Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with his wife Sara visited the 17th century Mughal monument Taj Mahal. Netanyahu was received by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Kheria Airport. He was accorded a traditional welcome by Braj folk artists on his arrival at the airport, the chief minister's office said on Twitter.
The dignitaries spent some time at Hotel Amar Vilas before leaving for the monument in golf carts. In view of the Israeli prime minister's visit, the Taj Mahal remained closed for over two hours for tourists. The route from the Kheria Airport to the Taj Mahal was sealed and extra security arrangements were made.
According to officials, the visiting dignitary will have lunch at Hotel Amar Vilas before leaving for New Delhi. Netanyahu arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on a six-day visit. The Israeli prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate the third edition of the geo-political conference, 'Raisina Dialogue', in Delhi later today.
On Monday, India and Israel signed nine MoUs, including those on film cooperation, cyber cooperation. Benjamin Netanyahu is the first Israeli Prime Minister in 15 years to visit India but he comes at a time when his political standing is at the weakest in his three-decade long career.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu held the joint press statement and exchanged nine MoUs between the two nations.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and then proceeded to Rajghat in New Delhi, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, to pay tribute to the "great leader". He then proceeded to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House at noon.
Netanyahu's visit to India is only the second by an Israeli prime minister and comes after a gap of 15 years. The visit also marks 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations. His visit assumes even more significance as it comes just over six months after the visit of Modi to Israel, which was the first ever Indian prime ministerial visit to the West Asian nation.
It also comes just days after India voted against Israel at the United Nations on the Jerusalem issue. Netanyahu is expected to focus on economic issues and Palestine is not likely to be the central part of discussions with Modi, Israeli daily Jerusalem Post reported.
Netanyahu will formally be welcomed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential palace, on Monday followed by a visit to Rajghat, Mohandas Gandhi's memorial. During his stay, Netanyahu will also visit Gujarat and Mumbai. On Monday, Netanyahu will meet members at the India-Israeli CEO forum in New Delhi and address a separate business event.
In a sign of growing importance to the ties with Israel, the government on Sunday renamed Delhi's Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk after the Israeli city.
Modi and Netanyahu laid a wreath at the iconic Teen Murti war memorial where they were received by army chief General Bipin Rawat and foreign secretary S Jaishankar.
The two leaders paid homage to Indian soldiers who fell in the Battle of Haifa during World War I.
Netanyahu's entourage includes the largest-ever delegation of Israeli business people, of some 130. According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, these businessmen include senior executives of Aeronautics Defense Systems — an Israeli drone maker currently under criminal investigation by the police's international crimes division.
At least nine commercial agreements are expected be signed during the visit. These include memoranda of understanding on gas and oil, renewable energy, aviation, industrial research and development, cybersecurity, reciprocal investments, supplementary medicine, space research and joint movie productions, Haaretz said.
On Tuesday, Netanyahu will fly to Agra to view the iconic Taj Mahal.
Netanyahu and Modi will open the Raisina Dialogue, India's annual geopolitical conference to be attended by people from around the world, including former US nuclear negotiator Wendy Sherman, in Delhi.
The Israeli prime minister will deliver a speech at the Raisina Dialogue on on Tuesday and also call on President Ram Nath Kovind.
He will then leave for Ahmedabad on the morning of 17 January. In Ahmedabad, he will visit the Sabarmati Ashram. Modi and Netanyahu will also visit the Centre of Excellence in Vadrad and inaugurate a Centre of Excellence for date palms in Bhuj via video conferencing.
The Israeli prime minister will have a number of engagements in Mumbai on 18 January. The Israeli embassy had said that Netanyahu will meet with Jewish community leaders and select members of the Indian business community in Mumbai.
The Israeli embassy said he will reach out to Bollywood in an exclusive "Shalom Bollywood" event. In Mumbai, he will also attend a ceremony at the Chabad House, which will be attended by Moshe Holtzberg, the 11-year-old whose parents were killed during the 26/11 terror strike.
