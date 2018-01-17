In association with
Benjamin Netanyahu in Ahmedabad LIVE updates: Narendra Modi, Israeli PM to hold 8-km-long roadshow in Gujarat

India FP Staff Jan 17, 2018 07:40:56 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu in Ahmedabad LIVE updates: Narendra Modi, Israeli PM to hold 8-km-long roadshow in Gujarat

  • 07:40 (IST)

    Roadshow to begin from Sabarmati Ashram

    Gujarat is set to roll out the red carpet for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he arrives in Ahmedabad on Wednesday along with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. The two leaders will hold a roadshow, which will begin from the city airport and end at the Sabarmati Ashram, a journey of eight kilometres.

  • 07:02 (IST)

    Updates for 17 January, 2018 begins

  • 19:47 (IST)

    We believe in India as you believe in Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu to PM Modi

  • 19:46 (IST)

    Our way of life challenged by radical Islam: Benjamin Netanyahu

  • 19:28 (IST)

    Inaugural ceremony of the Raisina Dialogue concludes

  • 19:27 (IST)

    Sushma Swaraj starts off vote of thanks like a roast of sorts: One pot shot at herself (height) and one at Modi (sitting in the audience)

    Starting the vote of thanks on a lighter note, Swaraj said that the organisers have had problems in the past in adjusting the microphone's height whenever she take over from another speaker. "But this year the organisers seems to have been prepared," she said. 

    She also commented on the fact that it was a rare occasion that the Israeli PM was addressing from the podium while Modi was sitting in the audience. 

  • 19:18 (IST)

    Sushma Swaraj delivers vote of thanks on Netanyahu's speech

    "Prime Minister Benjamin Natanyahu's visit to India underlines the celebration of 25 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. His brief yet, truly inspiring inaugural address makes for a rare opportunity: with Prime Minister Netanyahu addressing from the podium and Prime Minister sitting in the audience. 

  • 19:16 (IST)

    Netanyahu lauds "simpler tax structures"

    The Israeli prime minister apparently praised the tax reforms introduced by the Narendra Modi government, without really mentioning the Goods and Services Tax. 

    "I was astounded to know that PM Modi has moved India in the scale of ease of doing business 42 places in three years. If you want to be an economic power, you must reduce and simplify taxes," he said. 

  • 19:14 (IST)

    Cut bureaucracy for greater economic ties: Benjamin Netanyahu

    "If you want to be an economic power, you must reduce and simplify taxes and must cut bureaucracy. The main job of both India and Israel is to cut this bureaucracy so the firms can go on with their business of doing business," Netanyahu said. 

  • 19:08 (IST)

    Netanyahu doesn't mince words, getting straight to his very realist view of the world: "Strength. Power"

    While acknowledging the long-standing friendship between India and Israel, Netanyahu in his inaugural address, says that defence power is very important to reinstate one's existence. "The weak don't survive, the strong survive, you make alliances with the strong, you are able to maintain peace by being strong. So, therefore the first requirement from our the time of our first PM was to achieve minimal strength required to assure existence," Netanyahu said. 

  • 19:00 (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu delivers inaugural address at Raisina Dialogue

  • 18:57 (IST)

    PM Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu reach at venue

    Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with his wife Sara Netanyahu reached at Taj Palace, where the conference co-hosted by the Ministry of External affairs is being held. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj are also present.

  • 18:38 (IST)

    Raisina Dialogue 2018 begins

    The conference has started and the guests were informed about the plan for the evening. Meanwhile, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and his Israei counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu are running slightly behind the schedule. The two prime ministers are expected to arrive shortly. 

  • 18:33 (IST)

    Conference to begin shortly

    Nearly all the dignitaries are now seated in the main hall, and the conference will begin shortly. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place as VVIP figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will attend the event. 

