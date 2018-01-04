Bandh in support of Maharashtra Dalits turns violent in MP; 12 vehicles damaged on Ichhapur-Indore state highway

Burhanpur: A bandh called in Burhanpur town in Madhya Pradesh to protest Bhima-Koregaon caste clashes in Maharashtra's Pune district took a violent turn on Thursday with a mob allegedly damaging 12 vehicles and stoning trucks plying on Ichhapur-Indore state highway.

The shutdown was called by Dalit group—the Buddhist Society, Bhim Sena, and other outfits—against the Monday's violence at Bhima-Koregaon village and nearby areas in Pune district during an event to mark the 200th anniversary of a battle between Peshwas and British forces.

The bandh has affected normal life in Burhanpur town.

Burhanpur district shares a common border with Jalgaon, Amravati, Buldhana, and Akola districts of Maharashtra which witnessed protests during the bandh called by Dalit groups on Wednesday.

A senior police official said the windowpanes of 11 private buses parked at the inter-state bus stand and the windshield of a truck were broken by unidentified persons in the noon.

Eyewitnesses said that some people gathered at the bus stand and vandalised the buses.

They also said that the mob attempted to torch a bus but was chased away by police personnel present at the spot.

"Unknown people broke the window glasses of 11 empty buses and a truck at the bus stand," Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shrivastava said.

However, he denied that any attempt was made to set any bus on fire.

According to eyewitnesses, stones were hurled at least six trucks on Ichchhapur-Indore state highway as a result of which traffic came to a standstill briefly.

When asked about the highway incident, the Superintendent of Police denied the reports.

He said the situation was under control now.