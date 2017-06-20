Bengaluru traffic cops allow ambulance before President Pranab Mukherjee's convoy, rewarded

Bengaluru: Two city traffic policemen have won fulsome praise and reward from their department for quick thinking in allowing an ambulance ahead of President Pranab Mukherjee's convoy during his recent visit.

Traffic sub-inspector ML Nijlingappa with about 38 years of experience along with his subordinate Vishwanath was on duty at the city's busy Trinity Junction when the incident happened on 17 June.

Senior police officials said as the two policemen saw an ambulance heading towards a private hospital stuck in the traffic that was halted for the president's movement, they took a split-second decision and allowed it to go.

Their spot decision came even as the president's convoy was just a couple of minutes away from the junction.

"Sh Nijlingappa, PSI-8, Ulsoor Tr PS, allowed the ambulance before President of India's convoy at Trinity junction and he took reward for deftly allowing the ambulance before the 1st citizen of India," Bengaluru Traffic Police posted on its Facebook page.

Both Nijalingappa and Vishwanatah have earned approbation from social media users for their presence of mind and quick decision.

Commissioner Praveen Sood has rewarded both the police men.

Sood in a tweet also said "... It's not as simple as it appears. Situation in field is (more) complicated than it appears. Consequences can be either way."

The president was in the city to attend a Bengaluru Metro rail function.

The incident has come as a positive sign for the city traffic police, which had come under severe criticism for stopping ambulances to allow the convoys of the chief minister and home minister, following which the city police chief had issued strict instructions to give priority to the movement of ambulances.