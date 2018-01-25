Latest updates: With BJP chief Amit Shah set to speak in Mysuru amid the 12-hour bandh, 30 Karnataka state police personnel and 30 Railway Protection Forces personnel have been deployed for security at the Mysore railway station.
Not a single shop open along pivotal NR Road between the Town Hall and KR market
Input: Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
If Goa govt can let 98 tmc ft Mahadayi water in the sea, why can't they let us have some of it, asks film producer Govindu
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, film producer Sa Ra Govindu said, "This is a 30-year-long battle. All we demand is 7.5 tmc ft water from the Goa government. If they can let 98 tmc ft of water to sea, why can’t they let some amount of drinking water to us? What is the Prime Minister doing? What are our legislators doing here? Do they care about farmers’ issue? Let the Prime Minister mediate and resolve this. Let him make his stand clear."
Input by: Mahesh Bacham, 101Reporters.
Snatch keys of vehicles plying on roads: Activists tell protesters
Film producer and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president Sa Ra Govindu leads protest in Bengaluru. One of his followers is seen instructing a protester to snatch the key of any vehicle seen plying on roads.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
Support bandh, pro-Kannada activists urge commuters
Pro-Kannada activists urged commuters on Thursday to support the 12-hour bandh in the state. One of the members tried to snatch the key from an auto driver which led to a scuffle near Bangalore Raliway Station.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
Stay off Bengaluru roads, Vatal Nagaraj's Kannada Okoota tells cab drivers
Activist belonging to Kannada Okoota organisation, which called the 12-hour bandh in the state, demanded cab drivers to stay off road in Bengaluru.
Input by: Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
30 KSPP and 30 RPFpersonnel deployed in Mysuru ahead of Amit Shah's Parivartan Rally
With BJP chief Amit Shah set to speak in Mysuru amid the 12-hour bandh, 30 Karnataka state police personnel and 30 Railway Protection Forces personnel have been deployed for security at the Mysore railway station.
Nivedita/101Reporters
500 cops deployed just outside Town Hall: Venue expected to be epicentre for protest
Sub inspector Santhosh PG tells Firstpost that over 500 police officers have been deployed just at Town Hall in Bengaluru, which is expected to be one of the epicenters of the protest. A procession is expected to be flagged off here and will end in Freedom Park which is two kilometres away.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
State transport bus services to run as usual
State transport buses are expected to run as usual, but private vehicles may stay off the road. The Bengaluru Metro is also expected to function normally. “If, and only if, there is a hindrance to the safety of the passengers, we will inform the police and stop services,” a Namma Metro spokesperson told NDTV.
However, social media was abuzz with reports saying buses between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are not running as usual, even though there was no official word on it.
Ensure Karnataka Bandh is peaceful: Ramalinga Reddy
Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy asked the protesting groups to ensure that the Karnataka Bandh is peaceful without any destruction of property or inconvenience to public. "The bandh has been called keeping the state's interest in mind. Directions have been issued to police in all 30 districts to maintain law and order," Reddy was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.
"Many organisations, including the association of government employees, will participate in the bandh. All those, who feel injustice has been done to Karnataka, are taking part," he said.
Protests expected to begin at 9 am in Bengaluru
At the Town Hall on JC Road in Bengaluru, police authorities prepare for possible protestors. Some are expected to arrive at 9 am.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
Accenture and Wipro declare holiday: Unusual calm in Bengaluru
Unusual calm prevails on the streets of Bengaluru. While some of the IT companies, including Accenture and Wipro, have declared holiday, many companies have asked employees to work-from-home.
Petrol pumps and hotels are open.
Image by Pranav Prakash/101 reporters
Wipro declares holiday in Karnataka today
On account of the shutdown called by various organizations, as a precautionary measure, Wipro Limited has declared holiday for employees in Karnataka today. Business Continuity Plans have been invoked to avoid disruption to mission critical project: Wipro statement
Is the water dispute likely to be resolved soon?
The Mahadayi River Water Tribunal is expected to hear the final arguments in the matter in February. According to a report in The Indian Express, the final hearing is expected to take place from 6 February to 22 February.
Tensions between Goa and Karnataka may escalate, here's why
In December, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar wrote a letter to former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa saying that the state was willing to share water from the river for drinking purposes. On 3 January, he also said that sharing of the Mahadayi river with Karnataka is 'inevitable.'
"One has to understand that 52 kilometres of the river runs through Goa, 35 kilometres through Karnataka and 16 kilometres through Maharashtra. As such, sharing of water of the Mahadayi river is inevitable as it is passing through all the three states," he had said.
