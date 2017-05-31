Babri Masjid case: Despite charges being framed, resolving this old dispute will still take time

In the present political milieu, the Supreme Court judgment of 19 April for the accused in the Babri Masjid case was most unexpected, to say the least. In times when the present government seems to be acting with utmost impunity, the Supreme Court reviving charges of criminal conspiracy against leaders at its highest echelons was a strong blow. While directing that fresh charges of criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) be framed against LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiar, Sadhvi Ritambara, Vishnu Hari Dalmia, Champat Rai Bansal, Satish Pradhan, Dharam Das, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahamadleshwar Jagdish Muni, Ram Bilas Vadanti, Vaikunth Lal Sharma and Satish Chandra Nagar, it held that the charges against them would be framed by the special CBI court within a month and that the trial would be completed within 2 years.

The special CBI court, faced with this job of monstrous proportions, has now framed charges against these accused under Section 120B, meaning that there is enough evidence on record to show that they were parties to a criminal conspiracy to destroy the Babri Masjid and to outrage religious feelings and promoting enmity between religions. Though the counsel for the accused moved an application for discharge of the accused citing lack of evidence under Section 227 CrPC, this application was rejected and charges were framed. The accused have availed their rights to seek bail after framing of charges and they have been granted bail on personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

Now that the charges have been framed, the accused have an option to file a petition under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the high court, seeking for the charges against them to be quashed on the grounds that prima facie, no offence is made out against them. Considering that the Supreme Court, after being made aware of the facts on record, has noted that “crimes which shake the secular fabric of the Constitution of India” have allegedly been committed by the accused, it is highly unlikely that the high court will interfere with the charges framed by the trial court. The gargantuan task which has been reposed on the trial court by the Supreme Court order also makes it imperative that the trial be finished within two years. Hence, though filing a 482 petition is normally a delaying tactic, it might not prove to be very helpful in this specific case.

The trial court frames charges so as to give an intimation to the accused of clear, unambiguous and precise notice of the nature of accusation that he/she has been called upon to meet in the course of a trial. Once the trial begins, it will be interesting to see these leaders of the top brass of the ruling party being present in court in day-to-day proceedings, being examined and cross-examined about their connection to the crimes involved. Keeping in view the dictum of the Supreme Court to hold proceedings daily with a view to finishing the trial in two years, the CBI court has a task at hand with the immense volume of this case.

The number of witnesses in the case is of leviathan proportions — above 900. Dealing with evidence that has been tampered with over 25 years, statements that changed over the decades, through these 900 witnesses, it will be necessary for the Court to spend considerable time going over the minutiae of the case at hand. With leaders of the party claiming that the accused are innocent and will come out unscathed and the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh garlanding them before the hearing, this will be a trial that will claim a lot of attention for the duration of the trial. One can only hope that their defence is stronger than the claim that it was an act of piety, an open protest like the one during the Emergency and that there was no conspiracy at all to begin with because it was only a religious movement.

Though this may seem like quite a setback for the BJP-led NDA Government, keeping in mind their penchant for twisting their fortunes and distorting public memory, this may as yet become a blessing for the 2019 elections.

Will their leaders be portrayed as the martyrs who were thrown to the fire while trying to reclaim the Hindu nation that is at siege or will they be the heroes that withstood the test of fire set out by the 'anti-nationalistic' brigade?