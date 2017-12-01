Former US president Barack Obama will address a town hall in New Delhi on Friday, the Obama Foundation has said.
Obama, who arrived in New Delhi in India on Thursday, also addressed the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
At the town hall, the former US president, in his first visit to India after demitting office in January, will interact with nearly 300 young leaders drawn from various parts of the country.
"The town hall will expand the conversation about what it means to be an active citizen and make an impact and how the Obama Foundation can support emerging leaders in this effort," the foundation said in an update.
Obama is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Obama said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that India needs to cherish and nurture its Muslim population that is integrated and considers itself Indian. It is an idea that needs to be reinforced, he added.
Obama said he had emphasised the need for religious tolerance and the right to practice one's own faith during closed-door door talks with Modi during his last trip to India in 2015.
The 44th US president, who held office between 2009 and 2017, had made similar comments during a public interaction on the last day of his visit as president, which had come against the backdrop of controversy over religious conversions.
During his five-day trip to Asia and France, Obama is also likely to have meetings with the leaders of China. While this town hall for youngsters has become a signature event that Obama has become known for worldwide during his eight years in office, his trip may garner particular attention for more political reasons. Given that many foreign countries are still uncertain about US president Donald Trump's foreign policy, PTI reports that leaders may look to his predecessor to help explain America's current direction.
This year, President Obama has also hosted events similar to Friday's event in New Delhi in Germany, Indonesia, and Brazil.
Highlights
Young Indians are going to shape the world: Obama in 2015
Barack Obama had addressed a similar townhall gathering at Siri Fort in New Delhi on 27 January, 2015. At the meet, he said, “Young Indians like you aren’t just going to define the future of this nation, you’re going to shape the world.”
Modi says "it was a pleasure" to meet former president Barack Obama
"It was a pleasure to meet, once again, former President Barack Obama, and learn about the new initiatives being taken forward under his leadership at the Obama Foundation and his perspectives on further strengthening India-US strategic partnership," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
Watch the live feed of Barack Obama's Town Hall India when it begins here:
16:40 (IST)
Think about allies that are available to you to mobilise change, Obama tells transgender rights activist
When asked by a transgender activist what the sexual minority of transgenders could do to have their voice heard when homosexuality isn't decriminalised, when the "State is against minorities" and when the transgender protection rights bill is not being discussed, Obama said that the community needs to "find their voice and make it heard to articulate their views and tell their story." He believes that the community needs to do this, so that the public can see your humanity.
He also spoke of the role of allies to promote and give backing to causes. Giving an example, he said that whether the issues were climate change or public health, the task would be to find an intersection between these issues. He told the activist to speak with women's groups, groups who focused on prevention of sexual assault and other alliances, once that happens, it was a matter of applying political pressure and mobilizing public opinion. "And this is going to take time," he added, saying that change would come only with determination.
16:28 (IST)
"Change is hard, do not get discouraged," says Obama
"Know ahead of time that change is hard, so you are not getting discouraged. Try to break up your efforts into bite-sized manageable pieces," Obama advised to his audience of over 300 young Indians. He also made it a point to remind the youngsters to take time to have some fun, only then can they maintain the balance to have change.
16:21 (IST)
Watch the Obama's town hall in New Delhi live here:
16:19 (IST)
Obama reiterates his point that there has never been a better time to be a young person than today in his townhall in New Delhi
16:18 (IST)
Technology can be a force for social good, says Obama
Obama said that technology can be a force of social good, but it can also lead to isolation. He said that due to search algorithms, their preconceived biases are reinforced by technology, and they are never forced to interact with someone who has a differing opinion. "There need to be conversations that force you out of your comfort zone," he said, adding that the Obama Foundation is working towards forcing people to engage with people that they would normally not meet or empathise with. He wants the foundation to work towards the betterment of communities offline.
16:13 (IST)
India needs to focus on disease prevention and prenatal care for mothers, says Obama
The world has never been healthier, Obama said, but there is a lot that can be done in India, he said. He said that rather than focusing on healthcare, we should focus more on preventing diseases. "The more you can emphasise prevention, the better off you will be." He added that development of science and technology can prevent diseases from taking root in the first place.
He added that investments in basic prenatal care for mothers can bring huge returns in terms of overall health and wellness in the nation. "Since we are in Delhi, we must mention clean air as well," Obama quipped, adding that vaccinations and nutrition were other avenues India must focus on. Regarding food, Obama said, "not only do people need to have enough to eat, but they have enough variety in their diets." He added, "My hope would be that unlike developed countries, developing countries would consume more locally grown organic products and provide benefits to farmers. "
16:04 (IST)
There's never been a better time to be a young person, says Obama
"There have never been more powerful tools to drive change, to make a difference, than today. There's never been a better time to be a young person than today," former president Barack Obama said today. "As troubled as the times are, As difficult as the world can seem...The world is a much better place today," he emphasised, adding that global life expectancy has grown 20 years, childhood mortality has been cut in half and marriage equality is acceptable in many places now. He said that
He added that many people started without money, power and other privileges, and many of them were very young. He gave the efforts of Martin Luther King Jr, saying that he was barely 20-25 years old when he began activism against segregation. "Your efforts matter," Obama concluding, opening the stage for questions from the audience.
15:57 (IST)
Obama commends the work of Trisha Shetty, founder of SheSays, an organization that’s providing tools and resources to support tens of thousands of women. Find out more about her work here:
15:51 (IST)
Youth Ki Awaaz founder Anshul Tewari introduces Barack Obama. Find out more about his work here:
15:46 (IST)
15:42 (IST)
Recap: Obama on the US-India alliance and democracy at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
15:39 (IST)
15:33 (IST)
Here's what Obama had to say about collaborations between India and the United States at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
15:28 (IST)
15:24 (IST)
Recap: What Barack Obama said about Modi, Manmohan and Trump
Hailing the special relationship that India and the US share, former US president Barack Obama opened the day two of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017 in New Delhi on Friday. The former president also weighed in on the Narendra Modi versus Manmohan Singh debate, saying both had India-US relations in mind. Obama discussed India's role in the international arena and his relationship with Modi even as he spoke about the dangers of technology.
"America and India are alike, being defined by many different languages, dialects genders and orientations…every caste, colour and creed," Obama said highlighting what is common between the two nations. Through the day, eminent personalities such as Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, among others, will discuss India’s rise on the global stage. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was among the dignitaries as well. Obama also discussed the partnership between the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy. "We can help chart course for a better future, especially when democracy is itself being questioned."