His statement promptly met with sharp reactions from the Shiv Sena and the Congress. The Sena said it expected Parrikar to "fight like a real son of the soil" against all the attempts to share even a drop of water from the Mahadayi river. His letter to Yeddyurappa was termed as an electoral gambit by the ruling Congress in poll-bound Karnataka. The Hindu points out that the issue has become a heated topic in Karnataka, as there is public anger over non-implementation of the project to divert water to the Malaprabha river.
What is at the heart of the Mahadayi dispute?
Karnataka, which has locked horns with neighbouring Goa on sharing Mahadayi River water, is seeking release of 7.56 tmcft water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project. In Goa, the same river is called Mandovi. The project is being undertaken to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and districts of Belagavi and Gadag.
Siddaramaiah distances himself from bandh
Rejecting BJP's charges that the bandh were instigated by the ruling Congress,Siddaramaiah has termed it as baseless, PTI reported. Stating that neither Congress, nor the government,has anything to do with the bandh, he had earlier asked BJP to request Kannada organisations against organising the bandh.
Bus services in parts of North Karnataka likely to be affected
The bandh has been supported by a few taxi and auto-drivers' union. However, reports said that app-based cabs will run in Bengaluru.
Most public transport services, however, will function without hindrance on Thursday in most parts of Karnataka, reports said. However, KSRTC Employee Federation, said, "The drivers of North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses have decided to support the bandh. Bus services in parts of North Karnataka are likely to be hit."
Vatal Nagaraj called for the 12-hour bandh
A 12-hour bandh, from 6 am to 6 pm, has been called by veteran activist and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj-led 'Kannada Okkuta’ and other fringe outfits. The bandh is said to also be supported by few taxi and auto-drivers' union.
When Rahul visits Karnataka, will call for bandh only in those districts that he is visiting
Rahul Gandhi will kick start his campaign for the coming Assembly polls on 10 February. During his three-day visit, the first after being made All India Congress Committee chief, he will address a mega conference and conduct a road show.
Stating that party workers are being informed about the bandh, Yeddyurappa said BJP was not calling for a state-wide bandh, but for a bandh in those districts on the day Rahul Gandhi would visit them. "It is to show to Siddaramaiah who is playing politics, that we also know how to play politics as a national party.It is also with an intention to resolve the Mahadayi river water dispute. We are still ready to put in our efforts towards finding resolution, but it is Siddaramaiah who is causing obstruction to it," he added.
Why today: BJP asks Congress
The BJP has alleged government's role in the selection of dates when Shah and Modi are expected to visit the poll bound state to take part in 'Nava Karnataka Parivartana Yatre', organised by the state unit. Pro-Kannada outfits have called for a Karnataka bandh today when Shah will address a rally in Mysuru and a Bengaluru bandh on February 4, the day Modi arrives here to address a rally.
"We have decided that when Rahul Gandhi comes to Karnataka,we will call for a complete bandh in those districts he will be visiting,"BJP state President B S Yeddyurappa said.
Postpone or reschedule exams, says deputy commissioner
Deccan Herald quoted the deputy commissioner as saying that educational institutions will function on Thursday, but the DDPI and DDPU have been directed to either postpone or reschedule the exams scheduled for Thursday.
BSY threatens bandh during Rahul's Karnataka visit
In a tit-for-tat move to the bandh call during BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits to Karnataka, the party's state unit today decided to observe district specific shutdown during Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's state tour.
BJP has termed as "politically motivated" a call for a Karnataka bandh tomorrow and Bengaluru bandh on February 4 by pro-Kannada outfits demanding the Prime Minister's mediation in the inter-state Mahadayi river water dispute with Goa.
Buses, metro, private cabs likely to run; schools, govt offices to stay shut
The state-wide bandh called by Karnataka organisations and farmers on Thursday is expected to affect life across the state and capital Bengaluru.
Private schools and government offices are expected to remain closed in view of the bandh. Citing safety issues, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said member-schools would remain closed on Thursday.
Since the holiday hinders teachers from covering the syllabus ahead of the upcoming exams, schools will conduct additional classes on Saturday. However, association members also felt that 25 January be most probably be declared a holiday since no one knows what preparations are in place to handle the law and order situation in the city.
