Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a "historic" six-day trip to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received him at the Palam Airport on Sunday afternoon.
Netanyahu's visit to India is only the second by an Israeli prime minister and comes after a gap of 15 years. The visit also marks 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations. His visit assumes even more significance as it comes just over six months after the visit of Modi to Israel, which was the first ever Indian prime ministerial visit to the West Asian nation.
It also comes just days after India voted against Israel at the United Nations on the Jerusalem issue. Netanyahu is expected to focus on economic issues and Palestine is not likely to be the central part of discussions with Modi, Israeli daily Jerusalem Post reported.
Netanyahu will formally be welcomed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential palace, on Monday followed by a visit to Rajghat, Mohandas Gandhi's memorial. During his stay, Netanyahu will also visit Gujarat and Mumbai. On Monday, Netanyahu will meet members at the India-Israeli CEO forum in New Delhi and address a separate business event.
In a sign of growing importance to the ties with Israel, the government on Sunday renamed Delhi's Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk after the Israeli city.
Modi and Netanyahu laid a wreath at the iconic Teen Murti war memorial where they were received by army chief General Bipin Rawat and foreign secretary S Jaishankar.
The two leaders paid homage to Indian soldiers who fell in the Battle of Haifa during World War I.
Netanyahu's entourage includes the largest-ever delegation of Israeli business people, of some 130. According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, these businessmen include senior executives of Aeronautics Defense Systems — an Israeli drone maker currently under criminal investigation by the police's international crimes division.
At least nine commercial agreements are expected be signed during the visit. These include memoranda of understanding on gas and oil, renewable energy, aviation, industrial research and development, cybersecurity, reciprocal investments, supplementary medicine, space research and joint movie productions, Haaretz said.
On Tuesday, Netanyahu will fly to Agra to view the iconic Taj Mahal.
Netanyahu and Modi will open the Raisina Dialogue, India's annual geopolitical conference to be attended by people from around the world, including former US nuclear negotiator Wendy Sherman, in Delhi.
The Israeli prime minister will deliver a speech at the Raisina Dialogue on on Tuesday and also call on President Ram Nath Kovind.
He will then leave for Ahmedabad on the morning of 17 January. In Ahmedabad, he will visit the Sabarmati Ashram. Modi and Netanyahu will also visit the Centre of Excellence in Vadrad and inaugurate a Centre of Excellence for date palms in Bhuj via video conferencing.
The Israeli prime minister will have a number of engagements in Mumbai on 18 January. The Israeli embassy had said that Netanyahu will meet with Jewish community leaders and select members of the Indian business community in Mumbai.
The Israeli embassy said he will reach out to Bollywood in an exclusive "Shalom Bollywood" event. In Mumbai, he will also attend a ceremony at the Chabad House, which will be attended by Moshe Holtzberg, the 11-year-old whose parents were killed during the 26/11 terror strike.
Netanyahu will return to Israel on Friday afternoon from Mumbai.
Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 08:59 AM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 10:37 AM
'Visit to India deeply moving for me and my wife': Benjamin Netanyahu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Benjamin Netanyahu: Dawn of a new era for India-Israel relationship
Modi introduces Netanyahu to the dignitaries present
Dr Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, the three heads of the armed forces were among the dignitaries introduced to Benjamin Netanyahu.
Benjamin Netanyahu receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi
Narendra Modi receives Benjamin Netanyahu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before the ceremonial welcome
WATCH: Benjamin Netanyahu to receive ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan
Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan
Benjamin Netanyahu: "I wake up in the morning and when I look to the east, the first democracy I see is India."
In an interview with India Today, Netanyahu said, "I don't do Yoga but I wake up in the morning and when I look to the east, the first democracy I see is India and when Mr. Modi wakes up in the morning and does his Yoga and looks left, the first democracy he sees is Israel. This is a grand partnership."
Benjamin Netanyahu's ceremonial reception to begin shortly
RECAP: Teen Murti Chowk in New Delhi renamed after Israeli city Haifa
Narendra Modi and his Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday attended a ceremony at the Teen Murti Memorial in New Delhi to mark the renaming of Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti Haifa Chowk.
The two leaders also laid a wreath and signed the visitor's book at the memorial.
The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade.
Benjamin Netanyahu’s schedule for Monday:
10 am
Ceremonial Reception
Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan
10.30 am
Wreath laying at the Memorial of Mahatma Gandhi
Venue: Raj Ghat
12 pm
Meeting with the Prime Minister
Venue: Hyderabad House
12.30 pm
Delegation Level Talks
1 pm
Signing of Agreements & Press Statement
Venue: Hyderabad House
PM Modi to host Lunch for PM Netanyahu
5.45 pm
Call on the President of India
Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan
7 pm
Presentation of Concluding Report of India-Israel CEOs Forum
Venue: Mumtaz Hall, Hotel Taj Diplomatic
7.30 pm
India Israel Business Summit (Including Bridge of Innovation)
Venue: Durbar Hall ,Hotel Taj Diplomatic
Modi's message at the visitor's diary at the Teen Murti chowk
“It is the 100th anniversary of the end of World War-1. Many golden pages of the sacrifices of Indian braves are written in the history of both World War. One of these pages was written 100 years ago, in the sacrifice of Indian soldiers at Haifa. The sacrifice commemorated at Teen Murti observes its centenary. Naming spot as Teen Murti – Haifa Chowk, marks this historic occasion. In presence of the Prime Minister of Israel, we pay homage to the brave soldiers. Salute to the great Indian traditions of selfless sacrifice and penance.”
Here is what Modi wrote in the visitor's book at Teen Murti chowk
Image courtesy: News18
Netanyahu couple and Modi sign the visitor book at Teen Murti memorial
MEA tweets some pictures of Netanyahu's welcome at airport
CEO-level meeting to take place during the visit
Apart from the summit-level meeting, the second India-Israel CEOs forum will be held as also a series of other meetings between both sides in New Delhi and Mumbai during the course of the visit. Netanyahu will be accompanied by a delegation of 130 Israeli business leaders.
Netanyahu to visit Mumbai's Chabad House
Netanyahu will also be accompanied by Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents, Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Moshe, who was only two years old then, will visit Chabad House, where his parents were killed.
Benjamin Netanyahu thanks Modi for warm welcome
Some more information about the Battle of Haifa
There are various accounts of this battle — all narrate the valour with which the lancers undertook the assault on the garrisoned city protected by a joint force of Ottomans, Germany and Austria-Hungary. The liberation of Haifa cleared a supply route for the Allies to the city through the sea.
Forty-four Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice during the liberation of the city in World War I. Till date, the 61 Cavalry celebrates September 23 as its Raising Day or "Haifa Day."
Significance of the Teen Murti chowk
The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade. The brigade carried out the victorious assault on the fortified city of Haifa on 23 September, 1918, during World War I.
Netanyahu set to meet Sushma
Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is going to meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Taj Diplomatic End shortly, reports India Today.
Modi welcomes friend Netanyahu to India
Modi, Netanyahu to lay wreath at Teen Murti Haifa chowk
WATCH: Modi, Netanyahu are greeted by Army chief
Both leaders reach Teen Murti Chowk
Teen Murti Road will be named after Israeli city of Haifa. After renaming, the road will be called Teen Murti Haifa Chowk. Haifa was the site of a major war during World War 1.
WATCH: Netanyahu and Modi hug each other at airport
WATCH: Netanyahu and Modi hug each other at airport
Narendra Modi welcomes Netanyahus at Delhi's Palam airport
Israel to build 22 centres of excellence
Netanyahu is also scheduled to visit a Centre of Excellence in Agriculture at Vadrad, Gujarat, that has been set up with Israeli assistance.
Carmon said that by the end of this month, there will be 22 centres of excellence set up with Israeli aid up and running across India.
These centres cover areas like vegetables, citrus fruits, dates, mangoes, flowers, beekeeping, he said, adding that "we are now starting work on a dairy farm in Haryana".
Benjamin Netanyahu reaches New Delhi
Agriculture and water resources will also be the focus of visit
According to Daniel Carmon, though cooperation in agriculture and water were the highlights of Modi's visit to Israel in July last year, this time innovation will top the agenda.
"Innovation that would, you know, touch any of the areas in which we cooperate. Innovation could be in the field of defence, innovation could be in the field of agriculture, innovation could be in the field of IT, of R&D," he said.
The Ambassador described innovation as a "cross-cutting issue" and said this would be reflected in the discussions between Modi and Netanyahu.
