement from our the time of our first PM was to achieve minimal strength required to assure existence," Netanyahu said.
Benjamin Netanyahu delivers inaugural address at Raisina Dialogue
PM Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu reach at venue
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with his wife Sara Netanyahu reached at Taj Palace, where the conference co-hosted by the Ministry of External affairs is being held. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj are also present.
Raisina Dialogue 2018 begins
The conference has started and the guests were informed about the plan for the evening. Meanwhile, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and his Israei counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu are running slightly behind the schedule. The two prime ministers are expected to arrive shortly.
Conference to begin shortly
Nearly all the dignitaries are now seated in the main hall, and the conference will begin shortly. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place as VVIP figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will attend the event.
Dignitaries start entering the main hall for Raisina Dialogue after intense security checks
Netanyahu scheduled to speak at Raisina Dialogue
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend the Raisina Dialogue scheduled to start at 6.30 pm today. The agenda of the conference will be "Managing Disruptive Transitions Ideas, Institutions, and Idioms.
Agra turns into fortress: CRPF personnel, Rapid Action Force and police teams deployed for Netanyahu's visit
Agra turned into a fortress in view of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the city.
Heavy security arrangements have been put in place with over 1,500 security personnel guarding the 5 kilometre stretch that Israeli Netanyahu will be travelling on, during his visit to the Taj Mahal. CRPF personnel, Rapid Action Force and police teams have been deployed to take care of the security arrangements for the high-profile delegation of 130 members.
Timeline of how the diplomatic relations between India and Israel have progressed over the years
RECAP: I arrived in India with the biggest delegation of business leaders that has ever joined an Israeli PM on an official visit
Timeline of how the diplomatic relations between India and Israel have progressed over the years
Image courtesy: Network18 Creatives
Timeline of India's relations with Israel: Brothers in Arms
Lunch with Adityanath after trip to Taj Mahal
Benjamin Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu are scheduled to have lunch with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after touring the Taj Mahal for a couple of hours.
Taj been shut for public since 11 am
The Netanyahus have entered the Taj Mahal complex riding battery-operated golf carts.
The Taj complex has been shut for all other visitors since 11am. Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara are being accompanied by the Israeli delegation and security personnel. They are expected to tour the monument for a couple of hours as the couple has the entire monument to themselves, News18 reported.
Netanyahu wil tour the Taj for a few hours before being hosted by Adityanath for lunch
Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara have now reached Agra.
They will first be taken to the Oberoi Amarvilas and then the Taj Mahal through the eastern gates in golf carts. After touring the Taj for a couple of hours they will return to the hotel, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will host them for lunch at the hotel.
Netanyahu at Taj
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached Taj Mahal along with his wife and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Use of big data to enhance agriculture on cards: Foreign Secretary
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that discussions were held on improving agriculture in India, using technological breakthroughs achieved by Israel.
India signed nine MoUs with Israel: Here's the complete list
India, Israel to enhance agriculture, science and technology security cooperation
India and Israel have agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas of agriculture, science and technology and security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
"We will strengthen the existing pillars of cooperation in areas that touch the lives of our peoples," Modi said in a joint address to the media with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following delegation level talks here.
"These are agriculture, science and technology and security.," he stated. "We exchanged views on scaling up the Centers of Excellence that have been a mainstay of agricultural cooperation."
The Indian Prime Minister said both he and Netanyahu "have imparted our shared impatience to the implementation of our earlier decisions".
"The results are already visible on the ground. Our discussions today were marked by convergence to accelerate our engagement and to scale up our partnership."
In defence, Modi said he has invited Israeli companies to take advantage of the liberalised FDI regime to make more in India with domestic companies.
Indian and Israeli firms come together for Co-creation Summit
Benjamin Netanyahu 'happy to be in Bollywood'
In his media address, Benjamin Netanyahu said: My wife and I are very happy that we are going to Bollywood. We had seen and heard so much, we wanted to see for ourselves”
India-Israel committed to take their friendship to new heights
India and Israel: Personal chemistry shores up strategic ties
The visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India (January 14-19) commemorates the 25th anniversary of the opening of an Indian embassy in Tel Aviv in 1992.
