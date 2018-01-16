In Association With

Benjamin Netanyahu in India LIVE updates: As Israeli PM, wife Sara enter Taj, Agra turns into fortress with heavy security deployment

India FP Staff Jan 16, 2018 13:28:06 IST
  • 13:17 (IST)

    Agra turns into fortress: CRPF personnel, Rapid Action Force and police teams deployed for Netanyahu's visit

    Agra turned into a fortress in view of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the city. 

    Heavy security arrangements have been put in place with over 1,500 security personnel guarding the 5 kilometre stretch that Israeli Netanyahu will be travelling on, during his visit to the Taj Mahal. CRPF personnel, Rapid Action Force and police teams have been deployed to take care of the security arrangements for the high-profile delegation of 130 members.

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Timeline of how the diplomatic relations between India and Israel have progressed over the years

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Netanyahu arrived in India on Sunday

  • 12:53 (IST)

    RECAP: I arrived in India with the biggest delegation of business leaders that has ever joined an Israeli PM on an official visit

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Timeline of how the diplomatic relations between India and Israel have progressed over the years

    Image courtesy: Network18 Creatives

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Timeline of India's relations with Israel: Brothers in Arms

  • 12:25 (IST)

    Lunch with Adityanath after trip to Taj Mahal

    Benjamin Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu are scheduled to have lunch with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after touring the Taj Mahal for a couple of hours.

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Taj been shut for public since 11 am 

    The Netanyahus have entered the Taj Mahal complex riding battery-operated golf carts.

    The Taj complex has been shut for all other visitors since 11am. Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara are being accompanied by the Israeli delegation and security personnel. They are expected to tour the monument for a couple of hours as the couple has the entire monument to themselves, News18 reported.

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Netanyahu wil tour the Taj for a few hours before being hosted by Adityanath for lunch

    Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara have now reached Agra.

    They will first be taken to the Oberoi Amarvilas and then the Taj Mahal through the eastern gates in golf carts. After touring the Taj for a couple of hours they will return to the hotel, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will host them for lunch at the hotel.

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Netanyahu at Taj

    Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached Taj Mahal along with his wife and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

  • 16:06 (IST)

    Use of big data to enhance agriculture on cards: Foreign Secretary

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that discussions were held on improving agriculture in India, using technological breakthroughs achieved by Israel. 

  • 15:24 (IST)

    India signed nine MoUs with Israel: Here's the complete list

    1. MoU on Cyber Security Cooperation between India and Israel
    2. MoU between the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Energy on Cooperation inOil and Gas Sector
    3. Protocol between India and Israel on Amendments to theAir Transport Agreement
    4. Agreement on Film-co-production between India and Israel
    5. MoU between the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy, Ministry of AYUSH and the Centre for Integrative Complementary Medicine, Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Cooperation in the field of Research inHomeopathic Medicine
    6. MoU between Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and the Technion- Israel Institute of Technology for cooperation in the field ofspace
    7. Memorandum of Intent between Invest India and Invest in Israel
    8. Letter of Intent between IOCL and Phinergy Ltd. For cooperation in the area of metal-air batteries
    9. Letter of Intent between IOCL and Yeda Research and Development Co Ltd for cooperation in the area of concentrated solar thermal technologies

  • 14:59 (IST)

    India, Israel share robust trade ties: Here's a list of goods exchanged between two nations

  • 14:54 (IST)

    India, Israel to enhance agriculture, science and technology security cooperation

    India and Israel have agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas of agriculture, science and technology and security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

    "We will strengthen the existing pillars of cooperation in areas that touch the lives of our peoples," Modi said in a joint address to the media with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following delegation level talks here. 

    "These are agriculture, science and technology and security.," he stated. "We exchanged views on scaling up the Centers of Excellence that have been a mainstay of agricultural cooperation." 

    The Indian Prime Minister said both he and Netanyahu "have imparted our shared impatience to the implementation of our earlier decisions". 

