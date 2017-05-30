Babri Masjid case hearing LIVE: Accused Sakshi Maharaj says it was a pious thing to do; hearing to begin soon

BJP stalwarts L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti will appear before a special CBI court in Lucknow on Tuesday for framing of charges in the Babri Masjid demolition case.
Besides them, special CBI judge S K Yadav had asked BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, VHP's Vishnu Hari Dalmia and a one-time firebrand Hindutva preacher Sadhvi Ritambara to present themselves before the court in person.
While directing the accused to present themselves in person, the judge had said no application for adjournment or exemption from personal appearance shall be entertained.
The court, which is hearing two separate cases relating to the demolition of the Babri Masjid, would also frame charges against Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Ram Vilas Vedanti, Baikunth Lal Sharma alias Prem Ji, Champat Rai Bansal, Mahant Dharma Das and Satish Pradhan in the second matter.
The Supreme Court had on 19 April ordered prosecution of Advani (89), Joshi (83), 58-year-old Bharti, and other accused of criminal conspiracy in the politically sensitive case. It had also ordered a day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years.
The top court had called the destruction of the medieval-era monument a "crime" which shook the "secular fabric of the Constitution" while allowing the CBI's plea seeking restoration of the criminal conspiracy charge against the four BJP leaders, including Katiyar (62), and others.
However, the Supreme Court had said BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who is the Rajasthan governor and during whose tenure as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh the disputed structure was razed, is entitled to immunity under the Constitution as long as he holds the gubernatorial office.
It had transferred the case against Advani, Joshi, Bharti and three other accused from a Raebareli court to Lucknow for a joint trial in the demolition case.
Highlights
Adityanath meets Advani
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached the government guest house in Lucknow to meet Advani ahead of the hearing.
The BJP has firmly thrown in its weight behind the accused leaders, reiterating that the party will not interfere in the course of justice but will ensure that the Ram temple is made in place of the disputed structure. The issue of Ram temple even reappeared in the BJP's manifesto ahead of the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Uma Bharti claims Babri was no conspiracy, it was a movement
Ahead of the court hearing on the Babri Masjid case, Union Minister Uma Bharti told the press that she does not consider herself a criminal. "This was an open movement like the one that gathered momentum against the imposition of emergency. I don't see from where did the conspiracy angle creep in," Bharti told ANI.
Recap: Special court was given a month to frame charges
The leaders are already facing trial for making provocative speeches from a platform near the mosque before it was pulled down by karsevaks, or right-wing volunteers.
The special court was given a month to frame fresh charges against 89-year-old Advani and a dozen other leaders and was asked to deliver its verdict within two years after daily hearings. The conspiracy charge against Advani and others was dropped by a special CBI Court in 2001, and the decision was endorsed by the Allahabad High Court in 2010.
Supreme Court transferred trial to special court last month
The Supreme Court last month had directed that BJP leaders including L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, would face trial for conspiracy charges in the Babri case.
It also transferred the trial of a separate hate speech case from a Raebareli to the special court in Lucknow for a joint trial with the main demolition case.
It was a pious thing to do: Sakshi Maharaj
Speaking to reporters, BJP MP and accused in the case, Sakshi Maharaj reasserted that he did not think that he did anything wrong by being a part of the movement that led to the demolition of the Babri mosque.
"I didn't do anything wrong. In fact, I am sure that it was a very pious thing to do. This is not about Babar, the foreigner, or the mosque built by him. This was a Ram Mandir and nothing in the world can stop us from building a temple there," Sakhsi Maharaj told CNN-News 18, moments before the case's hearing.
