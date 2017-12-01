

Former US president Barack Obama will address a town hall in New Delhi on Friday, the Obama Foundation has said.

Obama, who arrived in New Delhi in India on Thursday, also addressed the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

At the town hall, the former US president, in his first visit to India after demitting office in January, will interact with nearly 300 young leaders drawn from various parts of the country.

"The town hall will expand the conversation about what it means to be an active citizen and make an impact and how the Obama Foundation can support emerging leaders in this effort," the foundation said in an update.

Obama is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Obama said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that India needs to cherish and nurture its Muslim population that is integrated and considers itself Indian. It is an idea that needs to be reinforced, he added.

Obama said he had emphasised the need for religious tolerance and the right to practice one's own faith during closed-door door talks with Modi during his last trip to India in 2015.

The 44th US president, who held office between 2009 and 2017, had made similar comments during a public interaction on the last day of his visit as president, which had come against the backdrop of controversy over religious conversions.

During his five-day trip to Asia and France, Obama is also likely to have meetings with the leaders of China. While this town hall for youngsters has become a signature event that Obama has become known for worldwide during his eight years in office, his trip may garner particular attention for more political reasons. Given that many foreign countries are still uncertain about US president Donald Trump's foreign policy, PTI reports that leaders may look to his predecessor to help explain America's current direction.

This year, President Obama has also hosted events similar to Friday's event in New Delhi in Germany, Indonesia, and Brazil.

