Assam board SEBA HSLC Class 10th result 2017 to be declared tomorrow: Check grades on resultsassam.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA will declare the results of the High School Leaving Examination or HSLC for Class X on Wednesday after 10 am. The results can be checked on the official websites — sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

This year, SEBA has introduced the system of re-checking of answer-sheets. For this, an online application form will be available for students from 3 June. To get a photocopy of the answer-sheet, another online application can be submitted at sebaonline.org.

Here's how you can check your grades on the official websites:

- Log on to the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in

- Click on HSLC results 2017.

- Enter your roll number and other details.

- Click “Get” to check your detailed grades.

- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.