    "The results are already visible on the ground. Our discussions today were marked by convergence to accelerate our engagement and to scale up our partnership."

    In defence, Modi said he has invited Israeli companies to take advantage of the liberalised FDI regime to make more in India with domestic companies. 

  • 14:52 (IST)

    India and Israel ink nine pacts, including for cooperation in cyber security, oil and gas sector

  • 14:47 (IST)

    Indian and Israeli firms come together for Co-creation Summit

  • 14:42 (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu 'happy to be in Bollywood'

    In his media address, Benjamin Netanyahu said: My wife and I are very happy that we are going to Bollywood. We had seen and heard so much, we wanted to see for ourselves” 

  • 14:38 (IST)

    Modi to visit Gujarat with Netanyahu on Wednesday

  • 14:35 (IST)

    India-Israel committed to take their friendship to new heights 

  • 14:26 (IST)

    India and Israel: Personal chemistry shores up strategic ties 

    The visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India (January 14-19) commemorates the 25th anniversary of the opening of an Indian embassy in Tel Aviv in 1992. 

     It has had a chequered past since the post-World War II birth of both countries but is poised for a pragmatic future trajectory based on shared interests.

    With a population below nine million and a GDP of $350 billion, Israel is relatively small compared to the Indian behemoth with a population of 1.25 billion and a GDP of $2.5 trillion. Yet Israel occupies a very special niche in India's security framework and has been a supplier of critical military technology. This was illustrated during the 1999 Kargil War, when precision-guided ordnance was obtained from Tel Aviv. 

    That India is among the world's largest importers of military inventory and that Israel is a major arms exporter also provides a natural complementarity to the bilateral relationship.

  • 14:20 (IST)

    'Aim to strengthen science, technology, security and agriculture': Narendra Modi

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Delighted to take Netanyahu to Gujarat: Modi

  • 14:17 (IST)

    Will never give in to terror, says Netanyahu

  • 14:11 (IST)

    'India and Israel know pain of terror attacks': Netanyahu

    "India and Israel know the pain of terrorist attacks. We never give in. When you (Modi) hosted us yesterday, you lit up the house with colours of India and Israel."

    "My friend Narendra, any time you want to do a yoga class, I'll be there," Netanyahu concluded the press statement on that note. 

  • 14:09 (IST)

    'Jews in India have never experienced anti-semitism, says Netanyahu

    "We are proud of our present, resilient democracy. The diversity is source of our strength. A fine example is India with its dozens of languages. The Jews of India have never experienced anti-Semitism in India. This is a tribute to India's tolerate nature. India is a living proof that democracy works. It is the free citizens who thrive because they are free. Our commitment to do so is reflected in the agreements we signed.

    "Israel is a global force of technology. India abounds with creativity, scientific technology. We can achieve this together. We achieve more with less, more crops with less water, more revenue with less expenditure."

  • 14:03 (IST)

    'Modi is a revolutionary leader', says Netanyahu

    "Thank you for your exceptional friendship and hospitality. I was deeply moved today at the ceremonial reception. You are revolutionary leader of India, revolutionising the India-Israel relationships. Until you visited Israel, none before you had visited our sovereign state."

  • 14:01 (IST)

    'Proud to have you (Netanyahu) in my home state, Gujarat day after,' says Narendra Modi

  • 14:00 (IST)

    'Discussions today were marked by convergence to accelerate our engagement and to scale up our partnership': Modi

  • 13:59 (IST)

    'Discussions were wide-ranging' 

    "Our discussions were wide ranging and intensive, marked by a desire to do more. I have a reputation of getting impatient with getting results. If I may let out an open secret, so are you... We want to strengthen agriculture, science and technology. We exchanged views on centres of excellence. In defence, I have invited Israeli companies to make more weapons in India vis-a-vis our liberalised FDI rates. We are also committed to flow of people and ideas between our geographies. Working with Israel to bring people closer on both sides."

