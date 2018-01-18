Budget 2018

Benjamin Netanyahu in Mumbai LIVE updates: Israeli PM will meet 26/11 attacks survivor Moshe Holtzberg at Nariman House

India FP Staff Jan 18, 2018 09:02:19 IST
  • 09:02 (IST)

    'Look forward to collaborate with Israel over agriculture': Devendra Fadnavis

  • 08:58 (IST)

    RECAP: Visuals of Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Gujarat

  • 08:53 (IST)

    Amitabh Bachchan, other actors to meet the Netanyahus

    The much-anticipated event is expected to attract a galaxy of leading actors, directors and producers including Amitabh Bachchan who will interact with the Netanyahu couple and later join a gala dinner in a south Mumbai five-star hotel.

    An invitation to Bollywood by Israeli Ambassador in India Daniel Carmon says that Israel honours Bollywood's starring role in contemporary Indian culture and offers Bollywood many opportunities with its rich history, culture, diversity and breathtaking landscape.

    At Thursday's event, the visiting prime minister will take the opportunity to showcase Israel as a shooting hotspot for Bollywood, which is constantly on the prowl globally for exotic foreign locales for what is the world's largest film industry.

    -IANS

  • 08:48 (IST)

    Israel-India guided missile deal back on track, says Benjamin Netanyahu

    Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday during a tour of India he had been informed by the Indian government that it had decided to put a major anti-tank missile deal back on track.

    There was no immediate comment from Indian authorities. 

    Earlier in January, Israel’s state-owned defence contractor Rafael said India’s Ministry of Defence had cancelled the deal worth about $500 million to buy Spike anti-tank guided missiles.

    “Following talks I have held with my friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government has informed us that it is putting the Spike deal back on track. This is very important and there will be many more deals,” Netanyahu said in a brief video statement during his five-day visit to India.

    -Reuters

  • 08:44 (IST)

    WATCH: Devendra Fadnavis welcoming Benjamin Netanyahu at Mumbai airport

  • 08:37 (IST)

    'Pakistan should rethink its police of creating terrorists': Moshe's grandfather Rabbi Holtzberg

    Moshe's grandfather Rabbi Nachman Holtzberg, who lost his son Gavriel in the 26/11 terror attacks, said on Wednesday that Pakistan should rethink on its policy of creating terrorists. He said spreading love and compassion is the "only victory" in the world.

    In an exclusive interview to PTI, Holtzberg said: "Pakistan must know best what the people are facing. The sorrows of father, brother, wife and children."

    Holtzberg and his orphaned grandson 'little' Moshe are on a visit to Mumbai nine years after the deadly attacks by 10 Pakistani terrorists on Chabad House, or Nariman House.

    -PTI

  • 08:30 (IST)

    RECAP: In Gujarat, Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will help India achieve its vision

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured his home state Gujarat with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, as he sought to further develop India-Israel relations in fields of innovation and agriculture.

    "Innovation has played a major role in bringing India and Israel closer, and sentiments of mutual development is crucial for a better future of both countries," Modi said at iCreate centre in Ahmedabad. He further added that water conservation, agriculture production, storage facilities, food processing, less-water farming in deserts and cyber security were among the issues where India could partner with Israel.

    "We're here to make your lives better and I thank you for this warm friendship...We want to help India help itself because India has vision. It understands that knowledge is the future. This is the policy of Narendra Modi and this is my policy," Netanyahu said as he addressed the gathering.

  • 08:27 (IST)

    Netanyahu to meet members of Jewish community in Mumbai

    Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to also meet around 30 members of the Jewish community at the Taj Hotel.

    There are about 5,000 members of the Jewish community living in India, but most of them call Mumbai their home. The city had a sizable Jewish population, but around 33,000 Jews migrated when Israel was created.

    Mumbai has three distinct Jewish communities — Bene Israel Jews, Baghdadi Jews and the Malabar Jews. For them, the visit by the Israeli prime minister is about reconnecting with old friends and strengthening old bonds.

