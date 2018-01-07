Battered by GST losses, Uttarakhand transporter tries to commit suicide in BJP leader's Janta Darbar

Dehradun: A transporter, who claimed that he had suffered losses due to demonetisation, on Saturday collapsed during Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal's Janta Darbar at the BJP office in Dehradun, allegedly after consuming poison.

The minister said Prakash Pandey, a resident of Nai Colony in Kathgodam, stated that he was a transporter and had incurred losses in his business due to the notes ban in 2016.

The man said he was unable to repay loans taken from finance companies and had already written to the prime minister, the finance minister and the BJP president seeking waiver of the interest on his loans, Uniyal said.

"While he was still recounting his story, he collapsed. The party workers rushed him to the ICU of Doon hospital in my car," the minister said.

It seems that he had consumed poison before coming to the party office, Uniyal told PTI.

Doctors at the hospital said that Pandey was in a critical condition and was kept under observation.