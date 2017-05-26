Assam 'fake encounter': Witnesses back IGP Rajnish Rai's claim of a staged operation in the state

After an Inspector-General of Police serving with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Assam raised questions regarding an encounter carried out on 30 March, witnesses have come out in support of the Assam IGP.

The Indian Express reported that witnesses said that the two alleged National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit) militants who had been killed in the 'encounter' were, in fact, taken away from their homes when they were unarmed.

"There were loud knocks on our door, and even as my husband and I came out, we saw that our house was surrounded by soldiers. They had tied the hands of the two men as well as those of my son behind their backs and were dragging them away. I cried out and asked them with folded hands to spare my son, which they did, and took the other two away," the report quoted a small-time farmer in Digoldong village in Assam's Chirang district as saying.

Another witness supported that claim, saying that when they got the news the next day that two people had been killed in an encounter, they found out that the two were the same people who had been taken away from the village the previous night.

It was also The Indian Express which explained in an earlier report that Assam IGP Rajnish Rai in his report had said that the two men — identified as Lucas Narzary alias N Langfa and David Islary alias Dayud — were picked up from a house in D-Kalling village, and killed in cold blood in Simlaguri, after weapons were planted on their bodies. He had also called for a full-fledged investigation into the "encounter".

According to the report, Rai had said a CRPF unit visited the encounter spot in Simlaguri a few hours before the encounter, which would make it appear that "the team was trying to identify a suitable location where the alleged encounter could be stage managed". He had also cited statements from witnesses who identified the photograph of the two slain cadres as the men picked up from D-Kalling village on the night of the encounter.