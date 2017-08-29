Bengaluru: Depressed woman flings daughter from third floor building, twice

In a grisly incident in Bengaluru, a mother suffering from depression threw her seven-year-old daughter from a building, not once but twice. The only fault of the child, apparently, was that she was speech impaired, reported Bangalore Mirror.

The New Indian Express reported that on Sunday afternoon, the accused Sathi Sarkar, alias Swathi, threw her child, identified as Ishika alias Shreya, from her rented flat in Jaraganahalli in JP Nagar. On seeing her child breathing, she again took her to the terrace and repeated the inhuman act, leading to her death.

Eyewitnesses claimed that they initially thought that the girl had lost her balance and had an accidental fall. However, all the onlookers were left horrified after they saw Swathi taking her child upstairs to throw her down again, Zee News reported.

The New Indian Express quoted an eyewitness as saying, "While watching a film, I heard the sound of someone falling. I found Shreya bleeding from her ear. I poured water in her mouth as she was still breathing. Soon, her mother came down and took her back, only to be thrown off the building for the second time. It was then I realised that her mother was behind her death."

Horrified onlookers, who noticed Swathi trying to flee the scene, tied her to an electric pole and beat her up before calling the police, who arrested her, Hindustan times reported.

The report also quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) D Sharanappa as saying, "It appears that the accused was frustrated with her child and hence took this drastic measure."

Police have registered a case and are expected to subject the accused to psychiatric evaluation as part of the investigation, News Nation reported.

According to the police, the deceased girl was suffering from a speech impediment and Swathi was desperately trying to make her speak. She told them that her daughter was restless and she decided to throw her down to calm her, reported Bangalore Mirror.

Swathi and her husband hail from West Bengal and moved to the city about 10 years ago. A few years ago, the couple got separated.

Police later summoned her husband Kan Chan, who gave a statement saying that Swathi would often quarrel with him, forcing him to live separately. He said that she would lose control during fights and would also assault her daughter, The Times of India reported.