Bengaluru Police arrests man for thrashing 10-year-old son after video goes viral on social media

The Bengaluru Police has arrested a man for mercilessly thrashing his 10-year-old son after a video showing this went viral on social media. The video was reportedly shot by the mother of the child about two months ago, but was leaked after she gave her phone for repair recently.

Video of a father assaulting his 10-yr-old son has gone viral. The incident happened 1 & a half month back in Bengaluru. Video was shot by the mother, who had given the mobile for repair recently when this video got leaked. Case has been registered & the father has been detained pic.twitter.com/5UdXnFTdbI — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 27, 2018

According to The Times of India , the father, identified as Mahendra, a resident of Global village near Kengeri in west Bengaluru, has been booked in a criminal case and arrested.

Police booked Mahendra under the Justice to Juvenile Act and sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (act with criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. However, he was granted bail by the juvenile justice court, The Times of India report added.

In the video, Mahendra can be seen beating the child with a mobile charging wire, a belt and finally pushing and tossing him on the bed several times.

A Kengeri police official told The News Minute that Mahendra thrashed the child for missing his tuition classes. "Mahendra thrashed his son for skipping tuitions and not completing his homework on time. The boy is said to have lied about these things. Mahendra told his wife Shilpa to record the video and show it to the boy the next time he lies," the police official is quoted as saying in the report.

The child is a student of Class III and has not sustained any injuries, according to reports.