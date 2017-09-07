Assam floods: One dies in Dhemaji district even as situation improves; 56,000 people still affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam marginally improved on Thursday, even as one person lost his life and 56,000 people remained affected across four districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

One person was killed by the flood waters in Dhemaji district, according to a report by ASDMA.

The third wave of the devastating flood has so far claimed the lives of 75 people across the state, the report said.

Flood-related incidents in Assam has so far claimed a total of 159 lives in the state, including eight deaths in Guwahati.

ASDMA said 56,000 people are affected at present in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Till Wednesday, over a total of 62,000 people were impacted by the latest wave of floods across six districts in Assam.

As per the report issued on Wednesday, Nagaon is the worst hit with over 25,500 affected, followed by Morigaon with nearly 23,000 bearing the brunt of the deluge.

Currently, 151 villages are under water and over 6,500 hectares of crop areas are inundated, the report said.

Authorities are running 40 relief camps and distribution centres in five districts, where 7,842 people are taking shelter.

River Brahmaputra is currently flowing above the red mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat.

Other rivers like Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur and Kushiyara at Karimganj town are also flowing above the danger mark, the report added.