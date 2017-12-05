Babri Masjid demolition 25th anniversary: Home Ministry advises states to take precautionary measures to maintain communal harmony

New Delhi: The Union home ministry has issued an advisory to all states ahead of the 25th anniversary of Babri Masjid structure demolition, which falls on 6 December, to take steps to maintain communal harmony, an official said on Tuesday.

The home ministry official said that the advisory was issued on Friday to all the chief secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of all states and the Lieutenant Governors(L-G) of all Union Territories (UT).

The advisory said that on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the demolition of disputed structure at Ayodhya on 6 December, there could be a demonstration by both communities and it was advisable that the administration kept "utmost vigil" and took "all precautionary measures".

The advisory is as per the guidelines formulated in 2008.

A day ahead of the anniversary, the Supreme Court also began final hearing in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi dispute case.