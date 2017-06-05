Bareilly: 22 charred to death, 15 injured as bus bursts into flames after crashing into truck

Bareilly: At least 22 passengers were charred to death and 15 injured when a bus burst into flames after crashing into a lorry on the national highway in Bareilly early Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus, carrying 41 passengers from Delhi, was on its way to Gonda in eastern Uttar Pradesh when the accident took place near Bada bypass on NH 24, over 250 km from national capital Delhi.

Senior Superintendent of Police Jogendra Kumar said, "The accident involving a bus of UPSRTC and a truck took place between 1.00 am and 1.30 am. 22 passengers of the bus died, while 15 received injuries."

Kumar said six passengers, who were critically injured, have been hospitalised. According to eyewitnesses, the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

The driver of the bus is also among the deceased, while the conductor received serious injuries. The driver of the truck is absconding.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those killed. He also announced Rs 50,000 for each of those injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep condolence over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for those who got minor injuries.

Police said the impact of the head-on collision was so severe that the fuel tank of the truck was completely damaged.

The chief minister has directed senior minister Rajesh Agarwal, who belongs to Bareilly, to rush there in a helicopter and supervise relief work.

Adityanath also instructed the officials to ensure adequate medical treatment for the injured persons.