Bengaluru: Two Kashmiri brothers assaulted for not speaking Kannada, Mehbooba Mufti demands action

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti demanded strict action against those who allegedly assaulted two Kashmiri brothers in Bengaluru for not speaking in Kannada.

According to media reports, a 24-year-old hotel-management student from Kashmir and his elder brother were reportedly beaten up and their vehicle damaged by a group of men near a bus stop in north Bengaluru's Sanjay Nagar locality on the night of 11 December.

"Very disturbed by the news of 2 brothers from Kashmir being assaulted in Bengaluru. I would urge the authorities to take strict action against the accused," Mufti posted on Twitter.

Two persons have been arrested based on the CCTV footage installed near the bus stop.