Netanyahu will return to Israel on Friday afternoon from Mumbai.
Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 13:22 PM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 13:28 PM
Highlights
Agra turns into fortress: CRPF personnel, Rapid Action Force and police teams deployed for Netanyahu's visit
Agra turned into a fortress in view of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the city.
Heavy security arrangements have been put in place with over 1,500 security personnel guarding the 5 kilometre stretch that Israeli Netanyahu will be travelling on, during his visit to the Taj Mahal. CRPF personnel, Rapid Action Force and police teams have been deployed to take care of the security arrangements for the high-profile delegation of 130 members.
Timeline of how the diplomatic relations between India and Israel have progressed over the years
RECAP: I arrived in India with the biggest delegation of business leaders that has ever joined an Israeli PM on an official visit
Timeline of how the diplomatic relations between India and Israel have progressed over the years
Image courtesy: Network18 Creatives
Timeline of India's relations with Israel: Brothers in Arms
Lunch with Adityanath after trip to Taj Mahal
Benjamin Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu are scheduled to have lunch with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after touring the Taj Mahal for a couple of hours.
Taj been shut for public since 11 am
The Netanyahus have entered the Taj Mahal complex riding battery-operated golf carts.
The Taj complex has been shut for all other visitors since 11am. Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara are being accompanied by the Israeli delegation and security personnel. They are expected to tour the monument for a couple of hours as the couple has the entire monument to themselves, News18 reported.
Netanyahu wil tour the Taj for a few hours before being hosted by Adityanath for lunch
Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara have now reached Agra.
They will first be taken to the Oberoi Amarvilas and then the Taj Mahal through the eastern gates in golf carts. After touring the Taj for a couple of hours they will return to the hotel, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will host them for lunch at the hotel.
Netanyahu at Taj
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached Taj Mahal along with his wife and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Use of big data to enhance agriculture on cards: Foreign Secretary
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that discussions were held on improving agriculture in India, using technological breakthroughs achieved by Israel.
India signed nine MoUs with Israel: Here's the complete list
India, Israel to enhance agriculture, science and technology security cooperation
India and Israel have agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas of agriculture, science and technology and security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
"We will strengthen the existing pillars of cooperation in areas that touch the lives of our peoples," Modi said in a joint address to the media with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following delegation level talks here.
"These are agriculture, science and technology and security.," he stated. "We exchanged views on scaling up the Centers of Excellence that have been a mainstay of agricultural cooperation."
The Indian Prime Minister said both he and Netanyahu "have imparted our shared impatience to the implementation of our earlier decisions".
"The results are already visible on the ground. Our discussions today were marked by convergence to accelerate our engagement and to scale up our partnership."
In defence, Modi said he has invited Israeli companies to take advantage of the liberalised FDI regime to make more in India with domestic companies.
Indian and Israeli firms come together for Co-creation Summit
Benjamin Netanyahu 'happy to be in Bollywood'
In his media address, Benjamin Netanyahu said: My wife and I are very happy that we are going to Bollywood. We had seen and heard so much, we wanted to see for ourselves”
India-Israel committed to take their friendship to new heights
India and Israel: Personal chemistry shores up strategic ties
The visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India (January 14-19) commemorates the 25th anniversary of the opening of an Indian embassy in Tel Aviv in 1992.
It has had a chequered past since the post-World War II birth of both countries but is poised for a pragmatic future trajectory based on shared interests.
With a population below nine million and a GDP of $350 billion, Israel is relatively small compared to the Indian behemoth with a population of 1.25 billion and a GDP of $2.5 trillion. Yet Israel occupies a very special niche in India's security framework and has been a supplier of critical military technology. This was illustrated during the 1999 Kargil War, when precision-guided ordnance was obtained from Tel Aviv.
That India is among the world's largest importers of military inventory and that Israel is a major arms exporter also provides a natural complementarity to the bilateral relationship.
