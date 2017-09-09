Assam floods: Situation improves marginally; 28,000 people still affected across three districts

Guwahati: Flood situation in Assam has shown improvement and over 28,000 people are affected in three districts on Friday, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said.

Till Thursday, 56,000 people in four districts were affected.

The ASDMA report said now 28,882 people in Dhemaji, Morigaon and Nagaon districts remained affected and 9,650 hectare of farm land remained submerged, the report said.

With people returning home, relief camps set up by district administrations have also been reduced to four — two each in Dhemaji and Nagaon districts.

The relief camps are providing shelter to 178 people, the report said.

The third wave of floods has so far claimed the lives of 75 persons across the state taking the total toll to 159 in floods this year.