Benjamin Netanyahu lands in New Delhi
WATCH: 25 years of India-Israel relations
Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu leave for India
Several MoUs and agreements to be signed
Several MoUs, including in the field of oil and gas, renewable energy, amended protocol for airports, cyber security, and co-production of films and documentaries, will be signed between the two sides.
India and Israel complete 25 years of diplomatic ties
The visit marks 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and takes place about six months after Modi's trip to Israel, the first by an Indian prime minister to the Jewish state.
Congress met Netanyahu behind closed doors, Modi does it publically, says Zafar Sareshwala
Speaking to CNN-News18, BJP leader and Modi confidant Zafar Sareshwala said, “We don’t want symbolism. In the past, I have congratulated the PM for not wearing a skullcap and for not holding Iftar parties. The same symbolism has to be done away with in diplomacy as well,” he said.
Sareshwala added, “The difference between Congress’ and Modi’s style of dealing with Israel is that the Congress would meet Netanyahu behind closed doors, while Modi does it publically."
Modi close friend of Israel, says Netanyahu
"Indian Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is a close friend of Israel and of mine and I appreciate the fact that he will accompany me on extensive parts of my visit," Netanyahu said just before leaving for New Delhi.
Teen Murthi road to be named after Israeli city of Haifa
Netanyahu's itinerary for 15,16 and 17 January
On 15 January, Netanyahu will meet with the Indo-Israeli CEO forum in New Delhi and address a separate business event. He will deliver a speech at the Raisina Dialogue on 16 January.
Netanyahu will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind.
He will leave for Ahmedabad on the morning of 17 January. In Ahmedabad, he will visit Sabarmati Ashram. Modi and he will also visit the Center of Excellence in Vadrad and inaugurate a Center of Excellence for date palms in Bhuj via video conference.
Modi-Netanyahu to hold talks tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netanyahu will hold talks on Monday covering entire expanse of the ties and explore new areas of cooperation to further deepen the "very very special relationship", the external affairs ministry said.
Joint Secretary (West Asia-North Africa division) in the ministry B Bala Bhaskar said the Palestinian issue is likely to figure in the talks between the two prime ministers besides other key issues of mutual importance.
India-Israel ties unaffected by UN vote, says Israel's envoy
This is the first prime ministerial visit from Israel to India since the visit of then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.
The visit comes less than a month after New Delhi voted in the UN General Assembly against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
However, Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon, at a media briefing, set at rest all speculation over this saying, "I think the relationship is much stronger than one vote in the UN here and there."
Netanyahu to arrive in India today
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday on a six-day visit, reported PTI.
After New Delhi, Netanyahu to go to Ahmedabad on 17 Jan
Benjamin Netanyahu heads to Raj Ghat
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will now proceed to Raj Ghat to lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in New Delhi.
'Visit to India deeply moving for me and my wife': Benjamin Netanyahu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
'Warm conversation on bilateral ties': Sushma Swaraj
Benjamin Netanyahu: Dawn of a new era for India-Israel relationship
Modi introduces Netanyahu to the dignitaries present
Dr Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, the three heads of the armed forces were among the dignitaries introduced to Benjamin Netanyahu.
Benjamin Netanyahu receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi
Narendra Modi receives Benjamin Netanyahu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before the ceremonial welcome
WATCH: Benjamin Netanyahu to receive ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan
Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan
Benjamin Netanyahu: "I wake up in the morning and when I look to the east, the first democracy I see is India."
In an interview with India Today, Netanyahu said, "I don't do Yoga but I wake up in the morning and when I look to the east, the first democracy I see is India and when Mr. Modi wakes up in the morning and does his Yoga and looks left, the first democracy he sees is Israel. This is a grand partnership."
Benjamin Netanyahu's ceremonial reception to begin shortly
RECAP: Teen Murti Chowk in New Delhi renamed after Israeli city Haifa
Narendra Modi and his Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday attended a ceremony at the Teen Murti Memorial in New Delhi to mark the renaming of Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti Haifa Chowk.
The two leaders also laid a wreath and signed the visitor's book at the memorial.
The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade.
Trade, defence ties to dominate discussions when Modi, Netanyahu meet at noon
Hindustan Times noted that several MoUs, including those in the field of oil and gas, renewable energy, amended protocol for airports, cyber security, and co-production of films and documentaries, will be signed between the two sides.
