Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th board exam results 2017 declared: Check your grades on resultsassam.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA declared the results of the High School Leaving Examination or HSLC for Class X on Tuesday at 10 am. The results can be checked on the official websites — sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.
Alternatively, students can also visit examresults.net and indiaresults.com websites if there is a error loading the pages in the official websites.
This year, SEBA has introduced the system of re-checking of answer scripts. For this, an online application form will be available for students from 3 June. To get a photocopy of the answer script, another online application can be submitted at sebaonline.org.
This year, over three lakh students appeared for the SEBA HSLC Class X exam 2017, which was conducted from 17 February to 10 March, 2017.
Last year the overall pass percentage was 62.79 percent.
Here's how you can check your grades:
- Log on to the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in
- Click on HSLC results 2017.
- Enter your roll number and other details.
- Click “Get” to check your detailed grades.
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
Published Date: May 31, 2017 10:20 am | Updated Date: May 31, 2017 10:20 am