Assam NRC updation: Manipur govt deploys special teams along state border to prevent entry of illegal migrants

Imphal: The Manipur government is taking measures to prevent a possible spillover of illegal migrants into the state in view of the publication of the first draft of the "National Register of Citizens" (NRC) in Assam.

The NRC, first prepared in 1951, is being updated in Assam under supervision of the Supreme Court, to weed out illegal migrants. The first draft of the updated version was published on 31 December.

Special teams, led by officers of the rank of assistant commandant or additional senior superintendent of police, have been deployed at Jiribam Babupara Bazar and along the Barak river bordering Mizoram, the Manipur Police said in a statement on Thursday.

The Barak originates in Manipur, flows through Mizoram and Assam and enters Bangladesh, where it forks into the Surma and Kushiyara rivers.

Special police teams have also been deployed at Mao Gate in Senapati district bordering Nagaland and the Tamei-Haflong road in Tamenglong district bordering Assam to check the entry of migrants into the state, the press release read.