RECAP: Benjamin Netanyahu dubs India-Israel ties a 'marriage in heaven'
Dubbing India-Israel relationship as a "marriage made in heaven", Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that even though the Jewish state was "disappointed" by India's vote at the UN against the Jerusalem issue, one negative vote will not affect the ties.
Netanyahu said he hoped that his visit to India will strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various areas like technology, agriculture and other spheres that are changing the world.
"Yes, naturally we were disappointed, but this visit is a testimony that our relationship is moving on so many fronts forward," Netanyahu said when asked to comment on India's vote at UN against the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
RECAP: Sushma Swaraj calls on Benjamin Netanyahu, discusses India-Israel strategic ties, counter-terrorism co-operation
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday called on Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed various aspects of the Indo-Israel ties aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership.
According to a statement by Netanyahu's media adviser, the Israeli prime minister told Swaraj that there is a lot of enthusiasm for improving ties not only in the meetings at the level of government and leaders but also among the people of the two countries.
Benjamin Netanyahu to meet PM Narendra Modi
Benjamin Netanyahu’s schedule for Monday:
10 am
Ceremonial Reception
Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan
10.30 am
Wreath laying at the Memorial of Mahatma Gandhi
Venue: Raj Ghat
12 pm
Meeting with the Prime Minister
Venue: Hyderabad House
12.30 pm
Delegation Level Talks
1 pm
Signing of Agreements & Press Statement
Venue: Hyderabad House
PM Modi to host Lunch for PM Netanyahu
5.45 pm
Call on the President of India
Venue: Rashtrapati Bhavan
7 pm
Presentation of Concluding Report of India-Israel CEOs Forum
Venue: Mumtaz Hall, Hotel Taj Diplomatic
7.30 pm
India Israel Business Summit (Including Bridge of Innovation)
Venue: Durbar Hall ,Hotel Taj Diplomatic
Updates for 15 January, 2018 begin here
Narendra Modi to host private dinner for Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New Delhi, reports PTI
Netanyahu calls India a world power, says he is excited about 'historic week' in India to strengthen Israel's international standing
"My first visit to India, a world power that is strengthening its relations with Israel. I am excited about this historic week that will further strengthen Israel's international standing," Benjamin Netanyahu said about his visit to India.
Prakash Javadekar says Congress video against Modi insulting to Netanyahu as well
"Congress lacks concrete issues to discuss so they tweeted a disgusting video showing PM Modi when he was receiving Israel PM. This not only insults our PM but also a guest," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said about the contentious tweet according to ANI.
MEA tweets about Sushma Swaraj's meeting with Israeli PM, says "engaging conversation" on various aspects of our bilateral ties held
Visuals of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with Sushma Swaraj
Benjamin Netanyahu meets Sushma Swaraj at Taj Diplomatic Enclave, reports News18
Congress releases video mocking Narendra Modi's embracing of world leaders; BJP condemns post
Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in India, the Congress posting a video of the embraces the prime minister has shared with other world leaders. "We look forward to more hugs from PM Modi," the Congress wrote along with the video on Twitter.
Read more here
Indian Diplomacy tweets about India-Israel Relations, Haifa Day to mark Benjamin Netanyahu's visit
17:38 (IST)
Sambit Patra slams Congress 'hugplomacy' video against Narendra Modi
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Congress for sharing a video against Narendra Modi after Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in India. "With Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visiting India, we look forward to more hugs from PM Modi!" the Congress tweet states, with a video showing clips of world leaders.
The video says, "It's official...Modi is awkward...especially around foreign leaders." The tweet received backlash on social media. Patra said, referring to Netanyahu's visit, "Never expected India’s main opposition party to post such a tweet ..that too when a respected Foreign PM has just arrived!"
Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Hyderabad House, Mahatma Gandhi memorial in Rajghat on Monday
On Monday, Netanyahu will be formally welcomed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential palace, followed by a visit to Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi.
From there Netanyahu will go to Hyderabad House, for another meeting — and lunch — with Modi. He will then meet with India's President Ram Nath Kovind, followed by an event with Indian and Israeli business leaders, the Jerusalem Post said.
Representatives of some 100 top Israeli firms were accompanying Netanyahu, and a number of economic roundtables are scheduled during the visit, it said. —IANS
Netanyahu's visit to focus on economic issues, Palestine will not be 'central part of discussions,' Israeli daily says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India is expected to focus on economic issues and Palestine will not be the central part of discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an Israeli daily said on Sunday.