  • 18:27 (IST)

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, PM Modi will attend Raisina dialogue 

  • 17:41 (IST)

    Dignitaries start entering the main hall for Raisina Dialogue after intense security checks

  • January 16, 2018 ">

    17:36 (IST)

    Netanyahu scheduled to speak at Raisina Dialogue 

    Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend the Raisina Dialogue scheduled to start at 6.30 pm today. The agenda of the conference will be "Managing Disruptive Transitions Ideas, Institutions, and Idioms. 

    #Raisina2018 is on - India’s flagship multilateral global conference | https://t.co/UomXAedajx pic.twitter.com/bhK3jLuSVm

    — Raisina Dialogue (@raisinadialogue) January 16, 2018

  • 13:17 (IST)

    Agra turns into fortress: CRPF personnel, Rapid Action Force and police teams deployed for Netanyahu's visit

    Agra turned into a fortress in view of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the city. 

    Heavy security arrangements have been put in place with over 1,500 security personnel guarding the 5 kilometre stretch that Israeli Netanyahu will be travelling on, during his visit to the Taj Mahal. CRPF personnel, Rapid Action Force and police teams have been deployed to take care of the security arrangements for the high-profile delegation of 130 members.

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Timeline of how the diplomatic relations between India and Israel have progressed over the years

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Netanyahu arrived in India on Sunday

  • 12:53 (IST)

    RECAP: I arrived in India with the biggest delegation of business leaders that has ever joined an Israeli PM on an official visit

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Timeline of how the diplomatic relations between India and Israel have progressed over the years

    Image courtesy: Network18 Creatives

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Timeline of India's relations with Israel: Brothers in Arms

  • 12:25 (IST)

    Lunch with Adityanath after trip to Taj Mahal

    Benjamin Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu are scheduled to have lunch with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after touring the Taj Mahal for a couple of hours.

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Taj been shut for public since 11 am 

    The Netanyahus have entered the Taj Mahal complex riding battery-operated golf carts.

    The Taj complex has been shut for all other visitors since 11am. Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara are being accompanied by the Israeli delegation and security personnel. They are expected to tour the monument for a couple of hours as the couple has the entire monument to themselves, News18 reported.

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Netanyahu wil tour the Taj for a few hours before being hosted by Adityanath for lunch

    Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara have now reached Agra.

    They will first be taken to the Oberoi Amarvilas and then the Taj Mahal through the eastern gates in golf carts. After touring the Taj for a couple of hours they will return to the hotel, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will host them for lunch at the hotel.

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Netanyahu at Taj

    Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached Taj Mahal along with his wife and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

  • 16:06 (IST)

    Use of big data to enhance agriculture on cards: Foreign Secretary

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that discussions were held on improving agriculture in India, using technological breakthroughs achieved by Israel. 

  • 15:24 (IST)

    India signed nine MoUs with Israel: Here's the complete list

    1. MoU on Cyber Security Cooperation between India and Israel
    2. MoU between the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Energy on Cooperation inOil and Gas Sector
    3. Protocol between India and Israel on Amendments to theAir Transport Agreement
    4. Agreement on Film-co-production between India and Israel
    5. MoU between the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy, Ministry of AYUSH and the Centre for Integrative Complementary Medicine, Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Cooperation in the field of Research inHomeopathic Medicine
    6. MoU between Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and the Technion- Israel Institute of Technology for cooperation in the field ofspace
    7. Memorandum of Intent between Invest India and Invest in Israel
    8. Letter of Intent between IOCL and Phinergy Ltd. For cooperation in the area of metal-air batteries
    9. Letter of Intent between IOCL and Yeda Research and Development Co Ltd for cooperation in the area of concentrated solar thermal technologies

  • 14:59 (IST)

    India, Israel share robust trade ties: Here's a list of goods exchanged between two nations

  • 14:54 (IST)

    India, Israel to enhance agriculture, science and technology security cooperation

    India and Israel have agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas of agriculture, science and technology and security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

    "We will strengthen the existing pillars of cooperation in areas that touch the lives of our peoples," Modi said in a joint address to the media with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following delegation level talks here. 

