Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Mumbai from Ahmedabad on Wednesday for a two-day visit, officials said.

He was received at the airport by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior officials.

On Thursday, Netanyahu will have a packed schedule. He will interact with the best of both the worlds Mumbai has to offer - business and glamour.

His official day will start with a power-breakfast with top Indian CEOs and head honchos plus attending a business forum of Israeli and Indian business persons.

This will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace opposite the Gateway of India and a visit to the Chabad House in Nariman House, in nearby Colaba - both in south Mumbai.

Both these places — the heritage hotel and the once nondescript Nariman House — were the targets of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack by 10 Pakistani gunmen who sneaked in from the Arabian Sea.

Netanyahu is expected to declare the Chabad House as a Living Memorial in which the orphaned toddler Moshe Holtzberg, now an 11-year-old boy, was saved by his Indian nanny Sandra Samuel from the terrorist mayhem.

However, his young parents Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and Rivka lost their lives along with seven others in the attack, after which little Moshe and Samuel were taken to Israel.

Later, he will attend a gathering with the members of the small but prosperous Jewish community living in different parts of Mumbai.

The evening is reserved for a gala glamour-filled engagement with Bollywood personalities, his final engagement before returning home on Friday morning.

With inputs from IANS