  • 13:55 (IST)

    Narendra Modi: 'Friendship has linked us for centuries'

    "People all over India rejoicing the harvest festivals. PM Netanyahu's visit is a good start to the new year. I was overwhelmed by the warmth of the Israeli people laid by my friend, Bibi. I promised our people to uphold a strategic partnerships. Our friendship has linked both countries for centuries." 

  • 13:53 (IST)

    Nine MoUs to be exchanged

    Nine documents exchanged are: Cybersecurity cooperation, petroleum and natural gas, protocol on amendments to air transport, film co-production, research into homeopathic medicine,cooperation in field of space, cooperation in area of metal air batteries, cooperation in concentrated solar thermal technologies.

  • 13:46 (IST)

    WATCH: Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu hold joint press conference

  • 13:40 (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu has come to India with a 130-member strong delegation, largest ever to India from Israel

  • NDTV . ">

    13:31 (IST)

    Prior to Netanyahu's visit, India called off $500 million defence deal

    Before Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India, New Delhi called off a deal to buy 8,000 anti-tank guided missiles from Israel's state-owned defence contractor Rafael, according to NDTV.

  • 13:28 (IST)

    Modi, Netanyahu hold delegation-level talks

  • 13:24 (IST)

    Following press conference, Narendra Modi to host lunch for Benjamin Netanyahu

  • 13:13 (IST)

    Left parties protest Netanyahu's visit near India Gate in New Delhi

  • 13:12 (IST)

    Thousands burn Netanyahu's effigy in Kargil, can't tolerate a 'war-criminal like Netanyahu'

    As Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, thousands of people marched in Kargil, Jammu and Kashmir to protest Israeli prime minister's visit to India. According to Greater Kashmirthe protest was organised by Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT). The protesters raised slogans against Modi and expressed their support for the Palestinians. Speaking to protesters at Laal Chowk Kargil, Chairman Guardian Council IKMT Kargil said the land of Mahatama Gandhi can't tolerate “war-criminal like Netanyahu”.

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu likely to hold joint press conference around 1.30 pm

  • 12:55 (IST)

    'Partnership made for 21st century'

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Israel's media calls India-Israel ties an 'open marriage' 

    Referring to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments on Sunday that India-Israel relations were a "match made in heaven", Israeli publication Haaretz wrote in a piece saying that for the arms trade, and public relations, it is a match made in heaven. "But as Modi won't betray the Palestinians or renounce the Iranians, it resembles more an open marriage," the opinion piece read. 

  • 12:39 (IST)

    WATCH: Modi, Netanyahu pause for photo ops before heading into room for delegation-level talks

  • 12:34 (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara paying floral tributes at Rajghat earlier on Monday

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Seven MoUs to be inked 

    Memorandums of Understanding(s) related to terror, oil, cybersecurity, agriculture etc. will be signed on Monday between India and Israel. 

  • 12:21 (IST)

    Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar reach Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Visuals of Modi, Netanyahu at Hyderabad House

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Narendra Modi meets Benjamin Netanyahu at Hyderabad House

    The two leaders will have a one-to-one meeting for a little over hald an hour. They are expected to deliver the joint press address at around 1.30 pm.

  • Read full story here ">

    12:09 (IST)

    Here to develop relations in economics, trade, security and agriculture: Netanyahu

    "We are here in India on a historic visit. It is important for the state of Israel that one of the major powers (India) wants to develop close relations in many areas — economics, trade, security and agriculture," Benjamin Netanyahu told Sushma Swaraj on Monday.

    Read full story here

  • 11:54 (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu inspects the guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • 11:42 (IST)

    More visuals from the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with his wife Sara visited the 17th century Mughal monument Taj Mahal. Netanyahu was received by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Kheria Airport. He was accorded a traditional welcome by Braj folk artists on his arrival at the airport, the chief minister's office said on Twitter.