    "These are agriculture, science and technology and security.," he stated. "We exchanged views on scaling up the Centers of Excellence that have been a mainstay of agricultural cooperation." 

    The Indian Prime Minister said both he and Netanyahu "have imparted our shared impatience to the implementation of our earlier decisions". 

    "The results are already visible on the ground. Our discussions today were marked by convergence to accelerate our engagement and to scale up our partnership."

    In defence, Modi said he has invited Israeli companies to take advantage of the liberalised FDI regime to make more in India with domestic companies. 

  • 14:52 (IST)

    India and Israel ink nine pacts, including for cooperation in cyber security, oil and gas sector

  • 14:47 (IST)

    Indian and Israeli firms come together for Co-creation Summit

  • 14:42 (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu 'happy to be in Bollywood'

    In his media address, Benjamin Netanyahu said: My wife and I are very happy that we are going to Bollywood. We had seen and heard so much, we wanted to see for ourselves” 

  • 14:38 (IST)

    Modi to visit Gujarat with Netanyahu on Wednesday

  • 14:35 (IST)

    India-Israel committed to take their friendship to new heights 

  • 14:26 (IST)

    India and Israel: Personal chemistry shores up strategic ties 

    The visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India (January 14-19) commemorates the 25th anniversary of the opening of an Indian embassy in Tel Aviv in 1992. 

     It has had a chequered past since the post-World War II birth of both countries but is poised for a pragmatic future trajectory based on shared interests.

    With a population below nine million and a GDP of $350 billion, Israel is relatively small compared to the Indian behemoth with a population of 1.25 billion and a GDP of $2.5 trillion. Yet Israel occupies a very special niche in India's security framework and has been a supplier of critical military technology. This was illustrated during the 1999 Kargil War, when precision-guided ordnance was obtained from Tel Aviv. 

    That India is among the world's largest importers of military inventory and that Israel is a major arms exporter also provides a natural complementarity to the bilateral relationship.

  • 14:20 (IST)

    'Aim to strengthen science, technology, security and agriculture': Narendra Modi

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Delighted to take Netanyahu to Gujarat: Modi

  • 14:17 (IST)

    Will never give in to terror, says Netanyahu

  • 14:11 (IST)

    'India and Israel know pain of terror attacks': Netanyahu

    "India and Israel know the pain of terrorist attacks. We never give in. When you (Modi) hosted us yesterday, you lit up the house with colours of India and Israel."

    "My friend Narendra, any time you want to do a yoga class, I'll be there," Netanyahu concluded the press statement on that note. 

  • 14:09 (IST)

    'Jews in India have never experienced anti-semitism, says Netanyahu

    "We are proud of our present, resilient democracy. The diversity is source of our strength. A fine example is India with its dozens of languages. The Jews of India have never experienced anti-Semitism in India. This is a tribute to India's tolerate nature. India is a living proof that democracy works. It is the free citizens who thrive because they are free. Our commitment to do so is reflected in the agreements we signed.

    "Israel is a global force of technology. India abounds with creativity, scientific technology. We can achieve this together. We achieve more with less, more crops with less water, more revenue with less expenditure."

  • 14:03 (IST)

    'Modi is a revolutionary leader', says Netanyahu

    "Thank you for your exceptional friendship and hospitality. I was deeply moved today at the ceremonial reception. You are revolutionary leader of India, revolutionising the India-Israel relationships. Until you visited Israel, none before you had visited our sovereign state."

