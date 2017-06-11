Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi writes to govt, says he does not seek reappointment

Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi on Sunday said that he did not seek reappointment, and expressed his wish to pursue private practice.

I do not want to seek reappointment for the post (Attorney General): Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to ANI pic.twitter.com/Yqz4aQuVlT — ANI (@ANI_news) June 11, 2017

Rohatgi has been serving as Attorney-General for the past three years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

NDTV reported that Rohtagi wrote a letter to the government and informed them that he was not interested in continuing his term as the country's senior most law officer. His tenure was recently extended on 3 June by the Department of Personnel and Training.

"I want to return to my private practice. I have a good relationship with the government... That's why I wrote to the government not to extend my term," Rohatgi said, according to NDTV.

He was appointed as Attorney-General of India on 19 June, 2014 for a three-year term.

During the stint, he argued many contentious matters such as the challenge to NJAC Act on appointment of judges for the higher judiciary. Recently, he assisted the apex court in 'triple talaq' matter in which the judgement is reserved.

He previously served as additional solicitor general for five years under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, the Hindustan Timesreported.

Rohatgi, son of former Delhi High Court Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi, represented the Gujarat government in the Supreme Court in the 2002 Gujarat pogrom and fake encounter death cases, the Best Bakery and Zahira Sheikh cases.

A sought-after corporate lawyer, Rohatgi had also been representing the Italian embassy in the apex court in a case relating to the two marines involved in the killing of two fishermen off the Kerala coast in 2012.

Besides these high-profile cases, Rohatgi also appeared on behalf of corporations in the 2G scam case.