"Like Modi's visit to Israel last July, this trip will focus more on economic and technological cooperation and development than on regional issues," the Jerusalem Post said as the Netanyahu became the first Israeli Prime Minister to visit New Delhi after 2003.
The reciprocal visit underlined "the strength of the relationship between the two countries", the Post said. The daily said this did not mean that geopolitical issues would not be discussed.
Modi is expected to visit the Palestinian Authority next month as part of a trip that will also take him to the UAE but this issue will not be the central part of Netanyahu's discussions, it said.
The Post quoted unnamed Israeli diplomatic officials as saying they did not expect India's vote against Israel on the Jerusalem issue in the UN General Assembly last month to cloud the visit. The issue is behind us," one diplomatic official said. —IANS
Benjamin Netanyahu shares tweets on the Teen Murti - Haifa Chowk renaming
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife joined Narendra Modi to visit the Teen Murti memorial. "The square is dedicated to the Indian soldiers who fell during World War I in the fighting to liberate Haifa," the PM of Israel said about the memorial. "This gesture underscores the special link and the common history between Israel and India," he added.
MEA tweets about Modi's Teen Murti - Haifa Chowk visit
"The 3 bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur & Mysore Lancers who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade that carried out the victorious assault on the city of Haifa on 23 September 1918 during World War I," MEAIndia tweeted.
PHOTOS: Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in New Delhi for six-day visit; Narendra Modi receives Israeli PM at airport
Benjamin Netanyahu's six-day trip to include visits to Gujarat, Mumbai and Agra
According to IANS, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by dozens of Israeli businessmen, will visit the Centre of Excellence in Agriculture at Vadrad in Gujarat and interact with business leaders in Mumbai. He will also go to the Taj Mahal city of Agra.
"Thank you to my good friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi" Benjamin Netanyahu tweets. "Together we will bring the relations between our countries to new heights!" he added.
16:19 (IST)
Narendra Modi tweets about his visit to Teen Murti - Haifa Chowk
16:04 (IST)
"I am so happy to meet you again, my friend," PM of Israel tweets after warm welcome in India. A Hindi version of the tweet was also posted.
Modi's message at the visitor's diary at the Teen Murti chowk
“It is the 100th anniversary of the end of World War-1. Many golden pages of the sacrifices of Indian braves are written in the history of both World War. One of these pages was written 100 years ago, in the sacrifice of Indian soldiers at Haifa. The sacrifice commemorated at Teen Murti observes its centenary. Naming spot as Teen Murti – Haifa Chowk, marks this historic occasion. In presence of the Prime Minister of Israel, we pay homage to the brave soldiers. Salute to the great Indian traditions of selfless sacrifice and penance.”
Here is what Modi wrote in the visitor's book at Teen Murti chowk
Image courtesy: News18
Netanyahu couple and Modi sign the visitor book at Teen Murti memorial
MEA tweets some pictures of Netanyahu's welcome at airport
CEO-level meeting to take place during the visit
Apart from the summit-level meeting, the second India-Israel CEOs forum will be held as also a series of other meetings between both sides in New Delhi and Mumbai during the course of the visit. Netanyahu will be accompanied by a delegation of 130 Israeli business leaders.
Netanyahu to visit Mumbai's Chabad House
Netanyahu will also be accompanied by Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents, Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Moshe, who was only two years old then, will visit Chabad House, where his parents were killed.
Benjamin Netanyahu thanks Modi for warm welcome
Some more information about the Battle of Haifa
There are various accounts of this battle — all narrate the valour with which the lancers undertook the assault on the garrisoned city protected by a joint force of Ottomans, Germany and Austria-Hungary. The liberation of Haifa cleared a supply route for the Allies to the city through the sea.
Forty-four Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice during the liberation of the city in World War I. Till date, the 61 Cavalry celebrates September 23 as its Raising Day or "Haifa Day."
Significance of the Teen Murti chowk
The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade. The brigade carried out the victorious assault on the fortified city of Haifa on 23 September, 1918, during World War I.
Netanyahu set to meet Sushma
Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is going to meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Taj Diplomatic End shortly, reports India Today.
Modi welcomes friend Netanyahu to India
Modi, Netanyahu to lay wreath at Teen Murti Haifa chowk
WATCH: Modi, Netanyahu are greeted by Army chief