  • 14:01 (IST)

    'Proud to have you (Netanyahu) in my home state, Gujarat day after,' says Narendra Modi

  • 14:00 (IST)

    'Discussions today were marked by convergence to accelerate our engagement and to scale up our partnership': Modi

  • 13:59 (IST)

    'Discussions were wide-ranging' 

    "Our discussions were wide ranging and intensive, marked by a desire to do more. I have a reputation of getting impatient with getting results. If I may let out an open secret, so are you... We want to strengthen agriculture, science and technology. We exchanged views on centres of excellence. In defence, I have invited Israeli companies to make more weapons in India vis-a-vis our liberalised FDI rates. We are also committed to flow of people and ideas between our geographies. Working with Israel to bring people closer on both sides."

  • 13:55 (IST)

    Narendra Modi: 'Friendship has linked us for centuries'

    "People all over India rejoicing the harvest festivals. PM Netanyahu's visit is a good start to the new year. I was overwhelmed by the warmth of the Israeli people laid by my friend, Bibi. I promised our people to uphold a strategic partnerships. Our friendship has linked both countries for centuries." 

  • 13:53 (IST)

    Nine MoUs to be exchanged

    Nine documents exchanged are: Cybersecurity cooperation, petroleum and natural gas, protocol on amendments to air transport, film co-production, research into homeopathic medicine,cooperation in field of space, cooperation in area of metal air batteries, cooperation in concentrated solar thermal technologies.

  • 13:46 (IST)

    WATCH: Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu hold joint press conference

  • 13:40 (IST)

    Benjamin Netanyahu has come to India with a 130-member strong delegation, largest ever to India from Israel

Around 50 stages will be erected on the roadside along the stretch and people from different states of the country will welcome Netanyahu. The two leaders, who hit it off during Modi's visit to Israel in July last year, the first by an Indian prime minister, would visit two centres of excellence and inaugurate another such facility.

They will visit the Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma stayed for a long time.

Around 50 stages will be erected on the roadside along the stretch and people from different states of the country will welcome Netanyahu. The two leaders, who hit it off during Modi's visit to Israel in July last year, the first by an Indian prime minister, would visit two centres of excellence and inaugurate another such facility.

They will visit the Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma stayed for a long time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at the Raisina Dialogue 2018 in New Delhi. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at the Raisina Dialogue 2018 in New Delhi. PTI

"Around 50 stages have been built along the roadside on the eight-kilometre stretch. Cultural programmes will be performed by troupes of different states as well as ethnicity to welcome the guests," Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's standing committee chairman Pravin Patel said. "The Indian Jewish people will also welcome the two leaders," he said.

The city, especially the stretch from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, has been decked up to welcome Netanyahu along with his wife Sara.

Modi and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe had also held a joint roadshow during the latter's visit here in September last year. The Indian premier had shown Abe and his wife around at the Sabarmati Ashram. They had also spent some time at the Sabarmati Riverfront, developed during Modi's tenure as Gujarat chief minister.

Modi had also accompanied Chinese President Xi Jinping and his spouse to the riverfront during the latter's India visit in 2014.

"According to the tentative schedule, Modi and Netanyahu would first visit the Sabarmati Ashram on their arrival. Both the dignitaries will be accorded a grand welcome," Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani had earlier said. From the Ashram, Modi and Netanyahu would go to 'iCreate', an autonomous centre of excellence near Bavla town close to the city, Rupani said.

'iCreate' was formally launched in 2011 by Modi when he was the chief minister. The institution mentors budding entrepreneurs and guides them to set up start-ups, according to an official. The Israeli prime minister will also present Modi a special gift -- the Gal-Mobile water desalinisation and purification jeep the two leaders rode at Israel's Olga beach last year.

There will be a live demonstration of desalination of sea water that the two prime ministers will witness through video conferencing from the iCreate centre on 17 Janaury.

The jeep is said to cost around 390,000 shekels (approximately $1,11,000). The two leaders would then proceed for a Sabarkantha-based centre of excellence for agriculture established by Isreal. They will inaugurate a research facility for cultivation of dates in Kutch by remote control from Sabarkantha, the chief minister had earlier said.


Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 07:32 AM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 07:40 AM

