You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Calcutta IIMs make it in top 50 institutes in QS World University Rankings

IndiaIANSNov, 28 2017 18:06:31 IST

New Delhi: Three Indian institutes were ranked among the top 50 for the 'Master in Management' course in annual rankings released on Tuesday by the QS World University Rankings.

File image of IIM Ahmedabad. Image Courtesy: iima.ac.in

File image of IIM Ahmedabad. Image Courtesy: iima.ac.in

IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta secured the 22nd, 23rd, and 46th spots respectively in the ranking compiled for the first time in such category by the firm.

The other rankings released by it were for the programmes in Masters in Business Analytics, Masters in Finance, and Global MBA.

HEC Paris, London Business School and Spain ESADE were ranked first, second, and third in the Masters in Management category.

In the 'Global MBA' course only IIM Ahmedabad (49) could secure a position in the top 50, while IIM Bangalore and Indian School of Business were in top 100 at 58th and 93th positions.


Regionally however — composed of Asia, Australia, and New Zealand — the three colleges were ranked among top 20 at seventh, ninth, and 12th positions.

IIM Calcutta — not in the top 100 — also found place at 18, regionally for Global MBA course.


Published Date: Nov 28, 2017 06:06 pm | Updated Date: Nov 28, 2017 06:06 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 15: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores