Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directs stern action against social media misuse

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the state chief secretary and director general of police to take stern action against misuse of social media to malign the image of personalities and publication of fabricated information.

The chief minister's direction was given after a discussion on issues relating to misuse of social media with senior officials of the home department Thursday in view of the spurt in it, a government release said.

Sonowal in his direction to Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia and DGP Mukesh Sahay asked for the use of appropriate law against all such cases. He also asked the police department to strictly monitor the use of social media, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others to check such incidents, it said.

The chief minister said that many incidents of social media being used to malign the image of certain personalities as well as to publication of fabricated information have been reported recently.

Expressing concern over then, he said it was a "bad trend" which need to be checked and asked the police department to take prompt action against all such misuse.

Principal Secretary (Home) L S Changsan, chief minister's legal adviser Santanu Bharali were among those present in the meeting, the release added.