Assam citizenship: Sarbananda Sonowal assures second draft of NRC will include genuine names under SC order

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said a second draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be published following a Supreme Court order to include in it all genuine citizens of the state.

After the first publication of the draft NRC scheduled on 31 December, there will be another publication of the draft containing the names of those who would not figure in the first publication.

"As per Supreme Court's order, there will be another draft publication of the NRC and names of all genuine citizens will be included in it, the updation of which is exclusively supervised by the Supreme Court of India," the chief minister said in a statement.

The NRC of 1951 is now being updated under the supervision of the Supreme Court to identify original residents of the state in order to check illegal migration.

The apex court on Friday ordered that claims of those citizens, whose names do not figure in the draft NRC for Assam to be published by 31 December, would be scrutinised and included in the subsequent list, if found genuine.

The chief minister said the government is committed to prepare an exhaustive and flawless NRC containing the names of all genuine Indian citizens.

In view of the latest SC order, the perceived view that the missed out or left behind names of claimants have been deleted from the NRC becomes redundant, Sonowal added.