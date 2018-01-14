Bar Council of India delegation meets Supreme Court justices; to discuss road ahead with CJI Deepak Misra later today

New Delhi: A Bar Council of India delegation led by its chairman Manan Kumar Mishra is meeting Supreme Court judges on Sunday to discuss the unprecedented crisis that has hit the judiciary.

According to sources, the seven-member delegation has already met some of the judges of the top court and are scheduled to meet remaining judges including Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra during the course of the day.

The BCI had on Saturday formed a seven member delegation to meet and discuss with the apex court judges issues arising out of the press conference by the four senior-most judges of the top court.

On 12 January, four senior-most judges of the Supreme court — Justice J Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice MB Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph — had mounted a virtual revolt against the CJI at a press meet in Delhi on Friday raising litany of problems including assignment of cases.