The dignitaries spent some time at Hotel Amar Vilas before leaving for the monument in golf carts. In view of the Israeli prime minister's visit, the Taj Mahal remained closed for over two hours for tourists. The route from the Kheria Airport to the Taj Mahal was sealed and extra security arrangements were made.

According to officials, the visiting dignitary will have lunch at Hotel Amar Vilas before leaving for New Delhi. Netanyahu arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on a six-day visit. The Israeli prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate the third edition of the geo-political conference, 'Raisina Dialogue', in Delhi later today.

On Monday, India and Israel signed nine MoUs, including those on film cooperation, cyber cooperation. Benjamin Netanyahu is the first Israeli Prime Minister in 15 years to visit India but he comes at a time when his political standing is at the weakest in his three-decade long career.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu held the joint press statement and exchanged nine MoUs between the two nations.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and then proceeded to Rajghat in New Delhi, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, to pay tribute to the "great leader". He then proceeded to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House at noon.

Netanyahu's visit to India is only the second by an Israeli prime minister and comes after a gap of 15 years. The visit also marks 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations. His visit assumes even more significance as it comes just over six months after the visit of Modi to Israel, which was the first ever Indian prime ministerial visit to the West Asian nation.

It also comes just days after India voted against Israel at the United Nations on the Jerusalem issue. Netanyahu is expected to focus on economic issues and Palestine is not likely to be the central part of discussions with Modi, Israeli daily Jerusalem Post reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Twitter/ @PMOIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Twitter/ @PMOIndia

Netanyahu will formally be welcomed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential palace, on Monday followed by a visit to Rajghat, Mohandas Gandhi's memorial. During his stay, Netanyahu will also visit Gujarat and Mumbai. On Monday, Netanyahu will meet members at the India-Israeli CEO forum in New Delhi and address a separate business event.

In a sign of growing importance to the ties with Israel, the government on Sunday renamed Delhi's Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk after the Israeli city.

Modi and Netanyahu laid a wreath at the iconic Teen Murti war memorial where they were received by army chief General Bipin Rawat and foreign secretary S Jaishankar.

The two leaders paid homage to Indian soldiers who fell in the Battle of Haifa during World War I.

Netanyahu's entourage includes the largest-ever delegation of Israeli business people, of some 130. According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, these businessmen include senior executives of Aeronautics Defense Systems — an Israeli drone maker currently under criminal investigation by the police's international crimes division.

At least nine commercial agreements are expected be signed during the visit. These include memoranda of understanding on gas and oil, renewable energy, aviation, industrial research and development, cybersecurity, reciprocal investments, supplementary medicine, space research and joint movie productions, Haaretz said.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu will fly to Agra to view the iconic Taj Mahal.

Netanyahu and Modi will open the Raisina Dialogue, India's annual geopolitical conference to be attended by people from around the world, including former US nuclear negotiator Wendy Sherman, in Delhi.

The Israeli prime minister will deliver a speech at the Raisina Dialogue on on Tuesday and also call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

He will then leave for Ahmedabad on the morning of 17 January. In Ahmedabad, he will visit the Sabarmati Ashram. Modi and Netanyahu will also visit the Centre of Excellence in Vadrad and inaugurate a Centre of Excellence for date palms in Bhuj via video conferencing.

The Israeli prime minister will have a number of engagements in Mumbai on 18 January. The Israeli embassy had said that Netanyahu will meet with Jewish community leaders and select members of the Indian business community in Mumbai.

The Israeli embassy said he will reach out to Bollywood in an exclusive "Shalom Bollywood" event. In Mumbai, he will also attend a ceremony at the Chabad House, which will be attended by Moshe Holtzberg, the 11-year-old whose parents were killed during the 26/11 terror strike.

Netanyahu will return to Israel on Friday afternoon from Mumbai.

With inputs from agencies


