Assam floods: Over 41,000 affected in state as water enters newer areas in Dhemaji district

Guwahati: The flood in Assam spread to newer areas in Dhemaji district on Sunday with over 41,000 people affected in six districts in the state.

According to a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 41,000 people are affected at present in six districts - Dhemaji, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat and Cachar districts.

Till Saturday, over 41,500 people were affected by the latest wave of flood across five districts - Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat and Cachar.

The third wave of devastating flood has so far claimed the lives of 74 people across the state.

With these, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood related incidents in Assam went up to 158, including eight in Guwahati.

As per the report issued on Sunday, Nagaon is the worst affected with 23,500 people, followed by Morigaon with over 12,500 people affected in the deluge.

Currently, 149 villages are under water and over 5,500 hectares of crop areas are inundated, ASDMA said.

Authorities are running 25 relief camps and distribution centres in five districts, where 6,630 people are taking shelter at present.

Currently, Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur and Kushiyara at Karimganj town are flowing above the danger marks.