It has had a chequered past since the post-World War II birth of both countries but is poised for a pragmatic future trajectory based on shared interests.
With a population below nine million and a GDP of $350 billion, Israel is relatively small compared to the Indian behemoth with a population of 1.25 billion and a GDP of $2.5 trillion. Yet Israel occupies a very special niche in India's security framework and has been a supplier of critical military technology. This was illustrated during the 1999 Kargil War, when precision-guided ordnance was obtained from Tel Aviv.
That India is among the world's largest importers of military inventory and that Israel is a major arms exporter also provides a natural complementarity to the bilateral relationship.
'India and Israel know pain of terror attacks': Netanyahu
"India and Israel know the pain of terrorist attacks. We never give in. When you (Modi) hosted us yesterday, you lit up the house with colours of India and Israel."
"My friend Narendra, any time you want to do a yoga class, I'll be there," Netanyahu concluded the press statement on that note.
'Jews in India have never experienced anti-semitism, says Netanyahu
"We are proud of our present, resilient democracy. The diversity is source of our strength. A fine example is India with its dozens of languages. The Jews of India have never experienced anti-Semitism in India. This is a tribute to India's tolerate nature. India is a living proof that democracy works. It is the free citizens who thrive because they are free. Our commitment to do so is reflected in the agreements we signed.
"Israel is a global force of technology. India abounds with creativity, scientific technology. We can achieve this together. We achieve more with less, more crops with less water, more revenue with less expenditure."
'Modi is a revolutionary leader', says Netanyahu
"Thank you for your exceptional friendship and hospitality. I was deeply moved today at the ceremonial reception. You are revolutionary leader of India, revolutionising the India-Israel relationships. Until you visited Israel, none before you had visited our sovereign state."
'Proud to have you (Netanyahu) in my home state, Gujarat day after,' says Narendra Modi
'Discussions were wide-ranging'
"Our discussions were wide ranging and intensive, marked by a desire to do more. I have a reputation of getting impatient with getting results. If I may let out an open secret, so are you... We want to strengthen agriculture, science and technology. We exchanged views on centres of excellence. In defence, I have invited Israeli companies to make more weapons in India vis-a-vis our liberalised FDI rates. We are also committed to flow of people and ideas between our geographies. Working with Israel to bring people closer on both sides."
Narendra Modi: 'Friendship has linked us for centuries'
"People all over India rejoicing the harvest festivals. PM Netanyahu's visit is a good start to the new year. I was overwhelmed by the warmth of the Israeli people laid by my friend, Bibi. I promised our people to uphold a strategic partnerships. Our friendship has linked both countries for centuries."
Left parties protest Netanyahu's visit near India Gate in New Delhi
Thousands burn Netanyahu's effigy in Kargil, can't tolerate a 'war-criminal like Netanyahu'
As Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, thousands of people marched in Kargil, Jammu and Kashmir to protest Israeli prime minister's visit to India. According to Greater Kashmir, the protest was organised by Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT). The protesters raised slogans against Modi and expressed their support for the Palestinians. Speaking to protesters at Laal Chowk Kargil, Chairman Guardian Council IKMT Kargil said the land of Mahatama Gandhi can't tolerate “war-criminal like Netanyahu”.
Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu likely to hold joint press conference around 1.30 pm
Israel's media calls India-Israel ties an 'open marriage'
Referring to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments on Sunday that India-Israel relations were a "match made in heaven", Israeli publication Haaretz wrote in a piece saying that for the arms trade, and public relations, it is a match made in heaven. "But as Modi won't betray the Palestinians or renounce the Iranians, it resembles more an open marriage," the opinion piece read.
Seven MoUs to be inked
Memorandums of Understanding(s) related to terror, oil, cybersecurity, agriculture etc. will be signed on Monday between India and Israel.
Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar reach Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks
Narendra Modi meets Benjamin Netanyahu at Hyderabad House
The two leaders will have a one-to-one meeting for a little over hald an hour. They are expected to deliver the joint press address at around 1.30 pm.
Benjamin Netanyahu calls Mahatma Gandhi 'one of world's greatest spiritual leaders'
In a note in the visitor's book at Raj Ghat, Netanyahu wrote: "Such grandeur and simplicity in honor of modern India's founding fathers, one of the world's greatest spiritual leaders." He signed it off as: "In deepest friendship and respect".
Reasons for India's change in attitude towards Israel: From Israeli media's point of view
According to an editorial in Jerusalem Post, India change in its behaviour towards Israel is due to Jerusalem's standing in the West Asia. As per the article, Indian leaders were previosuly wary of publicly supporting Israel out of fear of hurting Muslim sentiments in India. It also says that this changed when the Palestinian ambassador recently hugged LeT chief and 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan. "New Delhi has also realized that its efforts for decades to curry favor with Arab states by taking anti-Israel positions in UN votes have not paid off. [...] There was nothing new about this behavior on the part of the Palestinians and Arabs. Despite India’s willingness to support Arab-backed votes in the UN on a variety of issues, Arab and Muslim states are reluctant to reciprocate," the editorial read.
Benjamin Netanyahu reaches Raj Ghat
The Israeli prime minister pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi along with his wife Sara. He laid a wreath at the memorial.
Netanyahu 'heralds a flourishing partnership to bring peace, prosperity for our people'
Speaking to reporters at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "It began with Prime Minister Modi's historic visit to Israel that created tremendous enthusiasm. It continues with my visit here which I must say is deeply moving for me,my wife and people of Israel. It heralds a flourishing partnership to bring prosperity, peace and progress for our people," according to ANI.
'Visit to India deeply moving for me and my wife': Benjamin Netanyahu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Benjamin Netanyahu: Dawn of a new era for India-Israel relationship
Modi introduces Netanyahu to the dignitaries present
Dr Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, the three heads of the armed forces were among the dignitaries introduced to Benjamin Netanyahu.
Benjamin Netanyahu receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi
Narendra Modi receives Benjamin Netanyahu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before the ceremonial welcome
WATCH: Benjamin Netanyahu to receive ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan
Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan
Benjamin Netanyahu: "I wake up in the morning and when I look to the east, the first democracy I see is India."
In an interview with India Today, Netanyahu said, "I don't do Yoga but I wake up in the morning and when I look to the east, the first democracy I see is India and when Mr. Modi wakes up in the morning and does his Yoga and looks left, the first democracy he sees is Israel. This is a grand partnership."
Benjamin Netanyahu's ceremonial reception to begin shortly
RECAP: Teen Murti Chowk in New Delhi renamed after Israeli city Haifa
Narendra Modi and his Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday attended a ceremony at the Teen Murti Memorial in New Delhi to mark the renaming of Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti Haifa Chowk.
The two leaders also laid a wreath and signed the visitor's book at the memorial.
The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade.
Benjamin Netanyahu’s schedule for Monday:
10 am
Ceremonial Reception
Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan
10.30 am
Wreath laying at the Memorial of Mahatma Gandhi
Venue: Raj Ghat
12 pm
Meeting with the Prime Minister
Venue: Hyderabad House
12.30 pm
Delegation Level Talks
1 pm
Signing of Agreements & Press Statement
Venue: Hyderabad House
PM Modi to host Lunch for PM Netanyahu
5.45 pm
Call on the President of India
Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan
7 pm
Presentation of Concluding Report of India-Israel CEOs Forum
Venue: Mumtaz Hall, Hotel Taj Diplomatic
7.30 pm
India Israel Business Summit (Including Bridge of Innovation)
Venue: Durbar Hall ,Hotel Taj Diplomatic
Modi's message at the visitor's diary at the Teen Murti chowk
“It is the 100th anniversary of the end of World War-1. Many golden pages of the sacrifices of Indian braves are written in the history of both World War. One of these pages was written 100 years ago, in the sacrifice of Indian soldiers at Haifa. The sacrifice commemorated at Teen Murti observes its centenary. Naming spot as Teen Murti – Haifa Chowk, marks this historic occasion. In presence of the Prime Minister of Israel, we pay homage to the brave soldiers. Salute to the great Indian traditions of selfless sacrifice and penance.”
