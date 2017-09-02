Assam floods: Situation improves marginally but 46,000 people still remain affected across four districts

Guwahati: Assam flood situation further improved on Friday with water receding even as 46,000 people of four districts remain affected, the state disaster management authority said.

The affected districts are Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Golaghat where 137 villages are hit, a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said here.

However, landslide was reported at Sontila Gorubari Road in Dima Hasao hill district damaging health centres there, the ASDMA said.

The devastating third wave of floods in the state has so far claimed 74 lives across the state.

Hundreds of wild animals, including rhinos and deer, also died in Kaziranga National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary because of the flood.