09:44 (IST)
Not a single shop open along pivotal NR Road between the Town Hall and KR market
Input: Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
09:40 (IST)
If Goa govt can let 98 tmc ft Mahadayi water in the sea, why can't they let us have some of it, asks film producer Govindu
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, film producer Sa Ra Govindu said, "This is a 30-year-long battle. All we demand is 7.5 tmc ft water from the Goa government. If they can let 98 tmc ft of water to sea, why can’t they let some amount of drinking water to us? What is the Prime Minister doing? What are our legislators doing here? Do they care about farmers’ issue? Let the Prime Minister mediate and resolve this. Let him make his stand clear."
Input by: Mahesh Bacham, 101Reporters.
09:34 (IST)
Snatch keys of vehicles plying on roads: Activists tell protesters
Film producer and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president Sa Ra Govindu leads protest in Bengaluru. One of his followers is seen instructing a protester to snatch the key of any vehicle seen plying on roads.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
09:30 (IST)
Support bandh, pro-Kannada activists urge commuters
Pro-Kannada activists urged commuters on Thursday to support the 12-hour bandh in the state. One of the members tried to snatch the key from an auto driver which led to a scuffle near Bangalore Raliway Station.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
09:27 (IST)
Stay off Bengaluru roads, Vatal Nagaraj's Kannada Okoota tells cab drivers
Activist belonging to Kannada Okoota organisation, which called the 12-hour bandh in the state, demanded cab drivers to stay off road in Bengaluru.
Input by: Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
09:19 (IST)
30 KSPP and 30 RPFpersonnel deployed in Mysuru ahead of Amit Shah's Parivartan Rally
With BJP chief Amit Shah set to speak in Mysuru amid the 12-hour bandh, 30 Karnataka state police personnel and 30 Railway Protection Forces personnel have been deployed for security at the Mysore railway station.
Nivedita/101Reporters
09:12 (IST)
500 cops deployed just outside Town Hall: Venue expected to be epicentre for protest
Sub inspector Santhosh PG tells Firstpost that over 500 police officers have been deployed just at Town Hall in Bengaluru, which is expected to be one of the epicenters of the protest. A procession is expected to be flagged off here and will end in Freedom Park which is two kilometres away.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
08:58 (IST)
State transport bus services to run as usual
State transport buses are expected to run as usual, but private vehicles may stay off the road. The Bengaluru Metro is also expected to function normally. “If, and only if, there is a hindrance to the safety of the passengers, we will inform the police and stop services,” a Namma Metro spokesperson told NDTV.
However, social media was abuzz with reports saying buses between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are not running as usual, even though there was no official word on it.
08:54 (IST)
Ensure Karnataka Bandh is peaceful: Ramalinga Reddy
Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy asked the protesting groups to ensure that the Karnataka Bandh is peaceful without any destruction of property or inconvenience to public. "The bandh has been called keeping the state's interest in mind. Directions have been issued to police in all 30 districts to maintain law and order," Reddy was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.
"Many organisations, including the association of government employees, will participate in the bandh. All those, who feel injustice has been done to Karnataka, are taking part," he said.
08:51 (IST)
Protests expected to begin at 9 am in Bengaluru
At the Town Hall on JC Road in Bengaluru, police authorities prepare for possible protestors. Some are expected to arrive at 9 am.
Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters
08:41 (IST)
Accenture and Wipro declare holiday: Unusual calm in Bengaluru
Unusual calm prevails on the streets of Bengaluru. While some of the IT companies, including Accenture and Wipro, have declared holiday, many companies have asked employees to work-from-home.
Petrol pumps and hotels are open.
Image by Pranav Prakash/101 reporters
08:38 (IST)
Visuals of the bandh from Hubli
08:36 (IST)
Wipro declares holiday in Karnataka today
On account of the shutdown called by various organizations, as a precautionary measure, Wipro Limited has declared holiday for employees in Karnataka today. Business Continuity Plans have been invoked to avoid disruption to mission critical project: Wipro statement
08:28 (IST)
Is the water dispute likely to be resolved soon?
The Mahadayi River Water Tribunal is expected to hear the final arguments in the matter in February. According to a report in The Indian Express, the final hearing is expected to take place from 6 February to 22 February.
08:27 (IST)
Tensions between Goa and Karnataka may escalate, here's why
In December, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar wrote a letter to former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa saying that the state was willing to share water from the river for drinking purposes. On 3 January, he also said that sharing of the Mahadayi river with Karnataka is 'inevitable.'
"One has to understand that 52 kilometres of the river runs through Goa, 35 kilometres through Karnataka and 16 kilometres through Maharashtra. As such, sharing of water of the Mahadayi river is inevitable as it is passing through all the three states," he had said.
