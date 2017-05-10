You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Assam govt's decision to disband state madrasa board draws flak

Assam govt's decision to disband state madrasa board draws flak

IndiaIANSMay, 10 2017 22:30:45 IST

Guwahati: The Assam government's decision to disband the State Madrasa Board and Sanskrit Board invited flak from minority groups on Wednesday, with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Aminul Islam terming the decision "anti-Muslim".

Another group announced that it will organise a statewide protest on 11 May to oppose the decision.

"To mainstream madrasa education, we're disbanding Madrasa Education Directorate and making it part of Secondary Education Directorate," Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has tweeted on Tuesday.

"The Madrasa Board too will be dissolved and academic part will be handed over to Board of Secondary Education. Restructuring to reform," he added.

He had also told the state assembly that the government wanted to "mainstream" madrasas and Sanskrit tols and introduce modern learning like computers in these institutions.


Published Date: May 10, 2017 10:30 pm | Updated Date: May 10, 2017 10:30 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 11MI Vs KXIP
2May 12DD Vs RPS
3May 13GL Vs SRH
4May 13KKR Vs MI
5May 14RPS Vs KXIP
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores