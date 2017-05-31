You are here:
Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th board exam results 2017 declared: Check your grades on resultsassam.nic.in

IndiaFP StaffMay, 31 2017 10:20:41 IST

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA declared the results of the High School Leaving Examination or HSLC for Class X on Tuesday at 10 am. The results can be checked on the official websites — sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

Representational image.

Alternatively, students can also visit examresults.net and indiaresults.com websites if there is a error loading the pages in the official websites.

This year, SEBA has introduced the system of re-checking of answer scripts. For this, an online application form will be available for students from 3 June. To get a photocopy of the answer script, another online application can be submitted at sebaonline.org.

This year, over three lakh students appeared for the SEBA HSLC Class X exam 2017, which was conducted from 17 February to 10 March, 2017.

Last year the overall pass percentage was 62.79 percent.

Here's how you can check your grades:

  • Log on to the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in
  • Click on HSLC results 2017.
  • Enter your roll number and other details.
  • Click “Get” to check your detailed grades.
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Published Date: May 31, 2017 10:20 am | Updated Date: May 31, 2017 10:20 am

