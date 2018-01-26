ASEAN Summit: Narendra Modi holds talks with Malaysia, Laos counterparts, discusses counter-terrorism cooperation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with his Malaysian counterpart Nazib Razak, focusing on ways to enhance counter-terror cooperation and boost ties in areas of defence, trade and investment.

The external affairs ministry spokesperson said the two leaders had an "engaging" discussion.

"An important strategic partner! PM @narendramodi met with Malaysian Prime Minister @NajibRazak. Two leaders had an engaging discussion on defence and security, trade and investment, counter-terrorism and people to people links. #ASEANIndia," he tweeted.

Razak is among 10 ASEAN leaders who participated at the India-ASEAN Commemorative summit on Friday and watched the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on Friday. Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Lao PDR Thongloun Sisoulith during which a range of issues of mutual interests were discussed. "Longstanding, friendly and mutually supportive relations! In his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Lao PDR, Thongloun Sisoulith, PM @narendramodi discussed developmental cooperation, and partnership in trade and HRD.#aseanindia," the MEA spokesperson tweeted.

Sisoulith also participated at the India-ASEAN Commemorative summit and witnessed the Republic Day Parade.

Since Wednesday, Modi had held bilateral meetings with Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, Singaporean Premier Lee Hsien Loong and Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.