Ayodhya dispute: Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board preparing draft proposal to resolve issue

IndiaPTINov, 07 2017 12:59:44 IST

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board on Tuesday said it would prepare a draft proposal for a peaceful settlement of the Ayodhya dispute by 6 December, the day the Babri Mosque was demolished in 1992.

Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi said he would visit Ayodhya this month to meet seers and mahants.

Babri Masjid was demolished on 6 December, 1992. News18

"I have already discussed terms and conditions with many of them and some petitioners for the draft proposal for agreement to settle the dispute mutually," Rizvi told PTI.

"By 6 December, I hope we will be able to prepare our draft proposal for a mutual agreement," he said.

Rizvi had last month met Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Bangalore and apprised him of the Board's stand that a Ram temple should be built at the site.


