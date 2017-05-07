Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi admitted in hospital following nose bleeding

Kolkata:West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was admitted at a city hospital on Sunday morning after he bled from the nose and is now stable.

Tripathi was rushed to a private hospital at around 7.30 am when the octogenarian started bleeding from his nose due to high blood pressure, a senior official of the Raj Bhawan said.

"The governor was admitted with acute severe Epistaxis (nose bleeding). He was found to have active bleeding from deviated nasal septum with nasal spur in left nostril with sinusitis," a released issued by the hospital said.

"The governor is presently under conservative management and being closely observed by a team of physicians, ENT surgeons and anaesthesiologist," the release said.

A five-member medical team has been constituted to keep 24-hour-long observation on Tripathi, a bulletin later released by the hospital said.

Hospital sources said there could be a "minor surgery" if Tripathi starts bleeding again.

Following Tripathi's illness, all his engagements scheduled tomorrow, including the swearing-in programme of two state ministers have been postponed, Governor's Press Secretary Manab Bandyopadhyay said.