Assam Class 12th HS result out: Check your marks on ahsec.nic.in

Assam's state educational board declared the results of the 2017 Class XII Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination on Tuesday at 10am. Candidates can check their results at ahsec.nic.in on the official website of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

The examination was conducted from 20 February to 20 March 2017 across Assam. Around 2.5 lakh students in total appeared for the examination in 2017.

Over 2.5 lakh students appeared for the AHSEC Class 12 exams this year, of twhich 1,94,069 students were for Arts stream, 17,894 were in commerce and the 37,350 students were in science stream.

This year, the board hastened the process to declare the Class XII exam results within the month of May, in the view of admissions to Delhi University-affiliated colleges, The Times of India reported. Last year, the results were declared in the first week of June.

Similarly in 2015-16, around 3,78,671s students had appeared for the Assam higher secondary exam. The overall pass percentage in the previous academic year was 84.73 percent.

To know your grades, follow these steps:

Go to the official AHSEC website: ahsec.nic.in. Click on the 'Results' tab. Click on the link for 'HS Final Examination 2017'. Fill required details like seat number in the blank text box provided. Click 'Go'. Download the result and take a print copy for future reference.

Here is the list of toppers for the three streams:

Arts- Alaka Das from Krishnaguru Mahavidyalay, Barpeta | She scored 480 marks out of 500.

Science- Prashant Goel from KC Das Commerce College, Guwahati | He scored 471 marks out of 500.

Commerce- Raja Babu Saikia from Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon | He scored 482 marks out of 500.

The pass percentages for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams for 2017 are 73.16, 86.24 and 82.72 respectively.