Ayodhya dispute: Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board preparing draft proposal to resolve issue

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board on Tuesday said it would prepare a draft proposal for a peaceful settlement of the Ayodhya dispute by 6 December, the day the Babri Mosque was demolished in 1992.

Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi said he would visit Ayodhya this month to meet seers and mahants.

"I have already discussed terms and conditions with many of them and some petitioners for the draft proposal for agreement to settle the dispute mutually," Rizvi told PTI.

"By 6 December, I hope we will be able to prepare our draft proposal for a mutual agreement," he said.

Rizvi had last month met Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Bangalore and apprised him of the Board's stand that a Ram temple should be built at the site.