  • 08:20 (IST)

    RECAP: Benjamin Netanyahu seen off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad

  • 08:15 (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu to meet 26/11 Mumbai attacks survivor Moshe Holtzberg

    Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be visiting to the nearby Nariman House, where he will meet 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg.

    Moshe's father Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka were killed at the Nariman House during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The Jewish couple ran a cultural and outreach centre for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement at the Nariman House in south Mumbai's Colaba area.

    Moshe arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, returning to the place where he was orphaned nine years ago.

  • 08:08 (IST)

    Visuals of Netanyahu arriving in Mumbai on Wednesday

  • 08:04 (IST)

    Netanyahu to visit Nariman House, attend Shalom Bollywood event

  • 08:01 (IST)

    Netanyahu to have 'power breakfast' with business leaders at Taj Mahal Hotel

    Benjamin Netanyahu will have a 'power breakfast' with select business personalities, including Anand Mahindra, Ajay Piramal, Adi Godrej, and Chanda Kochhar.

    He will later address the India-Israel Business Summit at the iconic Taj Hotel in South Mumbai. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the summit, sources in Mumbai told PTI.

  • 07:38 (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu in Mumbai today

    Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have a packed schedule during the Mumbai leg of his visit on Thursday, when he will have breakfast with business leaders, pay tributes to Mumbai terror attack victims and attend a 'Shalom Bollywood' event among other engagements.

    Netanyahu landed at the airport in Mumbai on Wednesday night for the Mumbai leg of his six-day India visit, a senior official told PTI.

  • 07:37 (IST)

    Updates for 18 January, 2018 begin here

  • 18:58 (IST)

    Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu leave for Mumbai from Ahmedabad

  • 18:54 (IST)

    Visuals from Modi and Netanyahu's chopper ride to Ahmedabad

  • 18:50 (IST)

    Narendra Modi shares pictures from visit to Centre for Excellence of Vegetables

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu have wrapped up their Gujarat visit. The duo are scheduled to reach Mumbai by Wednesday evening.

  • 18:04 (IST)

    Visuals from Benjamin Netanyahu and Narendra Modi's visit to Center of Excellence for Vegetables

  • 17:37 (IST)

    Narendra Modi praises Israel's work in agriculture

  • 17:33 (IST)

    Narendra Modi says Centre working to double farmer income by 2022

    "We are working towards doubling farmer incomes by 2022. For this, optimum utilisation of land resources, ensuring minimum wastage and understanding the needs of the market assume importance," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Centre of Excellence for Vegetables.

  • 17:32 (IST)

    Modi thanks Netanyahu for interacting with Vadrad farmers

  • 17:26 (IST)

    Netanyahu talks on 'Mashav'

    Mashav is Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

  • 17:24 (IST)

    Netanyahu hails Narendra Modi's vision for India

    "We're here to make your lives better and I thank you for this warm friendship...We want to help India help itself. Because India has vision. It understand that knowledge is the future. This is the policy of Narendra Modi and this is my policy," Netanyahu said at Vadrad.

  • 17:16 (IST)

    Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu 'digitally' inaugurate Center of Excellence for Post Harvest Management of Date Palm

  • 16:59 (IST)

    Visuals from Center of Excellence for Vegetables

  • 16:56 (IST)

    Watch: Netanyahu, Modi arrive at Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Vadrad

  • 16:12 (IST)

    Netanyahu thanks Indians who welcomed him in Ahmedabad

  • 16:00 (IST)

    Narendra Modi says India-Israel friendship scaling 'like a kite soaring high'

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu gifts GAL-mobile to people of Suigam in border area of Banaskantha

  • 15:40 (IST)

    Watch: Narendra Modi dedicates iCreate Center to India

  • 15:27 (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu, Narendra Modi at iCreate Centre

  • 15:19 (IST)

    Visuals from Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to iCreate Center

  • 15:12 (IST)

    Modi praises Israeli technology

    Speaking at iCreate Center in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Israeli technology and creativity reaches the whole world. The people of Israel have proven to the whole world that the size of the country and the resolve of the countrymen, is what takes a country forward. Innovation plays a major role in bringing Indian and Israeli people closer."