'India and Israel know pain of terror attacks': Netanyahu
"India and Israel know the pain of terrorist attacks. We never give in. When you (Modi) hosted us yesterday, you lit up the house with colours of India and Israel."
"My friend Narendra, any time you want to do a yoga class, I'll be there," Netanyahu concluded the press statement on that note.
'Jews in India have never experienced anti-semitism, says Netanyahu
"We are proud of our present, resilient democracy. The diversity is source of our strength. A fine example is India with its dozens of languages. The Jews of India have never experienced anti-Semitism in India. This is a tribute to India's tolerate nature. India is a living proof that democracy works. It is the free citizens who thrive because they are free. Our commitment to do so is reflected in the agreements we signed.
"Israel is a global force of technology. India abounds with creativity, scientific technology. We can achieve this together. We achieve more with less, more crops with less water, more revenue with less expenditure."
'Modi is a revolutionary leader', says Netanyahu
"Thank you for your exceptional friendship and hospitality. I was deeply moved today at the ceremonial reception. You are revolutionary leader of India, revolutionising the India-Israel relationships. Until you visited Israel, none before you had visited our sovereign state."
'Proud to have you (Netanyahu) in my home state, Gujarat day after,' says Narendra Modi
'Discussions were wide-ranging'
"Our discussions were wide ranging and intensive, marked by a desire to do more. I have a reputation of getting impatient with getting results. If I may let out an open secret, so are you... We want to strengthen agriculture, science and technology. We exchanged views on centres of excellence. In defence, I have invited Israeli companies to make more weapons in India vis-a-vis our liberalised FDI rates. We are also committed to flow of people and ideas between our geographies. Working with Israel to bring people closer on both sides."
Narendra Modi: 'Friendship has linked us for centuries'
"People all over India rejoicing the harvest festivals. PM Netanyahu's visit is a good start to the new year. I was overwhelmed by the warmth of the Israeli people laid by my friend, Bibi. I promised our people to uphold a strategic partnerships. Our friendship has linked both countries for centuries."
Left parties protest Netanyahu's visit near India Gate in New Delhi
Thousands burn Netanyahu's effigy in Kargil, can't tolerate a 'war-criminal like Netanyahu'
As Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, thousands of people marched in Kargil, Jammu and Kashmir to protest Israeli prime minister's visit to India. According to Greater Kashmir, the protest was organised by Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT). The protesters raised slogans against Modi and expressed their support for the Palestinians. Speaking to protesters at Laal Chowk Kargil, Chairman Guardian Council IKMT Kargil said the land of Mahatama Gandhi can't tolerate “war-criminal like Netanyahu”.
Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu likely to hold joint press conference around 1.30 pm
Israel's media calls India-Israel ties an 'open marriage'
Referring to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments on Sunday that India-Israel relations were a "match made in heaven", Israeli publication Haaretz wrote in a piece saying that for the arms trade, and public relations, it is a match made in heaven. "But as Modi won't betray the Palestinians or renounce the Iranians, it resembles more an open marriage," the opinion piece read.
Seven MoUs to be inked
Memorandums of Understanding(s) related to terror, oil, cybersecurity, agriculture etc. will be signed on Monday between India and Israel.
Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar reach Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks
Narendra Modi meets Benjamin Netanyahu at Hyderabad House
The two leaders will have a one-to-one meeting for a little over hald an hour. They are expected to deliver the joint press address at around 1.30 pm.
Benjamin Netanyahu calls Mahatma Gandhi 'one of world's greatest spiritual leaders'
In a note in the visitor's book at Raj Ghat, Netanyahu wrote: "Such grandeur and simplicity in honor of modern India's founding fathers, one of the world's greatest spiritual leaders." He signed it off as: "In deepest friendship and respect".
