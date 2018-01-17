Benjamin Netanyahu becomes 3rd international leader to be hosted by Modi in Gujarat: Two PMs wrap up trip to Sabarmati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu embarked on a eight-kilometre long roadshow from the airport to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The two leaders wrapped up the historic visit, where the Netanyahus tried their hand at the charkha and bonded over a round of kite flying. The two leaders, accompanied by Netanyahu’s wife Sara, are now heading to 'iCreate', an autonomous centre for budding entrepreneurs and start-ups, near Bavla town.

#WATCH PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu fly a kite at Sabarmati Ashram. #NetanyahuInIndia pic.twitter.com/sN4TJBqLYp — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu's message at Sabarmati Ashram #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/ZpUpdMmVF9 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

The visit assumes significance given Israel's reputation as being the global hub for start-ups. The Israeli prime minister will also present Modi a special gift — the Gal-Mobile water desalinisation and purification jeep the two leaders rode at Israel's Olga beach last year.

Despite it being a roadshow, there were no open vehicles or convertibles. This perhaps could be due to Israeli Mossad's fixation over security, News18 reported.

Ahmedabad: PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram pic.twitter.com/NWVvBhA53h — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

Ahmedabad: PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu at Sabarmati Ashram #NetanyahuInIndia pic.twitter.com/FxOFXL4LOK — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

#WATCH PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu at Sabarmati Ashram #NetanyahuInIndia pic.twitter.com/t39PXbo6Mh — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

After arriving in Modi's home state, the two leaders along with Netanyahu's wife Sara Netanyahu set out in a car from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport. The roadshow ended at the Sabarmati Ashram after covering a distance of 8 kilometres. Around 50 stages were erected on the roadside along the stretch to showcase performances by troupes of different states to welcome the guests, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's standing committee chairman Pravin Patel earlier said.

The city, especially the stretch from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, has been decked up to welcome Netanyahu and his wife. Netanyahu is the third international leader whom Modi is hosting in his home state of Gujarat.

Modi and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe had held a joint roadshow during the latter's visit here in September last year. The Indian premier had shown Abe and his wife around at the Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed for a long time.

They had also spent some time at the Sabarmati Riverfront, developed during Modi's tenure as Gujarat chief minister. Modi had also accompanied Chinese President Xi Jinping and his spouse to the riverfront during the latter's India visit in 2014.

For LIVE updates on Benjamin Netanyahu's India visit, click here