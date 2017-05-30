Assam AHSEC Class 12th 2017 board exam results to be declared today: Check your grades on ahsec.nic.in

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is all set to announce results of the Class XII Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination on Tuesday at 10 am. All candidates who appeared for the examination can check their grades on the official website, ahsec.nic.in.

Students are requested to keep their relevant candidate information like hall tickets and roll numbers ready at the time results are announced, in order to avoid delays.

The Assam board hastened the process of declaring the Class XII 2017 board exam results within May, in the view of admissions to Delhi University-affiliated colleges, The Times of India reported.

The Class XII HSSLC 2017 examination was conducted from 20 February to 20 March. Around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the examination this year.

Steps to obtain result:

Go to the official AHSEC website: ahsec.nic.in.

Click on the 'Results' tab.

Click on the link for 'HS Final Examination 2017'. Fill details required like seat number in the blank text box provided. Click 'Go'.

Download the result and take a print copy for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.