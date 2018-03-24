Assam: Minor dies after being gangraped, set ablaze in Nagaon district; 5 accused absconding

Nagaon (Assam): A minor girl was allegedly gangraped and set on fire at Dhaniabheti Lalung Gaon in Nagaon district, police said on Saturday.

One Zakir Hussain and four others raped the Class 5 girl when she was alone at home after returning from school on Friday evening, they said.

After committing the crime the rapists poured kerosene oil on her and set her ablaze. The girl died on Saturday morning at the BP Civil Hospital in Nagaon where she was admitted in a critical condition.

The police was looking for Zakir Hussain and his associates.

Angry locals attacked Zakir Hussain's house in protest, while students of the girl's school and the All Assam Students Union (AASU) demanded arrest of the accused.