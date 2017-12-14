Avalanche warning issued for next 24 hours in some Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir districts

Chandigarh: A medium danger avalanche warning was issued on Thursday for some avalanche prone districts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

City-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued a medium danger avalanche warning valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5 pm on Thursday.

The warning exists for avalanche-prone slopes in Ganderbal, Bandipore and Kargil districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and for Himachal Pradesh, the areas include Lahaul and Spiti, as per an advisory by the SASE.

"People are advised not to venture into avalanche prone slopes/areas during the warning period," it said.

Many places in Jammu and Kashmir have been witnessing fresh snowfall since Wednesday.

Gulmarg, Haddan Taj, Neelam-II, Pharkian, Drass, among other places in Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall of 5 centimeters, 2 centimeters, 10 centimeters, 6 centimeters and 10 centimeters, respectively.