Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th board exam results 2017 to be declared today: Check grades on resultsassam.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA will declare the results of the High School Leaving Examination (HSLC) Class X on on Wednesday after 10 am. The results can be checked on the official websites— sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

Alternatively, students can also visit examresults.net and indiaresults.com websites if there is a error loading the pages in the official websites.

This year, SEBA has introduced the system of re-checking of answer scripts. For this, an online application form will be available for students from 3 June.To get a photocopy of the answer script, another online application can be submitted at sebaonline.org.

This year, over three lakh students appeared for the SEBA HSLC Class X exam 2017, which was conducted from 17 February to 10 March, 2017.

Last year the overall pass percentage was 62.79%.

Steps to obtain results:

Log on to the official website of SEBA- sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in

Click on HSLC results 2017

Enter your roll number and other details

Click “Get” to check your detailed grades

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.