Here is what Modi wrote in the visitor's book at Teen Murti chowk
Image courtesy: News18
Netanyahu couple and Modi sign the visitor book at Teen Murti memorial
MEA tweets some pictures of Netanyahu's welcome at airport
CEO-level meeting to take place during the visit
Apart from the summit-level meeting, the second India-Israel CEOs forum will be held as also a series of other meetings between both sides in New Delhi and Mumbai during the course of the visit. Netanyahu will be accompanied by a delegation of 130 Israeli business leaders.
Netanyahu to visit Mumbai's Chabad House
Netanyahu will also be accompanied by Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents, Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Moshe, who was only two years old then, will visit Chabad House, where his parents were killed.
Benjamin Netanyahu thanks Modi for warm welcome
Some more information about the Battle of Haifa
There are various accounts of this battle — all narrate the valour with which the lancers undertook the assault on the garrisoned city protected by a joint force of Ottomans, Germany and Austria-Hungary. The liberation of Haifa cleared a supply route for the Allies to the city through the sea.
Forty-four Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice during the liberation of the city in World War I. Till date, the 61 Cavalry celebrates September 23 as its Raising Day or "Haifa Day."
Significance of the Teen Murti chowk
The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade. The brigade carried out the victorious assault on the fortified city of Haifa on 23 September, 1918, during World War I.
Netanyahu set to meet Sushma
Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is going to meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Taj Diplomatic End shortly, reports India Today.
Modi welcomes friend Netanyahu to India
Modi, Netanyahu to lay wreath at Teen Murti Haifa chowk
WATCH: Modi, Netanyahu are greeted by Army chief
Both leaders reach Teen Murti Chowk
Teen Murti Road will be named after Israeli city of Haifa. After renaming, the road will be called Teen Murti Haifa Chowk. Haifa was the site of a major war during World War 1.
WATCH: Netanyahu and Modi hug each other at airport
WATCH: Netanyahu and Modi hug each other at airport
Narendra Modi welcomes Netanyahus at Delhi's Palam airport
Israel to build 22 centres of excellence
Netanyahu is also scheduled to visit a Centre of Excellence in Agriculture at Vadrad, Gujarat, that has been set up with Israeli assistance.
Carmon said that by the end of this month, there will be 22 centres of excellence set up with Israeli aid up and running across India.
These centres cover areas like vegetables, citrus fruits, dates, mangoes, flowers, beekeeping, he said, adding that "we are now starting work on a dairy farm in Haryana".
Benjamin Netanyahu reaches New Delhi
Agriculture and water resources will also be the focus of visit
According to Daniel Carmon, though cooperation in agriculture and water were the highlights of Modi's visit to Israel in July last year, this time innovation will top the agenda.
"Innovation that would, you know, touch any of the areas in which we cooperate. Innovation could be in the field of defence, innovation could be in the field of agriculture, innovation could be in the field of IT, of R&D," he said.
The Ambassador described innovation as a "cross-cutting issue" and said this would be reflected in the discussions between Modi and Netanyahu.
Benjamin Netanyahu lands in New Delhi
WATCH: 25 years of India-Israel relations
Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu leave for India
Several MoUs and agreements to be signed
Several MoUs, including in the field of oil and gas, renewable energy, amended protocol for airports, cyber security, and co-production of films and documentaries, will be signed between the two sides.
India and Israel complete 25 years of diplomatic ties
The visit marks 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and takes place about six months after Modi's trip to Israel, the first by an Indian prime minister to the Jewish state.
Congress met Netanyahu behind closed doors, Modi does it publically, says Zafar Sareshwala
Speaking to CNN-News18, BJP leader and Modi confidant Zafar Sareshwala said, “We don’t want symbolism. In the past, I have congratulated the PM for not wearing a skullcap and for not holding Iftar parties. The same symbolism has to be done away with in diplomacy as well,” he said.
