Asinine criminals: Horses, donkeys kept in Uttar Pradesh jail for damaging plants

IndiaPTINov, 28 2017 07:15:53 IST

Jalaun: Two horses and two donkeys were rounded up and kept in the district jail in Jalaun for almost three days for allegedly damaging saplings in the prison premises.

Jail superintendent Tulsi Ram Sharma said, "Various types of saplings were planted in the district jail premises for beautification."

Representational image. Reuters

"Those were damaged by the horses and donkeys. Hence, I rounded them up," he said.

The owner of the animals, Kamlesh, said the horses and donkey were released this evening.


"For two days, I could not find my horses and donkeys. When I came to know that they are in jail, I sought the help from local BJP leaders. with their intervention the animals were released," he said.