His statement promptly met with sharp reactions from the Shiv Sena and the Congress. The Sena said it expected Parrikar to "fight like a real son of the soil" against all the attempts to share even a drop of water from the Mahadayi river. His letter to Yeddyurappa was termed as an electoral gambit by the ruling Congress in poll-bound Karnataka. The Hindu points out that the issue has become a heated topic in Karnataka, as there is public anger over non-implementation of the project to divert water to the Malaprabha river.
08:09 (IST)
What is at the heart of the Mahadayi dispute?
Karnataka, which has locked horns with neighbouring Goa on sharing Mahadayi River water, is seeking release of 7.56 tmcft water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project. In Goa, the same river is called Mandovi. The project is being undertaken to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and districts of Belagavi and Gadag.
08:08 (IST)
Siddaramaiah distances himself from bandh
Rejecting BJP's charges that the bandh were instigated by the ruling Congress,Siddaramaiah has termed it as baseless, PTI reported. Stating that neither Congress, nor the government,has anything to do with the bandh, he had earlier asked BJP to request Kannada organisations against organising the bandh.
08:02 (IST)
Bus services in parts of North Karnataka likely to be affected
The bandh has been supported by a few taxi and auto-drivers' union. However, reports said that app-based cabs will run in Bengaluru.
Most public transport services, however, will function without hindrance on Thursday in most parts of Karnataka, reports said. However, KSRTC Employee Federation, said, "The drivers of North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses have decided to support the bandh. Bus services in parts of North Karnataka are likely to be hit."
07:45 (IST)
Vatal Nagaraj called for the 12-hour bandh
A 12-hour bandh, from 6 am to 6 pm, has been called by veteran activist and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj-led 'Kannada Okkuta’ and other fringe outfits. The bandh is said to also be supported by few taxi and auto-drivers' union.
07:36 (IST)
When Rahul visits Karnataka, will call for bandh only in those districts that he is visiting
Rahul Gandhi will kick start his campaign for the coming Assembly polls on 10 February. During his three-day visit, the first after being made All India Congress Committee chief, he will address a mega conference and conduct a road show.
Stating that party workers are being informed about the bandh, Yeddyurappa said BJP was not calling for a state-wide bandh, but for a bandh in those districts on the day Rahul Gandhi would visit them. "It is to show to Siddaramaiah who is playing politics, that we also know how to play politics as a national party.It is also with an intention to resolve the Mahadayi river water dispute. We are still ready to put in our efforts towards finding resolution, but it is Siddaramaiah who is causing obstruction to it," he added.
07:34 (IST)
Why today: BJP asks Congress
The BJP has alleged government's role in the selection of dates when Shah and Modi are expected to visit the poll bound state to take part in 'Nava Karnataka Parivartana Yatre', organised by the state unit. Pro-Kannada outfits have called for a Karnataka bandh today when Shah will address a rally in Mysuru and a Bengaluru bandh on February 4, the day Modi arrives here to address a rally.
"We have decided that when Rahul Gandhi comes to Karnataka,we will call for a complete bandh in those districts he will be visiting,"BJP state President B S Yeddyurappa said.
07:30 (IST)
Postpone or reschedule exams, says deputy commissioner
Deccan Herald quoted the deputy commissioner as saying that educational institutions will function on Thursday, but the DDPI and DDPU have been directed to either postpone or reschedule the exams scheduled for Thursday.
07:17 (IST)
BSY threatens bandh during Rahul's Karnataka visit
In a tit-for-tat move to the bandh call during BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits to Karnataka, the party's state unit today decided to observe district specific shutdown during Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's state tour.
BJP has termed as "politically motivated" a call for a Karnataka bandh tomorrow and Bengaluru bandh on February 4 by pro-Kannada outfits demanding the Prime Minister's mediation in the inter-state Mahadayi river water dispute with Goa.
22:34 (IST)
Buses, metro, private cabs likely to run; schools, govt offices to stay shut
The state-wide bandh called by Karnataka organisations and farmers on Thursday is expected to affect life across the state and capital Bengaluru.
Private schools and government offices are expected to remain closed in view of the bandh. Citing safety issues, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said member-schools would remain closed on Thursday.
Since the holiday hinders teachers from covering the syllabus ahead of the upcoming exams, schools will conduct additional classes on Saturday. However, association members also felt that 25 January be most probably be declared a holiday since no one knows what preparations are in place to handle the law and order situation in the city.
22:20 (IST)
Schools, colleges to stay shut in Ballari among other districts on Thursday