Sareshwala added, “The difference between Congress’ and Modi’s style of dealing with Israel is that the Congress would meet Netanyahu behind closed doors, while Modi does it publically."
Modi close friend of Israel, says Netanyahu
"Indian Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is a close friend of Israel and of mine and I appreciate the fact that he will accompany me on extensive parts of my visit," Netanyahu said just before leaving for New Delhi.
Teen Murthi road to be named after Israeli city of Haifa
Netanyahu's itinerary for 15,16 and 17 January
On 15 January, Netanyahu will meet with the Indo-Israeli CEO forum in New Delhi and address a separate business event. He will deliver a speech at the Raisina Dialogue on 16 January.
Netanyahu will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind.
He will leave for Ahmedabad on the morning of 17 January. In Ahmedabad, he will visit Sabarmati Ashram. Modi and he will also visit the Center of Excellence in Vadrad and inaugurate a Center of Excellence for date palms in Bhuj via video conference.
Modi-Netanyahu to hold talks tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netanyahu will hold talks on Monday covering entire expanse of the ties and explore new areas of cooperation to further deepen the "very very special relationship", the external affairs ministry said.
Joint Secretary (West Asia-North Africa division) in the ministry B Bala Bhaskar said the Palestinian issue is likely to figure in the talks between the two prime ministers besides other key issues of mutual importance.
India-Israel ties unaffected by UN vote, says Israel's envoy
This is the first prime ministerial visit from Israel to India since the visit of then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.
The visit comes less than a month after New Delhi voted in the UN General Assembly against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
However, Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon, at a media briefing, set at rest all speculation over this saying, "I think the relationship is much stronger than one vote in the UN here and there."
IANS
Netanyahu to arrive in India today
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday on a six-day visit, reported PTI.
09:02 (IST)
'Look forward to collaborate with Israel over agriculture': Devendra Fadnavis
08:58 (IST)
RECAP: Visuals of Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Gujarat
08:53 (IST)
Amitabh Bachchan, other actors to meet the Netanyahus
The much-anticipated event is expected to attract a galaxy of leading actors, directors and producers including Amitabh Bachchan who will interact with the Netanyahu couple and later join a gala dinner in a south Mumbai five-star hotel.
An invitation to Bollywood by Israeli Ambassador in India Daniel Carmon says that Israel honours Bollywood's starring role in contemporary Indian culture and offers Bollywood many opportunities with its rich history, culture, diversity and breathtaking landscape.
At Thursday's event, the visiting prime minister will take the opportunity to showcase Israel as a shooting hotspot for Bollywood, which is constantly on the prowl globally for exotic foreign locales for what is the world's largest film industry.
-IANS
08:48 (IST)
Israel-India guided missile deal back on track, says Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday during a tour of India he had been informed by the Indian government that it had decided to put a major anti-tank missile deal back on track.
There was no immediate comment from Indian authorities.
Earlier in January, Israel’s state-owned defence contractor Rafael said India’s Ministry of Defence had cancelled the deal worth about $500 million to buy Spike anti-tank guided missiles.
“Following talks I have held with my friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government has informed us that it is putting the Spike deal back on track. This is very important and there will be many more deals,” Netanyahu said in a brief video statement during his five-day visit to India.
-Reuters
08:44 (IST)
WATCH: Devendra Fadnavis welcoming Benjamin Netanyahu at Mumbai airport
08:37 (IST)
'Pakistan should rethink its police of creating terrorists': Moshe's grandfather Rabbi Holtzberg
Moshe's grandfather Rabbi Nachman Holtzberg, who lost his son Gavriel in the 26/11 terror attacks, said on Wednesday that Pakistan should rethink on its policy of creating terrorists. He said spreading love and compassion is the "only victory" in the world.
In an exclusive interview to PTI, Holtzberg said: "Pakistan must know best what the people are facing. The sorrows of father, brother, wife and children."