Reasons for India's change in attitude towards Israel: From Israeli media's point of view
According to an editorial in Jerusalem Post, India change in its behaviour towards Israel is due to Jerusalem's standing in the West Asia. As per the article, Indian leaders were previosuly wary of publicly supporting Israel out of fear of hurting Muslim sentiments in India. It also says that this changed when the Palestinian ambassador recently hugged LeT chief and 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan. "New Delhi has also realized that its efforts for decades to curry favor with Arab states by taking anti-Israel positions in UN votes have not paid off. [...] There was nothing new about this behavior on the part of the Palestinians and Arabs. Despite India’s willingness to support Arab-backed votes in the UN on a variety of issues, Arab and Muslim states are reluctant to reciprocate," the editorial read.
Benjamin Netanyahu reaches Raj Ghat
The Israeli prime minister pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi along with his wife Sara. He laid a wreath at the memorial.
Netanyahu 'heralds a flourishing partnership to bring peace, prosperity for our people'
Speaking to reporters at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "It began with Prime Minister Modi's historic visit to Israel that created tremendous enthusiasm. It continues with my visit here which I must say is deeply moving for me,my wife and people of Israel. It heralds a flourishing partnership to bring prosperity, peace and progress for our people," according to ANI.
'Visit to India deeply moving for me and my wife': Benjamin Netanyahu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Benjamin Netanyahu: Dawn of a new era for India-Israel relationship
Modi introduces Netanyahu to the dignitaries present
Dr Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, the three heads of the armed forces were among the dignitaries introduced to Benjamin Netanyahu.
Benjamin Netanyahu receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi
Narendra Modi receives Benjamin Netanyahu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before the ceremonial welcome
WATCH: Benjamin Netanyahu to receive ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan
Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan
Benjamin Netanyahu: "I wake up in the morning and when I look to the east, the first democracy I see is India."
In an interview with India Today, Netanyahu said, "I don't do Yoga but I wake up in the morning and when I look to the east, the first democracy I see is India and when Mr. Modi wakes up in the morning and does his Yoga and looks left, the first democracy he sees is Israel. This is a grand partnership."
Benjamin Netanyahu's ceremonial reception to begin shortly
RECAP: Teen Murti Chowk in New Delhi renamed after Israeli city Haifa
Narendra Modi and his Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday attended a ceremony at the Teen Murti Memorial in New Delhi to mark the renaming of Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti Haifa Chowk.
The two leaders also laid a wreath and signed the visitor's book at the memorial.
The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade.
Benjamin Netanyahu’s schedule for Monday:
10 am
Ceremonial Reception
Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan
10.30 am
Wreath laying at the Memorial of Mahatma Gandhi
Venue: Raj Ghat
12 pm
Meeting with the Prime Minister
Venue: Hyderabad House
12.30 pm
Delegation Level Talks
1 pm
Signing of Agreements & Press Statement
Venue: Hyderabad House
PM Modi to host Lunch for PM Netanyahu
5.45 pm
Call on the President of India
Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan
7 pm
Presentation of Concluding Report of India-Israel CEOs Forum
Venue: Mumtaz Hall, Hotel Taj Diplomatic
7.30 pm
India Israel Business Summit (Including Bridge of Innovation)
Venue: Durbar Hall ,Hotel Taj Diplomatic
Modi's message at the visitor's diary at the Teen Murti chowk
“It is the 100th anniversary of the end of World War-1. Many golden pages of the sacrifices of Indian braves are written in the history of both World War. One of these pages was written 100 years ago, in the sacrifice of Indian soldiers at Haifa. The sacrifice commemorated at Teen Murti observes its centenary. Naming spot as Teen Murti – Haifa Chowk, marks this historic occasion. In presence of the Prime Minister of Israel, we pay homage to the brave soldiers. Salute to the great Indian traditions of selfless sacrifice and penance.”
Here is what Modi wrote in the visitor's book at Teen Murti chowk
Image courtesy: News18
Netanyahu couple and Modi sign the visitor book at Teen Murti memorial
MEA tweets some pictures of Netanyahu's welcome at airport
CEO-level meeting to take place during the visit
Apart from the summit-level meeting, the second India-Israel CEOs forum will be held as also a series of other meetings between both sides in New Delhi and Mumbai during the course of the visit. Netanyahu will be accompanied by a delegation of 130 Israeli business leaders.
Netanyahu to visit Mumbai's Chabad House
Netanyahu will also be accompanied by Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents, Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Moshe, who was only two years old then, will visit Chabad House, where his parents were killed.
Benjamin Netanyahu thanks Modi for warm welcome
Some more information about the Battle of Haifa
There are various accounts of this battle — all narrate the valour with which the lancers undertook the assault on the garrisoned city protected by a joint force of Ottomans, Germany and Austria-Hungary. The liberation of Haifa cleared a supply route for the Allies to the city through the sea.
Forty-four Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice during the liberation of the city in World War I. Till date, the 61 Cavalry celebrates September 23 as its Raising Day or "Haifa Day."
Significance of the Teen Murti chowk
The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade. The brigade carried out the victorious assault on the fortified city of Haifa on 23 September, 1918, during World War I.
Netanyahu set to meet Sushma
Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is going to meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Taj Diplomatic End shortly, reports India Today.
Modi welcomes friend Netanyahu to India
Modi, Netanyahu to lay wreath at Teen Murti Haifa chowk
WATCH: Modi, Netanyahu are greeted by Army chief
Both leaders reach Teen Murti Chowk
Teen Murti Road will be named after Israeli city of Haifa. After renaming, the road will be called Teen Murti Haifa Chowk. Haifa was the site of a major war during World War 1.
WATCH: Netanyahu and Modi hug each other at airport
WATCH: Netanyahu and Modi hug each other at airport
Narendra Modi welcomes Netanyahus at Delhi's Palam airport
Israel to build 22 centres of excellence
Netanyahu is also scheduled to visit a Centre of Excellence in Agriculture at Vadrad, Gujarat, that has been set up with Israeli assistance.
Carmon said that by the end of this month, there will be 22 centres of excellence set up with Israeli aid up and running across India.
These centres cover areas like vegetables, citrus fruits, dates, mangoes, flowers, beekeeping, he said, adding that "we are now starting work on a dairy farm in Haryana".
Benjamin Netanyahu reaches New Delhi
Agriculture and water resources will also be the focus of visit
According to Daniel Carmon, though cooperation in agriculture and water were the highlights of Modi's visit to Israel in July last year, this time innovation will top the agenda.
"Innovation that would, you know, touch any of the areas in which we cooperate. Innovation could be in the field of defence, innovation could be in the field of agriculture, innovation could be in the field of IT, of R&D," he said.
The Ambassador described innovation as a "cross-cutting issue" and said this would be reflected in the discussions between Modi and Netanyahu.
Benjamin Netanyahu lands in New Delhi
WATCH: 25 years of India-Israel relations
Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu leave for India
Several MoUs and agreements to be signed
Several MoUs, including in the field of oil and gas, renewable energy, amended protocol for airports, cyber security, and co-production of films and documentaries, will be signed between the two sides.
India and Israel complete 25 years of diplomatic ties
The visit marks 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and takes place about six months after Modi's trip to Israel, the first by an Indian prime minister to the Jewish state.
Congress met Netanyahu behind closed doors, Modi does it publically, says Zafar Sareshwala
Speaking to CNN-News18, BJP leader and Modi confidant Zafar Sareshwala said, “We don’t want symbolism. In the past, I have congratulated the PM for not wearing a skullcap and for not holding Iftar parties. The same symbolism has to be done away with in diplomacy as well,” he said.
Sareshwala added, “The difference between Congress’ and Modi’s style of dealing with Israel is that the Congress would meet Netanyahu behind closed doors, while Modi does it publically."
