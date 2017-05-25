Bengaluru Police arrests three Pakistani nationals living under 'fake identities'

An Indian and three Pakistani nationals were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly staying in India under fake identities. The Bengaluru police raided their apartment after receiving a tip-off that some Pakistani nationals were illegally staying in Bengaluru's Yarab Nagara area. The suspects were arrested from Kumaraswamy Layout in the area by the Central Crime Bureau, after they failed to produce valid identity documents, according to NDTV.

According to Republic, they produced incomplete documents.

#BREAKING: Three Pakistani nationals arrested in Bengaluru for producing incomplete documents. More details awaited — Republic (@republic) May 25, 2017

The Pakistani nationals have been identified as Kirhon Ghulam Ali, Khasif Shamshuddin and Samira Abdul Rehman. The Indian national hails from Kerala and has been identified as Mohammed Shihaab, International Business Times reported.

News18 reports that the accused had been living in the area since the past nine months. The report adds that the Pakistani nationals were also able to create identity documents to prove they were from India. The had even managed to get Aadhaar cards made without providing any valid address proof.

“Central agencies and the Pakistan Embassy have been informed of their arrests. We are verifying the information that the accused have given us. They allegedly flew to Nepal from where they reached Patna by road. And then reached Bengaluru,” Praveen Sood, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru told News18.

Sources told News 18 that the Indian national, Mohammed met Samira, a Pakistani citizen last year and they fell in love. Mohammed later promised Samira that he would help her get into India.

Her cousin Shamshuddin and his wife also expressed their desire to come to India, and Shihaab is said to have allegedly helped the three reach India.

The NDTV report stated that the police have charged the three Pakistanis with the Foreigners Act and other laws, adding that the central intelligence agencies would continue to interrogate the Pakistanis to cross-check their version of the developments.