Bengal respects all languages: Mamata Banerjee on making Bengali compulsory in schools

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the state respects all the languages and the decision to make Bengali compulsory in schools would enable students to meet regional, national and international standards.

"This method would enable them to reach regional, national and international standards," Banerjee said in a Facebook post.

"Bengal respects all languages and languages of all states. Our three language formula shows how we really do," the chief minister said.

"India is a vast country and the strength of our nation is unity in diversity. We must respect every mother tongue and also give every regional language its importance. We believe in the freedom of choice and the three language formula," Banerjee said.

State education minister Partha Chatterjee had on Monday made the announcement, making Bengali mandatory for students of all the schools in the state, including those affiliated to ICSE and CBSE.

"Students have the freedom to take any language of their choice as a first language, second or third language but one of the three languages would have to be Bengali," Banerjee said.

"If the student chooses Bengali, Hindi, English, Urdu , Gurmukhi, Nepali, Alchiki as a first language, he/she may opt for two other languages of their choice. One of the three languages would have to be Bengali," she said.