Modi close friend of Israel, says Netanyahu
"Indian Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is a close friend of Israel and of mine and I appreciate the fact that he will accompany me on extensive parts of my visit," Netanyahu said just before leaving for New Delhi.
Teen Murthi road to be named after Israeli city of Haifa
Netanyahu's itinerary for 15,16 and 17 January
On 15 January, Netanyahu will meet with the Indo-Israeli CEO forum in New Delhi and address a separate business event. He will deliver a speech at the Raisina Dialogue on 16 January.
Netanyahu will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind.
He will leave for Ahmedabad on the morning of 17 January. In Ahmedabad, he will visit Sabarmati Ashram. Modi and he will also visit the Center of Excellence in Vadrad and inaugurate a Center of Excellence for date palms in Bhuj via video conference.
Modi-Netanyahu to hold talks tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netanyahu will hold talks on Monday covering entire expanse of the ties and explore new areas of cooperation to further deepen the "very very special relationship", the external affairs ministry said.
Joint Secretary (West Asia-North Africa division) in the ministry B Bala Bhaskar said the Palestinian issue is likely to figure in the talks between the two prime ministers besides other key issues of mutual importance.
India-Israel ties unaffected by UN vote, says Israel's envoy
This is the first prime ministerial visit from Israel to India since the visit of then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.
The visit comes less than a month after New Delhi voted in the UN General Assembly against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
However, Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon, at a media briefing, set at rest all speculation over this saying, "I think the relationship is much stronger than one vote in the UN here and there."
Netanyahu to arrive in India today
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday on a six-day visit, reported PTI.
13:17 (IST)
Agra turns into fortress: CRPF personnel, Rapid Action Force and police teams deployed for Netanyahu's visit
Agra turned into a fortress in view of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the city.
Heavy security arrangements have been put in place with over 1,500 security personnel guarding the 5 kilometre stretch that Israeli Netanyahu will be travelling on, during his visit to the Taj Mahal. CRPF personnel, Rapid Action Force and police teams have been deployed to take care of the security arrangements for the high-profile delegation of 130 members.
12:55 (IST)
Timeline of how the diplomatic relations between India and Israel have progressed over the years
12:54 (IST)
Netanyahu arrived in India on Sunday
12:53 (IST)
RECAP: I arrived in India with the biggest delegation of business leaders that has ever joined an Israeli PM on an official visit
12:46 (IST)
Timeline of how the diplomatic relations between India and Israel have progressed over the years
Image courtesy: Network18 Creatives
12:43 (IST)
Timeline of India's relations with Israel: Brothers in Arms
12:25 (IST)
Lunch with Adityanath after trip to Taj Mahal
Benjamin Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu are scheduled to have lunch with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after touring the Taj Mahal for a couple of hours.
12:23 (IST)
Taj been shut for public since 11 am
The Netanyahus have entered the Taj Mahal complex riding battery-operated golf carts.
The Taj complex has been shut for all other visitors since 11am. Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara are being accompanied by the Israeli delegation and security personnel. They are expected to tour the monument for a couple of hours as the couple has the entire monument to themselves, News18 reported.
12:18 (IST)
Netanyahu wil tour the Taj for a few hours before being hosted by Adityanath for lunch
Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara have now reached Agra.
They will first be taken to the Oberoi Amarvilas and then the Taj Mahal through the eastern gates in golf carts. After touring the Taj for a couple of hours they will return to the hotel, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will host them for lunch at the hotel.
12:14 (IST)
Netanyahu at Taj
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached Taj Mahal along with his wife and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
16:06 (IST)
Use of big data to enhance agriculture on cards: Foreign Secretary
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that discussions were held on improving agriculture in India, using technological breakthroughs achieved by Israel.
15:24 (IST)
India signed nine MoUs with Israel: Here's the complete list
14:59 (IST)
India, Israel share robust trade ties: Here's a list of goods exchanged between two nations
14:54 (IST)
India, Israel to enhance agriculture, science and technology security cooperation
India and Israel have agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas of agriculture, science and technology and security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
"We will strengthen the existing pillars of cooperation in areas that touch the lives of our peoples," Modi said in a joint address to the media with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following delegation level talks here.