Holtzberg and his orphaned grandson 'little' Moshe are on a visit to Mumbai nine years after the deadly attacks by 10 Pakistani terrorists on Chabad House, or Nariman House.
-PTI
08:30 (IST)
RECAP: In Gujarat, Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will help India achieve its vision
Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured his home state Gujarat with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, as he sought to further develop India-Israel relations in fields of innovation and agriculture.
"Innovation has played a major role in bringing India and Israel closer, and sentiments of mutual development is crucial for a better future of both countries," Modi said at iCreate centre in Ahmedabad. He further added that water conservation, agriculture production, storage facilities, food processing, less-water farming in deserts and cyber security were among the issues where India could partner with Israel.
"We're here to make your lives better and I thank you for this warm friendship...We want to help India help itself because India has vision. It understands that knowledge is the future. This is the policy of Narendra Modi and this is my policy," Netanyahu said as he addressed the gathering.
08:27 (IST)
Netanyahu to meet members of Jewish community in Mumbai
Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to also meet around 30 members of the Jewish community at the Taj Hotel.
There are about 5,000 members of the Jewish community living in India, but most of them call Mumbai their home. The city had a sizable Jewish population, but around 33,000 Jews migrated when Israel was created.
Mumbai has three distinct Jewish communities — Bene Israel Jews, Baghdadi Jews and the Malabar Jews. For them, the visit by the Israeli prime minister is about reconnecting with old friends and strengthening old bonds.
08:20 (IST)
RECAP: Benjamin Netanyahu seen off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad
08:15 (IST)
Benjamin Netanyahu to meet 26/11 Mumbai attacks survivor Moshe Holtzberg
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be visiting to the nearby Nariman House, where he will meet 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg.
Moshe's father Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka were killed at the Nariman House during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The Jewish couple ran a cultural and outreach centre for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement at the Nariman House in south Mumbai's Colaba area.
Moshe arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, returning to the place where he was orphaned nine years ago.
08:08 (IST)
Visuals of Netanyahu arriving in Mumbai on Wednesday
08:04 (IST)
Netanyahu to visit Nariman House, attend Shalom Bollywood event
08:01 (IST)
Netanyahu to have 'power breakfast' with business leaders at Taj Mahal Hotel
Benjamin Netanyahu will have a 'power breakfast' with select business personalities, including Anand Mahindra, Ajay Piramal, Adi Godrej, and Chanda Kochhar.
He will later address the India-Israel Business Summit at the iconic Taj Hotel in South Mumbai. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the summit, sources in Mumbai told PTI.
07:38 (IST)
Benjamin Netanyahu in Mumbai today
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have a packed schedule during the Mumbai leg of his visit on Thursday, when he will have breakfast with business leaders, pay tributes to Mumbai terror attack victims and attend a 'Shalom Bollywood' event among other engagements.
Netanyahu landed at the airport in Mumbai on Wednesday night for the Mumbai leg of his six-day India visit, a senior official told PTI.
07:37 (IST)
Updates for 18 January, 2018 begin here
18:58 (IST)
Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu leave for Mumbai from Ahmedabad
18:54 (IST)
Visuals from Modi and Netanyahu's chopper ride to Ahmedabad
18:50 (IST)
Narendra Modi shares pictures from visit to Centre for Excellence of Vegetables
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu have wrapped up their Gujarat visit. The duo are scheduled to reach Mumbai by Wednesday evening.
18:04 (IST)
Visuals from Benjamin Netanyahu and Narendra Modi's visit to Center of Excellence for Vegetables
17:37 (IST)
Narendra Modi praises Israel's work in agriculture
17:33 (IST)
Narendra Modi says Centre working to double farmer income by 2022
"We are working towards doubling farmer incomes by 2022. For this, optimum utilisation of land resources, ensuring minimum wastage and understanding the needs of the market assume importance," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Centre of Excellence for Vegetables.
17:32 (IST)
Modi thanks Netanyahu for interacting with Vadrad farmers
17:26 (IST)
Netanyahu talks on 'Mashav'
Mashav is Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
17:24 (IST)
Netanyahu hails Narendra Modi's vision for India
"We're here to make your lives better and I thank you for this warm friendship...We want to help India help itself. Because India has vision. It understand that knowledge is the future. This is the policy of Narendra Modi and this is my policy," Netanyahu said at Vadrad.
17:16 (IST)
Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu 'digitally' inaugurate Center of Excellence for Post Harvest Management of Date Palm
16:59 (IST)
Visuals from Center of Excellence for Vegetables
16:56 (IST)
Watch: Netanyahu, Modi arrive at Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Vadrad
16:12 (IST)
Netanyahu thanks Indians who welcomed him in Ahmedabad
16:00 (IST)
Narendra Modi says India-Israel friendship scaling 'like a kite soaring high'
15:47 (IST)
Benjamin Netanyahu gifts GAL-mobile to people of Suigam in border area of Banaskantha
15:40 (IST)
Watch: Narendra Modi dedicates iCreate Center to India
15:27 (IST)
Benjamin Netanyahu, Narendra Modi at iCreate Centre
15:19 (IST)
Visuals from Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to iCreate Center
15:12 (IST)
Modi praises Israeli technology
Speaking at iCreate Center in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Israeli technology and creativity reaches the whole world. The people of Israel have proven to the whole world that the size of the country and the resolve of the countrymen, is what takes a country forward. Innovation plays a major role in bringing Indian and Israeli people closer."
15:09 (IST)
Modi seeks new innovations on sanitation
"Today, it is necessary to innovate to get rid of the problems faced by our young country. How to improve the quality of life of an ordinary person at minimal expense, innovate for it. Today a huge campaign of Clean India is going on in the country. Can we do new innovations on sanitation? Waste to wealth, there are immense possibilities of innovation in this one topic," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
15:08 (IST)
Visuals from felicitation ceremony of India-Israel Innovation Challenge 2017
15:02 (IST)
Narendra Modi explains reason behind iCreate's name
"You have seen in iCreate, the letter 'i' is lower case. There is a reason for that. Creativity is halted when 'i' is big," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Ahmedabad.
14:53 (IST)
Narendra Modi speaks of a innovation-friendly India
14:50 (IST)
Narendra Modi invokes Albert Einstein
"Never stop dreaming and never let the dreams die. It is good for children to have high curiosity quotient. Our youth has energy and enthusiasm, all that they want is a little bit of encouragement, network and institutional support," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, quoting Albert Einstein.
14:49 (IST)
Narendra Modi tells why iCreate Centre was launched in Ahmedabad
14:44 (IST)
Modi speaks on India-Israel relations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says: "When I went to Israel in 2017, I made up my mind that this foundation should have more strong relations with Israel. Since then, I was waiting for my friend Benjamin Netanyahu to come to India.
14:37 (IST)
Narendra Modi is right about technology: Benjamin Netanyahu
At iCreate Center in Ahmedabad, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is right. Technology is central to development, because all of us rise and fall together. Half a year ago, Israel-India developed an innovation bridge to help solve pressing global problems. Over 600 companies applied. Several dozen were chosen. I have a simple message. i want young Indians to know Israel wants to form partnerships with you. We're your partners. I want Israelis to come to India. Bachelors with a backpack but with a laptop. That's why I have come here."
14:30 (IST)
Netanyahu praises Modi at entrepreneurship summit in Ahmedabad
14:27 (IST)
Benjamin Netanyahu's note in visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram
Image courtesy: News18
13:52 (IST)
Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara at iCreate centre
12:57 (IST)
Here's what Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu wrote in the Sabarmati Ashram's visitor's book:
12:18 (IST)
Watch: Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara Netanyahu fly a kite at Sabarmati Ashram
12:13 (IST)
Watch: Modi, Netanyahu get rousing reception at Sabarmati Ashram
12:11 (IST)
Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi
12:07 (IST)
Visuals of Modi and Netanyahu at Mahatma Gandhi's Ashram