  • 15:09 (IST)

    Modi seeks new innovations on sanitation

    "Today, it is necessary to innovate to get rid of the problems faced by our young country. How to improve the quality of life of an ordinary person at minimal expense, innovate for it. Today a huge campaign of Clean India is going on in the country. Can we do new innovations on sanitation? Waste to wealth, there are immense possibilities of innovation in this one topic," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • 15:08 (IST)

    Visuals from felicitation ceremony of India-Israel Innovation Challenge 2017

  • 15:02 (IST)

    Narendra Modi explains reason behind iCreate's name

    "You have seen in iCreate, the letter 'i' is lower case. There is a reason for that. Creativity is halted when 'i' is big," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Ahmedabad.

  • 14:53 (IST)

    Narendra Modi speaks of a innovation-friendly India

  • 14:50 (IST)

    Narendra Modi invokes Albert Einstein

    "Never stop dreaming and never let the dreams die. It is good for children to have high curiosity quotient. Our youth has energy and enthusiasm, all that they want is a little bit of encouragement, network and institutional support," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, quoting Albert Einstein.

  • 14:49 (IST)

    Narendra Modi tells why iCreate Centre was launched in Ahmedabad

  • 14:44 (IST)

    Modi speaks on India-Israel relations

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi says: "When I went to Israel in 2017, I made up my mind that this foundation should have more strong relations with Israel. Since then, I was waiting for my friend Benjamin Netanyahu to come to India.

  • 14:37 (IST)

    Narendra Modi is right about technology: Benjamin Netanyahu

    At iCreate Center in Ahmedabad, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is right. Technology is central to development, because all of us rise and fall together. Half a year ago, Israel-India developed an innovation bridge to help solve pressing global problems. Over 600 companies applied. Several dozen were chosen. I have a simple message. i want young Indians to know Israel wants to form partnerships with you. We're your partners. I want Israelis to come to India. Bachelors with a backpack but with a laptop. That's why I have come here."

  • 14:30 (IST)

    Netanyahu praises Modi at entrepreneurship summit in Ahmedabad

  • 14:27 (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu's note in visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram

    Image courtesy: News18

  • 13:52 (IST)

    Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara at iCreate centre

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Here's what Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu wrote in the Sabarmati Ashram's visitor's book:

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Watch: Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara Netanyahu fly a kite at Sabarmati Ashram

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Watch: Modi, Netanyahu get rousing reception at Sabarmati Ashram

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

  • 12:07 (IST)

    Visuals of Modi and Netanyahu at Mahatma Gandhi's Ashram

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Mumbai from Ahmedabad on Wednesday for a two-day visit, officials said.

He was received at the airport by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior officials.

On Thursday, Netanyahu will have a packed schedule. He will interact with the best of both the worlds Mumbai has to offer - business and glamour.

Benjamin Netanyahu in Gujarat. PTI

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Gujarat. PTI

His official day will start with a power-breakfast with top Indian CEOs and head honchos plus attending a business forum of Israeli and Indian business persons.

This will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace opposite the Gateway of India and a visit to the Chabad House in Nariman House, in nearby Colaba - both in south Mumbai.

Both these places — the heritage hotel and the once nondescript Nariman House — were the targets of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack by 10 Pakistani gunmen who sneaked in from the Arabian Sea.

Netanyahu is expected to declare the Chabad House as a Living Memorial in which the orphaned toddler Moshe Holtzberg, now an 11-year-old boy, was saved by his Indian nanny Sandra Samuel from the terrorist mayhem.

However, his young parents Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and Rivka lost their lives along with seven others in the attack, after which little Moshe and Samuel were taken to Israel.

Later, he will attend a gathering with the members of the small but prosperous Jewish community living in different parts of Mumbai.

The evening is reserved for a gala glamour-filled engagement with Bollywood personalities, his final engagement before returning home on Friday morning.

With inputs from IANS


Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 08:35 AM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 09:02 AM