"These are agriculture, science and technology and security.," he stated. "We exchanged views on scaling up the Centers of Excellence that have been a mainstay of agricultural cooperation."
The Indian Prime Minister said both he and Netanyahu "have imparted our shared impatience to the implementation of our earlier decisions".
"The results are already visible on the ground. Our discussions today were marked by convergence to accelerate our engagement and to scale up our partnership."
In defence, Modi said he has invited Israeli companies to take advantage of the liberalised FDI regime to make more in India with domestic companies.
14:52 (IST)
India and Israel ink nine pacts, including for cooperation in cyber security, oil and gas sector
14:47 (IST)
Indian and Israeli firms come together for Co-creation Summit
14:42 (IST)
Benjamin Netanyahu 'happy to be in Bollywood'
In his media address, Benjamin Netanyahu said: My wife and I are very happy that we are going to Bollywood. We had seen and heard so much, we wanted to see for ourselves”
14:38 (IST)
Modi to visit Gujarat with Netanyahu on Wednesday
14:35 (IST)
India-Israel committed to take their friendship to new heights
14:26 (IST)
India and Israel: Personal chemistry shores up strategic ties
The visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India (January 14-19) commemorates the 25th anniversary of the opening of an Indian embassy in Tel Aviv in 1992.
It has had a chequered past since the post-World War II birth of both countries but is poised for a pragmatic future trajectory based on shared interests.
With a population below nine million and a GDP of $350 billion, Israel is relatively small compared to the Indian behemoth with a population of 1.25 billion and a GDP of $2.5 trillion. Yet Israel occupies a very special niche in India's security framework and has been a supplier of critical military technology. This was illustrated during the 1999 Kargil War, when precision-guided ordnance was obtained from Tel Aviv.
That India is among the world's largest importers of military inventory and that Israel is a major arms exporter also provides a natural complementarity to the bilateral relationship.
14:20 (IST)
'Aim to strengthen science, technology, security and agriculture': Narendra Modi
14:18 (IST)
Delighted to take Netanyahu to Gujarat: Modi
14:17 (IST)
Will never give in to terror, says Netanyahu
14:11 (IST)
'India and Israel know pain of terror attacks': Netanyahu
"India and Israel know the pain of terrorist attacks. We never give in. When you (Modi) hosted us yesterday, you lit up the house with colours of India and Israel."
"My friend Narendra, any time you want to do a yoga class, I'll be there," Netanyahu concluded the press statement on that note.
14:09 (IST)
'Jews in India have never experienced anti-semitism, says Netanyahu
"We are proud of our present, resilient democracy. The diversity is source of our strength. A fine example is India with its dozens of languages. The Jews of India have never experienced anti-Semitism in India. This is a tribute to India's tolerate nature. India is a living proof that democracy works. It is the free citizens who thrive because they are free. Our commitment to do so is reflected in the agreements we signed.
"Israel is a global force of technology. India abounds with creativity, scientific technology. We can achieve this together. We achieve more with less, more crops with less water, more revenue with less expenditure."
14:03 (IST)
'Modi is a revolutionary leader', says Netanyahu
"Thank you for your exceptional friendship and hospitality. I was deeply moved today at the ceremonial reception. You are revolutionary leader of India, revolutionising the India-Israel relationships. Until you visited Israel, none before you had visited our sovereign state."
14:01 (IST)
'Proud to have you (Netanyahu) in my home state, Gujarat day after,' says Narendra Modi
14:00 (IST)
'Discussions today were marked by convergence to accelerate our engagement and to scale up our partnership': Modi
13:59 (IST)
'Discussions were wide-ranging'
"Our discussions were wide ranging and intensive, marked by a desire to do more. I have a reputation of getting impatient with getting results. If I may let out an open secret, so are you... We want to strengthen agriculture, science and technology. We exchanged views on centres of excellence. In defence, I have invited Israeli companies to make more weapons in India vis-a-vis our liberalised FDI rates. We are also committed to flow of people and ideas between our geographies. Working with Israel to bring people closer on both sides."
