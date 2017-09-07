Assam floods: Jharkhand government contributes Rs 5 crore to Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Guwahati: As a mark of solidarity to flood affected people of Assam, the Jharkhand government Thursday contributed Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

According to an official release, Jharkhand's minister of social welfare, women and child development Louis Marandi and minister of health, Ramchandra Chandravansi, handed over the cheque to Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday evening.

"The ministers also conveyed Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das's goodwill to Chief Minister Sonowal and lauded the government's efforts in dealing with the recent waves of floods in the state," it added.

Sonowal expressed his gratitude to Jharkhand government for sympathising with the people of Assam at this time of crisis.