13:55 (IST)
Narendra Modi: 'Friendship has linked us for centuries'
"People all over India rejoicing the harvest festivals. PM Netanyahu's visit is a good start to the new year. I was overwhelmed by the warmth of the Israeli people laid by my friend, Bibi. I promised our people to uphold a strategic partnerships. Our friendship has linked both countries for centuries."
13:53 (IST)
Nine MoUs to be exchanged
Nine documents exchanged are: Cybersecurity cooperation, petroleum and natural gas, protocol on amendments to air transport, film co-production, research into homeopathic medicine,cooperation in field of space, cooperation in area of metal air batteries, cooperation in concentrated solar thermal technologies.
13:46 (IST)
WATCH: Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu hold joint press conference
13:40 (IST)
Benjamin Netanyahu has come to India with a 130-member strong delegation, largest ever to India from Israel
13:31 (IST)
Prior to Netanyahu's visit, India called off $500 million defence deal
Before Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India, New Delhi called off a deal to buy 8,000 anti-tank guided missiles from Israel's state-owned defence contractor Rafael, according to NDTV.
13:28 (IST)
Modi, Netanyahu hold delegation-level talks
13:24 (IST)
Following press conference, Narendra Modi to host lunch for Benjamin Netanyahu
13:13 (IST)
Left parties protest Netanyahu's visit near India Gate in New Delhi
13:12 (IST)
Thousands burn Netanyahu's effigy in Kargil, can't tolerate a 'war-criminal like Netanyahu'
As Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, thousands of people marched in Kargil, Jammu and Kashmir to protest Israeli prime minister's visit to India. According to Greater Kashmir, the protest was organised by Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT). The protesters raised slogans against Modi and expressed their support for the Palestinians. Speaking to protesters at Laal Chowk Kargil, Chairman Guardian Council IKMT Kargil said the land of Mahatama Gandhi can't tolerate “war-criminal like Netanyahu”.
13:01 (IST)
Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu likely to hold joint press conference around 1.30 pm
12:55 (IST)
'Partnership made for 21st century'
12:48 (IST)
Israel's media calls India-Israel ties an 'open marriage'
Referring to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments on Sunday that India-Israel relations were a "match made in heaven", Israeli publication Haaretz wrote in a piece saying that for the arms trade, and public relations, it is a match made in heaven. "But as Modi won't betray the Palestinians or renounce the Iranians, it resembles more an open marriage," the opinion piece read.
12:39 (IST)
WATCH: Modi, Netanyahu pause for photo ops before heading into room for delegation-level talks
12:34 (IST)
Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara paying floral tributes at Rajghat earlier on Monday
12:22 (IST)
Seven MoUs to be inked
Memorandums of Understanding(s) related to terror, oil, cybersecurity, agriculture etc. will be signed on Monday between India and Israel.
12:21 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar reach Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks
12:19 (IST)
Visuals of Modi, Netanyahu at Hyderabad House
12:18 (IST)
Narendra Modi meets Benjamin Netanyahu at Hyderabad House
The two leaders will have a one-to-one meeting for a little over hald an hour. They are expected to deliver the joint press address at around 1.30 pm.
12:09 (IST)
Here to develop relations in economics, trade, security and agriculture: Netanyahu
"We are here in India on a historic visit. It is important for the state of Israel that one of the major powers (India) wants to develop close relations in many areas — economics, trade, security and agriculture," Benjamin Netanyahu told Sushma Swaraj on Monday.
Read full story here
11:54 (IST)
Benjamin Netanyahu inspects the guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan
11:42 (IST)
More visuals from the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan